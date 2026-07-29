According to reports, the Redmi Note 17 could launch in India next month with a large battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, and a high-refresh-rate OLED display.

The company has not yet revealed the official launch date or complete specifications, but the teaser video gives a glimpse of the smartphone's rear design, including a rectangular camera module.

Xiaomi has teased the upcoming launch of the Redmi Note 17 in India, hinting at a major focus on battery performance.

Loading post from https://x.com/RedmiIndia/status/2081991615540003261…

The smartphone is expected to be priced around Rs 30,000 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 33,000 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB model.

The Redmi Note 17 series recently debuted in China with two models - the standard Redmi Note 17 and Redmi Note 17 Pro. However, it remains unclear whether Xiaomi will introduce the Pro variant in the Indian market.

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset powers the China variant of the Redmi Note 17 and runs on HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. It comes with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

The device features a large OLED display, a 50MP rear camera, and an 8000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro, meanwhile, is positioned as a more premium model, featuring the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, a bigger 9000mAh battery, faster charging support, and enhanced durability with multiple IP ratings.

Xiaomi is expected to reveal more details about the Indian launch, pricing, and availability in the coming weeks.

Redmi Note 17 Expected Specifications Specification Details Display Screen Size & Type 7-inch Full HD+ OLED display Refresh Rate 120Hz refresh rate Processor Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset Software OS HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 RAM & Storage RAM Up to 12GB RAM Storage Up to 512GB storage Rear Camera Primary Camera 50MP primary camera Front Camera Selfie Camera 8MP selfie camera Battery Capacity 8000mAh battery Charging 45W wired charging Other Features Audio Stereo speakers Connectivity NFC support Extra IR blaster Security In-display fingerprint sensor Durability IP66 rating