Technology

Redmi Note 17 India Launch Teased with Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 Chipset ahead of August 6 launch

Redmi has teased the upcoming Redmi Note 17 launch in India, highlighting its battery capabilities. Expected to debut next month, the smartphone may feature Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, OLED display, 8000mAh battery, and HyperOS 3, with pricing expected to start around Rs 30,000.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Redmi Note 17
Redmi Note 17 teased ahead of August 6 launch
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Xiaomi has teased the upcoming launch of the Redmi Note 17 in India, hinting at a major focus on battery performance.

The company has not yet revealed the official launch date or complete specifications, but the teaser video gives a glimpse of the smartphone's rear design, including a rectangular camera module.

According to reports, the Redmi Note 17 could launch in India next month with a large battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, and a high-refresh-rate OLED display.

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The smartphone is expected to be priced around Rs 30,000 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 33,000 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB model.

The Redmi Note 17 series recently debuted in China with two models - the standard Redmi Note 17 and Redmi Note 17 Pro. However, it remains unclear whether Xiaomi will introduce the Pro variant in the Indian market.

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset powers the China variant of the Redmi Note 17 and runs on HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. It comes with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

The device features a large OLED display, a 50MP rear camera, and an 8000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro, meanwhile, is positioned as a more premium model, featuring the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, a bigger 9000mAh battery, faster charging support, and enhanced durability with multiple IP ratings.

Xiaomi is expected to reveal more details about the Indian launch, pricing, and availability in the coming weeks.

Redmi Note 17 Expected Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size & Type7-inch Full HD+ OLED display
Refresh Rate120Hz refresh rate
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset
Software
OSHyperOS 3 based on Android 16
RAM & Storage
RAMUp to 12GB RAM
StorageUp to 512GB storage
Rear Camera
Primary Camera50MP primary camera
Front Camera
Selfie Camera8MP selfie camera
Battery
Capacity8000mAh battery
Charging45W wired charging
Other Features
AudioStereo speakers
ConnectivityNFC support
ExtraIR blaster
SecurityIn-display fingerprint sensor
DurabilityIP66 rating
Redmi Note 17 Pro Expected Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size & Type6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display
Refresh Rate120Hz refresh rate
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset
RAM & Storage
RAMUp to 12GB RAM
StorageUp to 512GB storage
Software
OSHyperOS 3 based on Android 16
Rear Camera
Primary Camera50MP primary camera
Battery
Capacity9000mAh battery
Wired Charging67W wired charging
Reverse Charging22.5W reverse wired charging
Durability
IP RatingIP66 rating
IP RatingIP68 rating
IP RatingIP69 rating
IP RatingIP69K rating
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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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