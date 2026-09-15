Technology

Redmi Note 17 Pro Series Launched in India: Price and Specs

Redmi Note 17 Pro series has launched in India, featuring the Note 17 Pro and Pro Max. Prices start at ₹36,999, while the Pro Max packs a 10,000mAh battery, 100W charging, 1.5K AMOLED display and Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Redmi Note 17 Pro
Redmi Note 17 Pro Series launched in India
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Redmi has officially launched its latest Note 17 Pro series in India, comprising the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max and Redmi Note 17 Pro. Both smartphones bring large AMOLED displays, high-capacity batteries and long-term software support.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max will go on sale in India from September 17, while the Redmi Note 17 Pro will be available starting September 23. Both models will be sold through Amazon.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Series: Price and Sale Details

The Redmi Note 17 Pro starts at ₹36,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB version is priced at ₹39,999.

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Redmi Note 17 Pro Max starts at ₹49,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, while the 12GB + 256GB variant costs ₹55,999.

Redmi is offering an instant discount of up to ₹5,000 on select SBI, Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank cards. Customers can alternatively get up to ₹5,000 cashback through HDB Financial Services.

Colour Options

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max

  • Matcha Green

  • Secret Sunrise

  • Stealth Black

Redmi Note 17 Pro

  • Cloud Blue

  • Purple Vibe

  • Stealth Black

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Display6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED
Refresh rateUp to 120Hz
Colour depth12-bit
Peak brightnessUp to 3,500 nits
Touch samplingUp to 3,200Hz instantaneous
HDRHDR10+, Dolby Vision
Performance
ProcessorSnapdragon 6 Gen 5
Process4nm
Peak clock speedUp to 2.6GHz
RAMUp to 12GB LPDDR5X
Storage256GB UFS 4.1
Camera
Rear cameras50MP + 8MP
Primary camera50MP with OIS
Front camera32MP
Video recordingUp to 4K at 30fps
Battery
Battery10,000mAh
Wired charging100W
Reverse charging27W wired
Software & Connectivity
OSAndroid 16 with HyperOS 3
Water/dust resistanceIP66 + IP68 + IP69K
Connectivity5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6.0
PortUSB Type-C

Redmi Note 17 Pro: Specifications

The Redmi Note 17 Pro shares several features with the Pro Max, including a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, a 120Hz refresh rate, Android 16-based HyperOS 3, and IP66, IP68, and IP69K protection.

It runs on the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, with clock speeds up to 2.4GHz. The smartphone retains the same dual rear-camera configuration as the Pro Max, while the front camera is downgraded to a 16MP sensor.

Specifications: Redmi Note 17 Pro
SpecificationDetails
Display
Display6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED
Refresh rateUp to 120Hz
Performance
ProcessorSnapdragon 6s Gen 4
Peak clock speedUp to 2.4GHz
Camera
Rear cameras50MP + 8MP
Front camera16MP
Video recordingUp to 1080p at 30fps
Battery
Battery9,000mAh
Wired charging67W
Reverse charging22.5W
Software & Protection
OSAndroid 16 with HyperOS 3
Water/dust resistanceIP66 + IP68 + IP69K

Redmi Note 17 Pro Series: Key Features

Both smartphones feature large AMOLED panels with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rates. The Pro Max also supports 12-bit colour depth, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness.

The Pro Max stands out with its 10,000mAh battery and 100W wired charging, while the standard Pro packs a 9,000mAh battery with 67W charging.

For photography, both phones feature a dual rear-camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera.

The Pro Max gets a 32MP front camera, whereas the Pro has a 16MP selfie shooter.

Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, e-compass, accelerometer, ambient light and proximity sensors, plus 5G connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6.0, and USB Type-C.

Loading post from https://x.com/RedmiIndia/status/2099767367966589280

Software Support

The Redmi Note 17 Pro series runs Android 16 with HyperOS 3. Redmi has promised four years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates, giving both models an extended software support cycle.

With large batteries, AMOLED displays, improved processors and long-term software support, the new Note 17 Pro series is positioned as a premium offering in Redmi's Note lineup.

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Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specssmartphone price in india

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