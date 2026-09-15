Redmi Note 17 Pro Series Launched in India: Price and Specs

The Redmi Note 17 Pro starts at ₹36,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB version is priced at ₹39,999.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max will go on sale in India from September 17, while the Redmi Note 17 Pro will be available starting September 23. Both models will be sold through Amazon.

Redmi has officially launched its latest Note 17 Pro series in India, comprising the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max and Redmi Note 17 Pro. Both smartphones bring large AMOLED displays, high-capacity batteries and long-term software support.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max starts at ₹49,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, while the 12GB + 256GB variant costs ₹55,999.

Redmi is offering an instant discount of up to ₹5,000 on select SBI, Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank cards. Customers can alternatively get up to ₹5,000 cashback through HDB Financial Services.

Colour Options

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max

Matcha Green

Secret Sunrise

Stealth Black

Redmi Note 17 Pro

Cloud Blue

Purple Vibe

Stealth Black

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Specifications Specification Details Display Display 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED Refresh rate Up to 120Hz Colour depth 12-bit Peak brightness Up to 3,500 nits Touch sampling Up to 3,200Hz instantaneous HDR HDR10+, Dolby Vision Performance Processor Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 Process 4nm Peak clock speed Up to 2.6GHz RAM Up to 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB UFS 4.1 Camera Rear cameras 50MP + 8MP Primary camera 50MP with OIS Front camera 32MP Video recording Up to 4K at 30fps Battery Battery 10,000mAh Wired charging 100W Reverse charging 27W wired Software & Connectivity OS Android 16 with HyperOS 3 Water/dust resistance IP66 + IP68 + IP69K Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6.0 Port USB Type-C

Redmi Note 17 Pro: Specifications

The Redmi Note 17 Pro shares several features with the Pro Max, including a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, a 120Hz refresh rate, Android 16-based HyperOS 3, and IP66, IP68, and IP69K protection.

It runs on the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, with clock speeds up to 2.4GHz. The smartphone retains the same dual rear-camera configuration as the Pro Max, while the front camera is downgraded to a 16MP sensor.

Specifications: Redmi Note 17 Pro Specification Details Display Display 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED Refresh rate Up to 120Hz Performance Processor Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Peak clock speed Up to 2.4GHz Camera Rear cameras 50MP + 8MP Front camera 16MP Video recording Up to 1080p at 30fps Battery Battery 9,000mAh Wired charging 67W Reverse charging 22.5W Software & Protection OS Android 16 with HyperOS 3 Water/dust resistance IP66 + IP68 + IP69K

Redmi Note 17 Pro Series: Key Features

Both smartphones feature large AMOLED panels with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rates. The Pro Max also supports 12-bit colour depth, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness.

The Pro Max stands out with its 10,000mAh battery and 100W wired charging, while the standard Pro packs a 9,000mAh battery with 67W charging.

For photography, both phones feature a dual rear-camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera.

The Pro Max gets a 32MP front camera, whereas the Pro has a 16MP selfie shooter.

Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, e-compass, accelerometer, ambient light and proximity sensors, plus 5G connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6.0, and USB Type-C.

Loading post from https://x.com/RedmiIndia/status/2099767367966589280…

Software Support

The Redmi Note 17 Pro series runs Android 16 with HyperOS 3. Redmi has promised four years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates, giving both models an extended software support cycle.

With large batteries, AMOLED displays, improved processors and long-term software support, the new Note 17 Pro series is positioned as a premium offering in Redmi's Note lineup.