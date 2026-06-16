With dimensions of 157.5 x 75.2 x 8.2mm, it is considered a relatively compact form factor. The weight is north of 200 grams, but the answer lies in the placement of a massive battery capacity. The device is designed to handle your adventures and minor mishaps, thanks to the IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K water and dust resistance ratings.

Redmi launched the Redmi Turbo 5 as the first smartphone in its Turbo series. The device is in the medium price range. The device debuts with a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 1268 x 2756 pixels, and a peak brightness of up to 3,500 nits. The combination must deliver sharper visuals and smoother animations while scrolling through apps, gaming, or consuming multimedia content.

The Redmi Turbo 5 has officially debuted in India; sales start on June 19th via Amazon. in. The Redmi Turbo 5 in India starts at Rs 35,999. Its Key specifications include a vapour chamber cooling system for sustained performance under heavy workloads.

Battery Features

The Redmi Turbo 5 houses a 7,540mAh battery, which is quite important and could make it appealing to gamers, frequent travellers, and heavy users who prioritise battery endurance. It comes with 100W Hyper Charge support, which minimises charging time and allows users to quickly top up the battery when needed.

Processor and internal feature

The Redmi Turbo 5 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. Redmi claims the smartphone scores over 20 lakh on AnTuTu, surpassing many competitors in its category, including the OnePlus Nord CE6 and the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro. The addition of a sizable 5,300 mm² vapour chamber cooling system is designed to maintain optimal temperatures during long gaming sessions and intensive tasks. It is a greatly attractive option for mobile gamers and power users.

Camera features

For the camera, the device features a dual-camera setup comprising a 50 MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS and an 8 MP ultra-wide lens. The optical stabilisation in this device reduces blur in low-light shots and videos, while the ultra-wide camera adds versatility for landscape and group photos. Selfies are handled by a 20MP front-facing camera that should be adequate for social media uploads and video calls.

The rear camera features a multi-colour accent LED pixel matrix ring, fully customisable for multiple phone functions such as call notifications, charging, and gaming.

RAM and Storage features

Redmi Turbo 5 is priced in India and comes with two storage configuration variants. The base variant is 8GB + 256GB, and the high variant is 12GB + 256GB.

Pricing and Availability

In India, the Redmi Turbo 5's base variant of 8GB + 256GB starts at Rs 35,999, and the high-end variant with 12GB + 256GB costs Rs 38,999. These introductory prices are for a limited time and include up to Rs 2,000 in instant bank discounts on select bank credit cards, including SBI, ICICI, and Axis.

The Redmi Turbo 5 will be available from June 19th at 1 2 pm onwards; users can purchase the device via Amazon, mi.com, and partnered retail stores.

Colour options

The new Redmi Turbo 5 will be available in three colour options: Turbo White, Nitro Blue, and Asphalt Black.