The smartphone will reportedly arrive along with the rumoured Redmi 17 5G. The Turbo series phone is expected to arrive with specifications and features similar to those of its Chinese counterpart.

A report claims the Redmi Turbo 5 will be unveiled in India in mid-June. The reports claim that the device will be unveiled on June 18. The company has teased the phone, which will feature a dual rear camera system, and it will go on sale in the country in at least a black colourway.

Redmi is planning to launch its next big model in India in June. It announced the launch of the Redmi Turbo 5 as the first Redmi Turbo series handset in the country. While the Xiaomi 17T is confirmed to debut on June 1, the Redmi Turbo 5's launch date has not been officially confirmed.

Display features

The device features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, reaching up to 3500 nits of peak brightness. The device features a 480Hz touch sampling rate and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Redmi Turbo 5 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset along with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The phone ships with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance, a Metal frame, glass back, and Gorilla Glass for extended durability. The device launched in China features Android 16 and HyperOS 3. It is specially designed for gaming and heavy multitasking.

Camera features

In the camera department, it features a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel sensor with Sony IMX882 main shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. In the front, it gets a 20-megapixel selfie camera. It supports up to 4K video recording.

Battery and connectivity features

The device is launched in China with a massive 7,560mAh battery alongside 100W fast wired charging and 27W reverse wired charging.

It supports Stereo speakers, NFC, an IR blaster, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and 5 G.

Price in China

The Redmi Turbo 5 was launched in China in January, with a starting price of CNY 1,999 (about Rs. 26400) for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The next variant, 16GB + 256GB, costs CNY 2,29 (about Rs 30,400). The 12GB + 512GB costs CNY 2,299 (about Rs 30,400), and the higher variant, 16GB + 512GB, costs CNY 2,599 (about Rs 34,300).

Colours launched in China

Redmi Turbo 5 is launched in Shadow Black, Light Sea Green, and Auspicious Cloud White. It is expected to launch in similar colours in India too.