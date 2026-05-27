Technology

Redmi Turbo 5 Launching Soon in India: Check Release Date, Price & Specs

Redmi is expected to launch the Redmi Turbo 5 in India in mid-June, reportedly on June 18. The gaming-focused smartphone may feature a 6.59-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, 7,560mAh battery with 100W charging, and a 50MP dual camera setup, mirroring its China variant.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Redmi Turbo 5
Redmi Turbo 5 soon to launch in India

Redmi is planning to launch its next big model in India in June. It announced the launch of the Redmi Turbo 5 as the first Redmi Turbo series handset in the country. While the Xiaomi 17T is confirmed to debut on June 1, the Redmi Turbo 5's launch date has not been officially confirmed.

A report claims the Redmi Turbo 5 will be unveiled in India in mid-June. The reports claim that the device will be unveiled on June 18. The company has teased the phone, which will feature a dual rear camera system, and it will go on sale in the country in at least a black colourway.

The smartphone will reportedly arrive along with the rumoured Redmi 17 5G. The Turbo series phone is expected to arrive with specifications and features similar to those of its Chinese counterpart.

Display features

The device features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, reaching up to 3500 nits of peak brightness. The device features a 480Hz touch sampling rate and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Redmi Turbo 5 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset along with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The phone ships with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance, a Metal frame, glass back, and Gorilla Glass for extended durability. The device launched in China features Android 16 and HyperOS 3. It is specially designed for gaming and heavy multitasking.

Camera features

In the camera department, it features a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel sensor with Sony IMX882 main shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. In the front, it gets a 20-megapixel selfie camera. It supports up to 4K video recording.

Battery and connectivity features

The device is launched in China with a massive 7,560mAh battery alongside 100W fast wired charging and 27W reverse wired charging.

It supports Stereo speakers, NFC, an IR blaster, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and 5 G.

Price in China

The Redmi Turbo 5 was launched in China in January, with a starting price of CNY 1,999 (about Rs. 26400) for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The next variant, 16GB + 256GB, costs CNY 2,29 (about Rs 30,400). The 12GB + 512GB costs CNY 2,299 (about Rs 30,400), and the higher variant, 16GB + 512GB, costs CNY 2,599 (about Rs 34,300).

Colours launched in China

Redmi Turbo 5 is launched in Shadow Black, Light Sea Green, and Auspicious Cloud White. It is expected to launch in similar colours in India too.

Specifications in Redmi Turbo 5
LabelValue
Display6.59-inch AMOLED / OLED display
1.5K resolution (1268 × 2756)
120Hz refresh rate
Up to 3500 nits peak brightness
Dolby Vision, HDR10+ support
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset
OSAndroid 16 with HyperOS 3
Battery & ChargingMassive 7,560mAh battery
100W fast wired charging
27W reverse wired charging
Cameras50MP main camera
8MP ultra-wide camera
20MP front selfie camera
Supports up to 4K video recording
Price in China12GB RAM and 256GB storage at CNY 1,999 ( ₹26,400)
16GB RAM and 256GB storage at CNY 2,299 (₹30,400)
12GB RAM and 512GB storage at CNY 2,299 (₹30,400)
16GBRAM and 512GB storage at CNY 2,599 (₹34,300)
Expected coloursShadow Black
Light Sea Green
Auspicious Cloud White

Topics

New gadget launchsmartphone price in india

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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