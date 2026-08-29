Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi 17 5G will launch in India on September 3, 2026. The upcoming smartphone will be available through Amazon, Xiaomi's official website and offline retail stores.
Xiaomi has yet to reveal Indian pricing and RAM and storage configurations, with those details expected at launch.
The Redmi 17 5G is being positioned around its large battery and new-generation budget 5G hardware. It will be the first smartphone in India to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset, designed for affordable 5G devices.
Redmi 17 5G: Design and Camera
The teasers show the Redmi 17 5G with a textured vegan leather-style rear panel and a contrasting, rounded camera island. The phone will feature a dual rear-camera setup, with the primary camera expected to use a 50-megapixel sensor. A centrally positioned punch-hole cutout will house the front-facing camera.
The smartphone will be offered in three colour options: Eternal Orange, Endless Blue and Absolute Black.
Redmi 17 5G is powered by a 7,900mAh battery, offering a strong focus on long battery life. The device will also support 22.5W wired reverse charging, allowing users to charge compatible accessories and other devices from the phone.
Xiaomi has not yet confirmed the standard wired charging speed for the Indian variant.
What to Expect at the Launch
While Xiaomi has confirmed several key details, the company is yet to reveal the complete specifications, charging speed, memory and storage options, and Indian price. More details are expected around the September 3 launch.
Its final pricing will be key to how it competes in India's budget and mid-range 5G smartphone segment.