Technology

Redmi 17 5G India Launch Set for September 3 With 7,900mAh Battery

Xiaomi has confirmed the Redmi 17 5G will launch in India on September 3 with a 7,900mAh battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset, dual rear cameras and 22.5W reverse charging, while pricing and full specifications remain under wraps.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Redmi 17 5G
Redmi 17 5G is set to launch on September 3
Advertisement

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi 17 5G will launch in India on September 3, 2026. The upcoming smartphone will be available through Amazon, Xiaomi's official website and offline retail stores.

Xiaomi has yet to reveal Indian pricing and RAM and storage configurations, with those details expected at launch.

The Redmi 17 5G is being positioned around its large battery and new-generation budget 5G hardware. It will be the first smartphone in India to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset, designed for affordable 5G devices.

Advertisement

Loading post from https://x.com/RedmiIndia/status/2093225932010201314

Redmi 17 5G: Design and Camera

The teasers show the Redmi 17 5G with a textured vegan leather-style rear panel and a contrasting, rounded camera island. The phone will feature a dual rear-camera setup, with the primary camera expected to use a 50-megapixel sensor. A centrally positioned punch-hole cutout will house the front-facing camera.

The smartphone will be offered in three colour options: Eternal Orange, Endless Blue and Absolute Black.

Redmi 17 5G Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Launch dateSeptember 3, 2026
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5
Battery7,900mAh
Reverse charging22.5W wired
Rear camerasDual camera setup
Main cameraExpected 50MP
Front cameraCentrally positioned punch-hole
DesignTextured vegan leather-style rear
ColoursEternal Orange, Endless Blue, Absolute Black
Sales channelsAmazon, Xiaomi website, offline stores
PriceTo be announced
RAM/storageTo be announced

Redmi 17 5G is powered by a 7,900mAh battery, offering a strong focus on long battery life. The device will also support 22.5W wired reverse charging, allowing users to charge compatible accessories and other devices from the phone.

Xiaomi has not yet confirmed the standard wired charging speed for the Indian variant.

What to Expect at the Launch

While Xiaomi has confirmed several key details, the company is yet to reveal the complete specifications, charging speed, memory and storage options, and Indian price. More details are expected around the September 3 launch.

Its final pricing will be key to how it competes in India's budget and mid-range 5G smartphone segment.

Advertisement

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

Share

Loading comments...