Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi 17 5G will launch in India on September 3, 2026. The upcoming smartphone will be available through Amazon, Xiaomi's official website and offline retail stores.

Xiaomi has yet to reveal Indian pricing and RAM and storage configurations, with those details expected at launch.

The Redmi 17 5G is being positioned around its large battery and new-generation budget 5G hardware. It will be the first smartphone in India to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset, designed for affordable 5G devices.