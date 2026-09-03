Technology

Redmi 17 5G Launched With 7900mAh Battery, Sale on September 10

Xiaomi's Redmi 17 5G has launched in India with a 6.9-inch 120Hz display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset and a massive 7,900mAh battery. The smartphone will go on sale from September 10 via Amazon and Xiaomi's online store, starting at ₹39,999.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Redmi 17 5G
Redmi 17 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 processor
Advertisement

Xiaomi's Redmi has launched the Redmi 17 5G in India, introducing a new budget-focused 5G smartphone with a large display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset and a high-capacity battery.

The new handset was launched on September 3 and will be available for purchase in the country from September 10 through Amazon and the Xiaomi online store.

Redmi 17 5G is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs Xiaomi's latest HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. It features a 6.9-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, peak brightness of up to 825 nits and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Advertisement

The panel supports 16.7 million colours and 83% NTSC colour coverage, while Corning Gorilla Glass 7i provides additional protection.

The display also carries TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light, circadian-friendly viewing, and flicker-free operation.

Under the hood, the smartphone runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 octa-core processor, built on a 4nm process and clocked up to 2.4GHz.

An Adreno GPU handles graphics. The phone comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Storage can be expanded by up to 2TB using a microSD card.

For photography, the Redmi 17 5G features a dual-camera setup on the rear, led by a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The secondary rear camera has not been specified. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.05 aperture.

One of the phone's biggest highlights is its 7,900mAh battery, which supports 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging. The device also carries an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone also retains a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Redmi 17 5G will be available in Absolute Black, Endless Blue, and Eternal Orange colours.

Redmi 17 5G Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Display6.9-inch HD+
Refresh rateUp to 120Hz
Peak brightnessUp to 825 nits
Touch sampling rateUp to 240Hz
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 7i
Performance
ProcessorSnapdragon 4 Gen 5
Process4nm
Peak clock speedUp to 2.4GHz
GPUAdreno
RAMUp to 8GB LPDDR4X
StorageUp to 256GB UFS 2.2
Expandable storageUp to 2TB via microSD
Camera
Rear camera50MP primary + secondary camera
Front camera8MP
Battery
Battery7,900mAh
Wired charging45W
Reverse charging22.5W wired
Software & Connectivity
OSHyperOS 3 based on Android 16
SIMDual SIM
DurabilityIP64
Connectivity5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS
PortUSB Type-C
Audio3.5mm headphone jack
ColoursAbsolute Black, Endless Blue, Eternal Orange

Redmi 17 5G India Price

The Redmi 17 5G starts at ₹39,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB model is priced at ₹41,999.

The company has announced net effective prices of ₹23,999 and ₹26,999 for the two variants, respectively.

The smartphone will go on sale in India on September 10 through Amazon and the Xiaomi online store.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does the Redmi 17 5G cost in India?
The Redmi 17 5G starts at Rs 39,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB model costs Rs 41,999. However, Xiaomi has announced net effective prices of Rs 23,999 and Rs 26,999 for the two variants respectively. The phone goes on sale from September 10 on Amazon and the Xiaomi online store.
What battery does the Redmi 17 5G have and how fast does it charge?
The Redmi 17 5G packs a 7,900mAh battery, which is one of its biggest highlights. It supports 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging, letting you charge other devices from the phone itself.
What processor does the Redmi 17 5G use?
The Redmi 17 5G runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 octa-core processor, built on a 4nm process and clocked up to 2.4GHz. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, with support for microSD cards up to 2TB.
Advertisement

Topics

Smartphone Reviews And Specssmartphone price in india

Share

Loading comments...