Xiaomi's Redmi has launched the Redmi 17 5G in India, introducing a new budget-focused 5G smartphone with a large display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset and a high-capacity battery.
The new handset was launched on September 3 and will be available for purchase in the country from September 10 through Amazon and the Xiaomi online store.
Redmi 17 5G is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs Xiaomi's latest HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. It features a 6.9-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, peak brightness of up to 825 nits and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.
The panel supports 16.7 million colours and 83% NTSC colour coverage, while Corning Gorilla Glass 7i provides additional protection.
The display also carries TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light, circadian-friendly viewing, and flicker-free operation.
Under the hood, the smartphone runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 octa-core processor, built on a 4nm process and clocked up to 2.4GHz.
An Adreno GPU handles graphics. The phone comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Storage can be expanded by up to 2TB using a microSD card.
For photography, the Redmi 17 5G features a dual-camera setup on the rear, led by a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The secondary rear camera has not been specified. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.05 aperture.
One of the phone's biggest highlights is its 7,900mAh battery, which supports 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging. The device also carries an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.
Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone also retains a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The Redmi 17 5G will be available in Absolute Black, Endless Blue, and Eternal Orange colours.
Redmi 17 5G India Price
The Redmi 17 5G starts at ₹39,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB model is priced at ₹41,999.
The company has announced net effective prices of ₹23,999 and ₹26,999 for the two variants, respectively.
The smartphone will go on sale in India on September 10 through Amazon and the Xiaomi online store.