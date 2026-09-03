Redmi 17 5G is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs Xiaomi's latest HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. It features a 6.9-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, peak brightness of up to 825 nits and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The new handset was launched on September 3 and will be available for purchase in the country from September 10 through Amazon and the Xiaomi online store.

Xiaomi's Redmi has launched the Redmi 17 5G in India, introducing a new budget-focused 5G smartphone with a large display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset and a high-capacity battery.

The panel supports 16.7 million colours and 83% NTSC colour coverage, while Corning Gorilla Glass 7i provides additional protection.

The display also carries TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light, circadian-friendly viewing, and flicker-free operation.

Under the hood, the smartphone runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 octa-core processor, built on a 4nm process and clocked up to 2.4GHz.

An Adreno GPU handles graphics. The phone comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Storage can be expanded by up to 2TB using a microSD card.

For photography, the Redmi 17 5G features a dual-camera setup on the rear, led by a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The secondary rear camera has not been specified. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.05 aperture.

One of the phone's biggest highlights is its 7,900mAh battery, which supports 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging. The device also carries an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone also retains a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Redmi 17 5G will be available in Absolute Black, Endless Blue, and Eternal Orange colours.

Redmi 17 5G Specifications Specification Details Display Display 6.9-inch HD+ Refresh rate Up to 120Hz Peak brightness Up to 825 nits Touch sampling rate Up to 240Hz Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 7i Performance Processor Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 Process 4nm Peak clock speed Up to 2.4GHz GPU Adreno RAM Up to 8GB LPDDR4X Storage Up to 256GB UFS 2.2 Expandable storage Up to 2TB via microSD Camera Rear camera 50MP primary + secondary camera Front camera 8MP Battery Battery 7,900mAh Wired charging 45W Reverse charging 22.5W wired Software & Connectivity OS HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 SIM Dual SIM Durability IP64 Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS Port USB Type-C Audio 3.5mm headphone jack Colours Absolute Black, Endless Blue, Eternal Orange

Redmi 17 5G India Price

The Redmi 17 5G starts at ₹39,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB model is priced at ₹41,999.

The company has announced net effective prices of ₹23,999 and ₹26,999 for the two variants, respectively.

The smartphone will go on sale in India on September 10 through Amazon and the Xiaomi online store.