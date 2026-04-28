Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani, is planning to surpass Google's 1 GW data centre, the current largest in India. Reliance has sought 935 acres for the project close to Bhogapuram's new airport.

India has been seeking to develop, especially in Technology and AI, in recent years. In that regard, India plans to expand its data centre. According to the Ministry of Electronics & IT, the country's data centre capacity has increased from about 375 MW in 2020 to around 1500 MW by 2025.

Reliance Industries Limited is set to invest ₹1.6 lakh cr to build a 1.5 GW AI-focused data centre cluster, along with a captive solar and battery storage system, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

It is considered Andhra Pradesh's major tech hub, with other companies joining and MoUs signed for 5 data centres totalling 6 GW. Reliance is investing 51,300 crore in renewable energy; hence, it is considered a big win for both tech growth and clean energy in the state.

Project Timeline and Phases

Reliance Industries planned its 1.5 GW data centre cluster and its solar and battery power, rolling out in three phases. The first 500 MW at Polipalli village are scheduled for completion by October 2028, and the remaining 1 GW at Bhogapuram East and West are scheduled for completion by 2030.

Strategic Vision and Impact

The mega project, planned to transform Visakhapatnam into a major AI and digital infrastructure hub, appears to include facilities in Andhra Pradesh and its existing large-scale campus in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

These interconnected sites are expected to form one of Asia's strongest AI data networks, supporting rising demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence services.

State government support, including incentives and infrastructure backing, is expected to accelerate execution, while the project is also likely to generate large-scale employment and boost regional economic growth.

Overall, Reliance's aggressive push into data centres underscores its ambition to become a major player in global AI infrastructure, positioning India as a critical hub for next-generation digital technologies. AI development seems to be the backbone of India's growth. The upcoming Reliance data centre, set to be its largest, will allow India to lead in the AI path.