For decades, smartphones have been the centre of our digital lives. They have transformed how we communicate, work, shop, navigate, and consume information.
Yet despite becoming increasingly powerful, smartphones still require users to look down at a screen, constantly interrupting real-world interactions.
The next evolution in personal computing aims to change that.
Samsung has officially unveiled its first Android XR intelligent eyewear at the Galaxy Unpacked event in London.
Developed in collaboration with Google, Qualcomm, and premium design partners, these screenless "AI glasses" are built to bring hands-free digital assistance directly into everyday life.
Why Smart Glasses Matter
The technology industry has long envisioned wearable computers that place digital information directly into users' everyday lives.
Earlier attempts, most notably Google Glass in 2013, failed because the technology was ahead of its time.
The hardware was bulky, battery life was limited, artificial intelligence was still in its infancy, and privacy concerns overshadowed the product.
Today's landscape is completely different. Artificial Intelligence has evolved into a genuinely useful assistant capable of understanding conversations, recognising objects, translating languages, and providing contextual information instantly.
Combined with advances in low-power processors, miniature cameras, and compact sensors, smart glasses have become more practical.
Samsung believe the future of computing is 'heads up, not heads down'.
Instead of repeatedly pulling out their smartphones, users can ask questions, receive navigation instructions, translate conversations, capture memories, or summarise notifications, all while remaining engaged with the world around them.
Launch Details
The glasses are scheduled to launch this coming fall officially.
The glasses will be distributed directly through Samsung and physical storefronts via established optical infrastructure partnerships with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker.
Expected Pricing Context
While official pricing remains under wraps, industry experts estimate that, because they are display-free "audio and camera only" AI glasses, they will likely target the $300 to $400 USD price bracket to compete directly with Meta's ecosystem.
The expected India base price would be approximately ₹25,000 to ₹35,000 INR.