Technology

Samsung Unveils AI Smart Glasses With Android XR, Check Price & Specs

Samsung has unveiled its first Android XR AI glasses with Google and Qualcomm, offering hands-free Gemini AI assistance, navigation, translation and smart connectivity. The screenless glasses are expected to launch this fall with an estimated price of ₹25,000-₹35,000 in India.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Samsung AI Smart Glasses
Samsung AI Smart Glasses Android XR
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For decades, smartphones have been the centre of our digital lives. They have transformed how we communicate, work, shop, navigate, and consume information.

Yet despite becoming increasingly powerful, smartphones still require users to look down at a screen, constantly interrupting real-world interactions.

The next evolution in personal computing aims to change that.

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Samsung has officially unveiled its first Android XR intelligent eyewear at the Galaxy Unpacked event in London.

Developed in collaboration with Google, Qualcomm, and premium design partners, these screenless "AI glasses" are built to bring hands-free digital assistance directly into everyday life.

Why Smart Glasses Matter

The technology industry has long envisioned wearable computers that place digital information directly into users' everyday lives.

Earlier attempts, most notably Google Glass in 2013, failed because the technology was ahead of its time.

The hardware was bulky, battery life was limited, artificial intelligence was still in its infancy, and privacy concerns overshadowed the product.

Today's landscape is completely different. Artificial Intelligence has evolved into a genuinely useful assistant capable of understanding conversations, recognising objects, translating languages, and providing contextual information instantly.

Combined with advances in low-power processors, miniature cameras, and compact sensors, smart glasses have become more practical.

Samsung believe the future of computing is 'heads up, not heads down'.

Instead of repeatedly pulling out their smartphones, users can ask questions, receive navigation instructions, translate conversations, capture memories, or summarise notifications, all while remaining engaged with the world around them.

Key Technical Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Core ProcessorQualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chip.
Operating SystemRuns on Google's Android XR; Utilises One UI XR interface
Battery Life9-hour continuous battery life.
Camera Sensor12-megapixel Sony IMX681 front-facing sensor
Audio SetupOutfitted with open-ear speakers alongside a 5-microphone array
Charging CaseIncludes a companion case managed via the dedicated Galaxy Glasses Manager app.
Core Features & Gemini AI Integration
FeatureDetails
Multimodal AI AssistanceDeeply integrated with Google Gemini AI.
Real-time Navigation & TranslationProvides real-time audio navigation cues and speech translation while travelling.
Eco-system ConnectivitySeamlessly bridges with Galaxy phones and watches to manage incoming calls, messages, and first-person media.
Dual Control SchemesManaged via hands-free voice commands or physical touch-sensitive temples.

Launch Details

The glasses are scheduled to launch this coming fall officially.

The glasses will be distributed directly through Samsung and physical storefronts via established optical infrastructure partnerships with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker.

Expected Pricing Context

While official pricing remains under wraps, industry experts estimate that, because they are display-free "audio and camera only" AI glasses, they will likely target the $300 to $400 USD price bracket to compete directly with Meta's ecosystem.

The expected India base price would be approximately ₹25,000 to ₹35,000 INR.

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Technology Latest NewsGalaxy Unpacked 2026

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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