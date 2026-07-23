The next evolution in personal computing aims to change that.

Yet despite becoming increasingly powerful, smartphones still require users to look down at a screen, constantly interrupting real-world interactions.

For decades, smartphones have been the centre of our digital lives. They have transformed how we communicate, work, shop, navigate, and consume information.

Samsung has officially unveiled its first Android XR intelligent eyewear at the Galaxy Unpacked event in London.

Developed in collaboration with Google, Qualcomm, and premium design partners, these screenless "AI glasses" are built to bring hands-free digital assistance directly into everyday life.

Why Smart Glasses Matter

The technology industry has long envisioned wearable computers that place digital information directly into users' everyday lives.

Earlier attempts, most notably Google Glass in 2013, failed because the technology was ahead of its time.

The hardware was bulky, battery life was limited, artificial intelligence was still in its infancy, and privacy concerns overshadowed the product.

Today's landscape is completely different. Artificial Intelligence has evolved into a genuinely useful assistant capable of understanding conversations, recognising objects, translating languages, and providing contextual information instantly.

Combined with advances in low-power processors, miniature cameras, and compact sensors, smart glasses have become more practical.

Samsung believe the future of computing is 'heads up, not heads down'.

Instead of repeatedly pulling out their smartphones, users can ask questions, receive navigation instructions, translate conversations, capture memories, or summarise notifications, all while remaining engaged with the world around them.

Key Technical Specifications Specification Details Core Processor Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chip. Operating System Runs on Google's Android XR; Utilises One UI XR interface Battery Life 9-hour continuous battery life. Camera Sensor 12-megapixel Sony IMX681 front-facing sensor Audio Setup Outfitted with open-ear speakers alongside a 5-microphone array Charging Case Includes a companion case managed via the dedicated Galaxy Glasses Manager app.

Core Features & Gemini AI Integration Feature Details Multimodal AI Assistance Deeply integrated with Google Gemini AI. Real-time Navigation & Translation Provides real-time audio navigation cues and speech translation while travelling. Eco-system Connectivity Seamlessly bridges with Galaxy phones and watches to manage incoming calls, messages, and first-person media. Dual Control Schemes Managed via hands-free voice commands or physical touch-sensitive temples.

Launch Details

The glasses are scheduled to launch this coming fall officially.

The glasses will be distributed directly through Samsung and physical storefronts via established optical infrastructure partnerships with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker.

Expected Pricing Context

While official pricing remains under wraps, industry experts estimate that, because they are display-free "audio and camera only" AI glasses, they will likely target the $300 to $400 USD price bracket to compete directly with Meta's ecosystem.

The expected India base price would be approximately ₹25,000 to ₹35,000 INR.