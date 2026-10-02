The Galaxy A08 features a 6.7-inch HD+ PLS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs Android 16-based One UI 9 and supports six generations of OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

The Galaxy A08 launched in India after the Samsung Galaxy A07, which launched in February 2026. The latest Galaxy A-series smartphone targets users who want a mix of long battery life, a modern design, and essential smartphone features without moving into the premium price segment.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A08 in India. The company is offering the device to expand its affordable smartphone lineup, focusing on battery life and everyday performance, at Rs. 18,499.

The handset is 8mm thick and features Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front. The phone also has an IP64 dust and splash rating.

Processor and Storage details

The MediaTek Helio G99+ chipset powers the handset in a single variant: 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Storage can be expanded by up to 2TB with a microSD card. For security, the handset includes Samsung Knox protection for sensitive data like passwords and biometric information.

The newly launched Galaxy A08 could support Circle to Search 3.0, Gemini and Perplexity. Users can also access Gemini and Perplexity by voice or by long-pressing the power button.

The phone also supports Quick Share and Modes and Routines as part of Samsung's Galaxy ecosystem.

For the camera setup, the handset sports a dual rear camera setup: a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

The front camera uses an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Battery and connectivity features

The device packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The handset provides connectivity options similar to its predecessor: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and USB Interface.

Pricing and Colour Options

The handset is priced at Rs. 18,499 for the solo variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It is available in three colour variations: Dark Blue, Green, and Silver.

Availability

People can buy it from Samsung Exclusive Stores, partner retailers, Samsung.com, and other online platforms.

Samsung is also offering zero-interest EMI plans of up to six months on eligible bank cards and up to nine months through NBFC partners.

Samsung Galaxy A08 vs Samsung Galaxy A07

The Samsung Galaxy A08 brings substantial upgrades over its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy A07, with a focus on longevity, software support, and durability.

While both smartphones retain a 6.7-inch 90Hz HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, and a 50MP main camera, the Galaxy A08 jumps ahead with a massive 6,000mAh battery, up from the 5,000mAh capacity in the standard A07.

Additionally, the A08 boasts an improved IP64 dust and water resistance rating over the older IP54 rating, offering better protection against accidental spills. The biggest upgrade is its software longevity: the Galaxy A08 ships with Android 17 (One UI 9.0) out of the box.

It guarantees an unprecedented six generations of OS upgrades alongside six years of security patches, making it a highly sustainable budget choice designed to last much longer than the older models.