Technology

Samsung Galaxy A18 5G Revealed in CAD Renders Ahead of Official Launch

Leaked CAD renders of the Samsung Galaxy A18 5G reveal a familiar design with a pill-shaped triple rear camera module, 6.7-inch Super AMOLED 90Hz display, and a waterdrop notch. The budget phone is also tipped to feature a Snapdragon or MediaTek chipset instead of Exynos.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Galaxy A18
Samsung A18 5G specifications leaked

Samsung appears to be preparing its next budget 5G smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy A18 5G, expected to succeed last year's Galaxy A17 5G, has surfaced online in leaked CAD renders and early specifications.

The leaked renders suggest that Samsung may continue with a familiar design language. The phone is shown in black colour with a flat rear panel and a pill-shaped camera module housing three rear cameras. An LED flash is positioned beside the camera setup, while a centred Samsung logo appears near the bottom of the back panel.

On the front, the Galaxy A18 5G is tipped to feature a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. The handset is also expected to retain a flat-frame design, with the power button and volume keys on the right side.

According to the leak, the device could measure 164.4 x 77.8 x 7.84 mm, making it slightly thicker than the Galaxy A17 5G. The bottom edge appears to include a USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and microphone cutout.

The display is expected to be a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, offering smoother scrolling and animations compared to standard 60Hz screens.

In terms of performance, reports suggest Samsung may use either a Snapdragon or MediaTek chipset instead of an Exynos processor for the upcoming A-series model. However, the exact chipset details remain unclear.

Samsung has not officially confirmed the Galaxy A18 5G yet, so the final design, specifications, pricing, and launch timeline could differ from the leaked information.

Samsung Galaxy A18 5G Leaked Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Size6.7-inch
TypeSuper AMOLED
Refresh RateUp to 90Hz
Design
Rear PanelFlat design
Camera ModulePill-shaped triple-camera setup
Front DesignWaterdrop notch
Colour Seen in LeakBlack
Dimensions
Thickness7.84 mm
Size164.4 x 77.8 x 7.84 mm
Ports & Controls
Charging PortUSB Type-C
ButtonsPower and volume keys on the right side
Processor (Expected)
ChipsetSnapdragon or MediaTek (rumoured)
ExynosMay not be used in this model

Key Highlights

  • Successor to the Galaxy A17 5G.

  • Expected to retain Samsung's budget A-series design language.

  • Likely to offer a large AMOLED display with a higher refresh rate.

  • May shift away from Exynos processors in favour of Snapdragon or MediaTek chips.

  • Official launch details and complete specifications are still awaited.

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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