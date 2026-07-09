Samsung appears to be preparing its next budget 5G smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy A18 5G, expected to succeed last year's Galaxy A17 5G, has surfaced online in leaked CAD renders and early specifications.
The leaked renders suggest that Samsung may continue with a familiar design language. The phone is shown in black colour with a flat rear panel and a pill-shaped camera module housing three rear cameras. An LED flash is positioned beside the camera setup, while a centred Samsung logo appears near the bottom of the back panel.
On the front, the Galaxy A18 5G is tipped to feature a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. The handset is also expected to retain a flat-frame design, with the power button and volume keys on the right side.
According to the leak, the device could measure 164.4 x 77.8 x 7.84 mm, making it slightly thicker than the Galaxy A17 5G. The bottom edge appears to include a USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and microphone cutout.
The display is expected to be a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, offering smoother scrolling and animations compared to standard 60Hz screens.
In terms of performance, reports suggest Samsung may use either a Snapdragon or MediaTek chipset instead of an Exynos processor for the upcoming A-series model. However, the exact chipset details remain unclear.
Samsung has not officially confirmed the Galaxy A18 5G yet, so the final design, specifications, pricing, and launch timeline could differ from the leaked information.
Key Highlights
Successor to the Galaxy A17 5G.
Expected to retain Samsung's budget A-series design language.
Likely to offer a large AMOLED display with a higher refresh rate.
May shift away from Exynos processors in favour of Snapdragon or MediaTek chips.
Official launch details and complete specifications are still awaited.