Samsung appears to be preparing its next budget 5G smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy A18 5G, expected to succeed last year's Galaxy A17 5G, has surfaced online in leaked CAD renders and early specifications.

The leaked renders suggest that Samsung may continue with a familiar design language. The phone is shown in black colour with a flat rear panel and a pill-shaped camera module housing three rear cameras. An LED flash is positioned beside the camera setup, while a centred Samsung logo appears near the bottom of the back panel.

On the front, the Galaxy A18 5G is tipped to feature a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. The handset is also expected to retain a flat-frame design, with the power button and volume keys on the right side.