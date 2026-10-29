Samsung Galaxy A18 and A08 launched with AI Features

The Galaxy A08 is already available in the Philippines, starting at PHP 11,190, while the Galaxy A18 is scheduled to arrive in December 2026.

The new smartphones bring AI-powered search tools, enhanced security features, and longer software support, targeting users who want affordable devices with long-term usability.

Samsung Electronics has expanded its Galaxy A series by introducing the Galaxy A18 and Galaxy A08 in the Philippines.

Both smartphones support Google's Circle to Search feature and offer access to AI assistants, including Google Gemini and Perplexity.

Samsung has also promised up to six generations of Android operating system upgrades and six years of security updates for both models.

Samsung Galaxy A18 and Galaxy A08: AI Features

Samsung has introduced several AI-powered features designed to make everyday smartphone tasks more convenient.

Both devices support Circle to Search, letting users circle or tap an item on the screen to search for related information without leaving the current app.

The Galaxy A series smartphones also include Samsung's Find the Look feature, which helps users search for clothing and outfit inspiration. Users can also identify nearby music.

Additionally, the smartphones provide access to Google Gemini and Perplexity through voice commands or a long press.

According to Samsung, these assistants can open supported applications and help users perform tasks across Samsung apps, Google apps, and selected third-party services.

Samsung Galaxy A18 Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy A18 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, offering a viewing experience suited to entertainment, browsing, and everyday smartphone use.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99+ processor and uses LPDDR5 RAM with Samsung's RAM Plus feature, which can allocate part of the internal storage to support memory management.

Camera

The Galaxy A18 features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

This combination lets users capture regular photos, wider scenes, and close-up subjects.

Design and Security

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy A18 with an IP64 rating for dust resistance and protection against water splashes. Its rear panel uses glass-fibre-reinforced polymer.

For security, the smartphone includes Samsung Knox and Knox Vault, which protect sensitive information.

The Galaxy A18 will be available in black, silver, and light blue colour options.

Samsung has not yet announced the smartphone's price, battery capacity, or RAM and storage configurations. Samsung is expected to reveal these details closer to its December 2026 availability.

Samsung Galaxy A08 Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy A08 is positioned as an affordable option in the new lineup, combining a large battery with AI features and extended software support.

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99+ processor and comes with 4GB of LPDDR5 RAM. RAM Plus is also included, allowing users to allocate part of their storage to support memory management.

Display, Battery and Cameras

The Galaxy A08 features a 6,000mAh battery designed to support extended usage between charges.

Its camera setup includes a 50-megapixel autofocus primary rear camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone features an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The device also carries an IP64 rating for dust resistance and protection against water splashes.

Storage and Colour Options

Samsung offers the Galaxy A08 in two storage configurations:

4GB RAM + 64GB storage: PHP 11,190

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: PHP 13,090

The smartphone is available in dark blue, silver, and green colour options.

Customers who buy the device in cash at authorised Samsung stores across the Philippines can get the 64GB version for PHP 9,990 and the 128GB version for PHP 11,990.

The Galaxy A08 is also available through Samsung Philippines' online store.

RAM Plus, Knox Vault and Software Support

Both smartphones include RAM Plus, which uses a portion of the phone's internal storage as additional virtual memory to help manage running applications. Users can disable the feature if they prefer to keep more storage available for photos, videos, and other files.

Samsung Knox Vault provides hardware-based protection for sensitive information, adding another layer of security to the devices.

Samsung has committed to providing up to six generations of operating system upgrades and six years of security updates for both smartphones. This extended support could appeal to buyers who plan to use their phones for several years.

The IP64 rating protects against dust and water splashes. However, it does not mean the smartphones are waterproof or suitable for submersion in water.

Samsung Galaxy A18 and Galaxy A08 Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A08 is available in the Philippines through Samsung's online store and authorised retail outlets. Its cash-purchase prices at authorised Samsung stores are lower than the standard listed prices.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A18 is scheduled to launch in December 2026, with its pricing and complete hardware details yet to be announced.