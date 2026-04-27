According to the listing, the Galaxy Book 6 Edge will feature a large 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with WQXGA+ resolution (2880×1800 pixels), offering a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, up to 500 nits brightness, and an anti-glare coating. This positions the device as a strong contender for users seeking both visual quality and productivity.

The laptop is expected to join the existing Galaxy Book 6 series launched in India last month and could mark Samsung's push into Snapdragon-powered premium Windows laptops.

Samsung appears to be expanding its Galaxy Book 6 lineup with a new model, the Galaxy Book 6 Edge, which has surfaced on an Austrian e-commerce platform ahead of its official announcement.

The laptop is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 Elite chipset, paired with an Adreno GPU and a Hexagon NPU delivering up to 80 TOPS, highlighting its focus on AI-driven performance. It is listed with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB SSD storage, making it suitable for multitasking and professional workloads.

Samsung's upcoming device is designed with portability in mind, featuring a full metal body and weighing just 1.55kg. It is expected to offer up to 22 hours of battery life, supported by a 67.8Wh battery and a 65W USB Type-C fast charger, making it ideal for users who work on the go.

Additional features include a backlit keyboard, fingerprint scanner for security, and a Full HD webcam with dual-array microphones for clear video calls. The Galaxy Book 6 Edge is also expected to run on Windows 11 Home.

The device has been listed at EUR 2,199 (approximately ₹2.43 lakh) for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant and may be available in a Light Blue colour option. While Samsung has not officially confirmed the launch, the listing suggests that an announcement could be imminent.

Compared with competitors like the latest MacBook Pro, the Galaxy Book 6 Edge stands out with its lighter design, touchscreen support, and AI-focused Windows ecosystem. However, Apple still holds an edge in sustained performance.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge Specifications Specification Details Display Display 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Resolution WQXGA+ (2880 × 1800 pixels) Refresh Rate Up to 120Hz Brightness 500 nits Special Features Anti-glare coating Processor & Performance Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite chipset Clock Speed Up to 4GHz peak GPU Adreno GPU NPU Qualcomm Hexagon NPU (up to 80 TOPS) Memory & Storage RAM 16GB LPDDR5x Storage 512GB SSD Software Operating System Windows 11 Home Battery & Charging Battery 67.8Wh Battery Life Up to 22 hours Charging 65W USB Type-C fast charging Build & Design Body Full metal body Weight 1.55kg Colour Light Blue Camera & Audio Webcam Full HD / 2MP Audio Dual-array digital microphones Security & Features Security Fingerprint scanner Keyboard Backlit keyboard Price (Expected) Price EUR 2,199 (~₹2,43,000) for 16GB + 512GB variant

The Galaxy Book 6 Edge could be a strong premium Windows laptop choice for users prioritising portability, display quality, and AI-powered performance, especially for modern productivity needs.