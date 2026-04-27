Technology

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge Listed Online with Snapdragon Power

Samsung's Galaxy Book 6 Edge has surfaced online with a Snapdragon X2 Elite chip, 16-inch AMOLED display, and up to 22 hours battery life. Priced around ₹2.43 lakh, the premium laptop focuses on AI performance, portability, and a high-end Windows experience.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Galaxy Book 6 Edge
Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge

Samsung appears to be expanding its Galaxy Book 6 lineup with a new model, the Galaxy Book 6 Edge, which has surfaced on an Austrian e-commerce platform ahead of its official announcement.

The laptop is expected to join the existing Galaxy Book 6 series launched in India last month and could mark Samsung's push into Snapdragon-powered premium Windows laptops.

According to the listing, the Galaxy Book 6 Edge will feature a large 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with WQXGA+ resolution (2880×1800 pixels), offering a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, up to 500 nits brightness, and an anti-glare coating. This positions the device as a strong contender for users seeking both visual quality and productivity.

The laptop is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 Elite chipset, paired with an Adreno GPU and a Hexagon NPU delivering up to 80 TOPS, highlighting its focus on AI-driven performance. It is listed with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB SSD storage, making it suitable for multitasking and professional workloads.

Samsung's upcoming device is designed with portability in mind, featuring a full metal body and weighing just 1.55kg. It is expected to offer up to 22 hours of battery life, supported by a 67.8Wh battery and a 65W USB Type-C fast charger, making it ideal for users who work on the go.

Additional features include a backlit keyboard, fingerprint scanner for security, and a Full HD webcam with dual-array microphones for clear video calls. The Galaxy Book 6 Edge is also expected to run on Windows 11 Home.

The device has been listed at EUR 2,199 (approximately ₹2.43 lakh) for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant and may be available in a Light Blue colour option. While Samsung has not officially confirmed the launch, the listing suggests that an announcement could be imminent.

Compared with competitors like the latest MacBook Pro, the Galaxy Book 6 Edge stands out with its lighter design, touchscreen support, and AI-focused Windows ecosystem. However, Apple still holds an edge in sustained performance.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Display16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X
ResolutionWQXGA+ (2880 × 1800 pixels)
Refresh RateUp to 120Hz
Brightness500 nits
Special FeaturesAnti-glare coating
Processor & Performance
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite chipset
Clock SpeedUp to 4GHz peak
GPUAdreno GPU
NPUQualcomm Hexagon NPU (up to 80 TOPS)
Memory & Storage
RAM16GB LPDDR5x
Storage512GB SSD
Software
Operating SystemWindows 11 Home
Battery & Charging
Battery67.8Wh
Battery LifeUp to 22 hours
Charging65W USB Type-C fast charging
Build & Design
BodyFull metal body
Weight1.55kg
ColourLight Blue
Camera & Audio
WebcamFull HD / 2MP
AudioDual-array digital microphones
Security & Features
SecurityFingerprint scanner
KeyboardBacklit keyboard
Price (Expected)
PriceEUR 2,199 (~₹2,43,000) for 16GB + 512GB variant

The Galaxy Book 6 Edge could be a strong premium Windows laptop choice for users prioritising portability, display quality, and AI-powered performance, especially for modern productivity needs.

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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