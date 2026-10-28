The Galaxy Buds On are designed for users who want to listen to music, take calls, and interact with AI assistants without completely blocking out their surroundings.

Launched in South Korea on October 27, 2026, the new earbuds bring a different design, improved everyday convenience, and hands-free AI features to Samsung's audio lineup.

Samsung has entered a new segment of the wireless audio market with the launch of the Galaxy Buds On, its first clip-on, open-ear earbuds in the Galaxy Buds series.

Unlike traditional earbuds that sit inside the ear canal, the Galaxy Buds On use a clip-on structure that rests around the outer ear.

Samsung is focusing on comfort, sound quality, and environmental awareness, making the product an alternative for people who find conventional in-ear earbuds uncomfortable or prefer to stay aware of nearby sounds.

Core Reasons For The Launch

Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds On to target the rapidly growing open-ear hearables market and meet rising consumer demand for all-day wearability, situational awareness, and hands-free AI utility.

Historically dominated by niche athletic brands, open-ear clip-on shipments surged 12% year over year in mid 2026, even as traditional wireless earbuds saw minor market contractions.

By launching the Buds On, Samsung is shifting this form factor from fitness gear into a primary daily device for office workers, commuters, and runners alike.

Standard canal-sealing earbuds cause physical pressure and ear fatigue over hours of continuous use.

The Buds On's flexible shape-memory alloy clip-on architecture distributes pressure evenly across the outer ear, letting users wear them comfortably all day.

Traditional "Transparency Modes" digitally pipe in outside sound through microphones, which can sound artificial.

The Buds On leave the ear canal completely unobstructed.

This lets commuters and runners hear traffic, passing cyclists, or coworkers without pausing their audio.

Open earbuds traditionally suffer from weak low frequencies because they lack an airtight seal.

Samsung used this launch to introduce engineered audio solutions like TwinBoost speakers for acoustic-loss amplification and Audio Leakage Reduction technology, proving open audio no longer requires sacrificing premium sound quality.

Hardware And Technical Specifications

Features a cuff-style open-ear clip design wrapped in a comfortable, flexible shape-memory alloy band with a silicone-coated body. It leaves the ear canal completely unobstructed for natural ambient listening.

It's driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon S7 Gen 1 Sound Platform, paired with a specialised Class-D amplifier.

It uses a robust 3-microphone setup per earbud, plus an internal bone-conduction-based Voice Pickup Unit (VPU) sensor.

For navigation and media, it includes a concave touch sensor on the back and motion-tracking sensors.

Offers up to 9.5 hours of continuous audio playback on a single charge from the earbuds alone.

Core Smart Features

Hands-Free Galaxy AI And Gemini Live

Deep integration with Galaxy AI enables completely hands-free assistant control.

Say the prompt "Hey Google, Let's talk live" to start a continuous Gemini Live conversation without touching a paired smartphone.

Head Gesture Controls

Utilises localised motion tracking so system tasks can be managed without speech or touch.

A user can nod to accept an incoming call or shake the head to decline calls, dismiss alarms, or turn off notifications.

Quick Voice Memo

Allows a user to press and hold the back of the earbud to start recording notes immediately, which are automatically synced, transcribed, and indexed by Bixby for voice searching later.

Regional Pricing And Launch Details

The Samsung Galaxy Buds On officially went on sale on October 27, 2026, in South Korea.

The earbuds launched at a retail price of 299,000 KRW, approximately ₹21,000.

Early purchases made through the official website or authorised local channels before November 30, 2026, include two 30% discount coupons for Galaxy Buds accessories.

A phased international rollout is planned. While specific regional release dates for regions like North America or Asia remain unannounced, the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) cleared the model under ID SM-U600 on September 15, 2026, indicating an upcoming US launch.

Preliminary European retail listings have started appearing, with early Swiss retail indicators placing estimated prices between 179 CHF and 199 CHF, approximately $216 to $241.

Colours, approximately ourways and Retail Channel Availability

The product is currently available exclusively in a single Black colourway.

Initial inventory is restricted to the South Korean market and is available via the official Samsung online platform, dedicated flagship retail locations, and selected regional authorised electronics partners.