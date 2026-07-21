Issued by Barclays US Consumer Bank on the Visa payment network, the Samsung Galaxy Card introduces a new financing and rewards option for customers purchasing Galaxy devices and other Samsung products.

Announced on July 21, the new Visa credit card is designed to reward customers for everyday spending while offering enhanced benefits for purchases made across Samsung's ecosystem.

Samsung Electronics America has officially unveiled the "Samsung Galaxy Card", marking the company's first-ever branded credit card.

Applications Open from July 22

Eligible early-access customers can begin applying for the Samsung Galaxy Card immediately, while applications will be available to the general public starting July 22, 2026.

Customers can apply online or while shopping at Samsung retail stores across the United States.

To celebrate the launch, Samsung is offering $200 in bonus cash rewards to new cardholders who spend $2,000 within the first 90 days of opening their account.

Available as Virtual and Premium Metal Card

The Samsung Galaxy Card will be offered in two formats:

Virtual card for Samsung Wallet

Premium metal physical card featuring a black Samsung logo

The card integrates directly with Samsung Wallet, allowing users to securely store and access it alongside compatible payment cards, digital IDs, boarding passes, digital keys, and other supported credentials.

Cash Rewards and Benefits

Samsung Galaxy Card users can earn cashback across multiple spending categories, including:

5% cash rewards on eligible purchases made directly through Samsung

3% cash rewards on purchases made using Samsung Wallet

2% cash rewards on eligible streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, and Spotify

1% cash rewards on all other eligible purchases

Cardholders will also receive 20% off Samsung VIP Advantage membership and can earn an additional 5% cash rewards when purchasing or renewing a Samsung VIP Advantage membership.

Built for the Samsung Ecosystem

Samsung says the new credit card is intended to provide a seamless payment experience while encouraging customers to remain within its connected ecosystem.

The company highlighted that Samsung Wallet continues to support an open ecosystem through partnerships, enabling users to manage payment cards, passes, IDs, and digital credentials in one place.

For added security, the Galaxy Card benefits from Samsung Knox, the company's defence-grade security platform that protects sensitive information stored on compatible Galaxy devices.

Samsung and Visa on the Launch

Woncheol Chai, Executive Vice President and Head of the Digital Wallet Team at Samsung's Mobile Experience Business, said users increasingly rely on Samsung products throughout their daily lives, and the Galaxy Card extends that experience by rewarding everyday purchases while simplifying payments.

Visa also welcomed the partnership.

Kirk Stuart, Senior Vice President and Head of North America Enablers, Merchants and Fintechs at Visa, said consumers increasingly expect payments to be integrated into the digital services they use every day.

He added that the collaboration between Samsung, Barclays, and Visa combines rewards, security, and broad payment acceptance into a connected customer experience.