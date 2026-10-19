Samsung Galaxy F70 5G Launched in India, Sale on October 20

The device is powered by Samsung's Exynos 1330 processor and runs Android 15-based One UI 7. The company has also promised four generations of Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates, making it an option for users looking for extended software support.

The new smartphone features a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a Super AMOLED display and a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy F70 5G in India on October 18, expanding its smartphone lineup with a focus on display quality, camera performance and long-term software support.

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G: Display and Design

The Samsung Galaxy F70 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is designed to deliver vibrant colours and smooth scrolling across apps, videos and games.

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection adds resistance against everyday scratches and accidental drops. The smartphone also carries an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Buyers can choose between two colour options: Bold Black and Vivid Violet.

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Performance and Software

The smartphone is powered by Samsung's 5nm Exynos 1330 octa-core processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Users who need additional space can expand storage by up to 2TB using a microSD card.

The Galaxy F70 5G runs Android 15 with Samsung's One UI 7 interface. Additional features include Samsung Knox security, Samsung Wallet and Circle to Search.

Samsung's commitment to four generations of Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates is another key highlight.

Camera Features

The Galaxy F70 5G comes with a triple-camera setup on the rear, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation. The OIS feature helps reduce camera shake, supporting clearer photos and more stable video recording.

The primary camera is paired with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera for different types of scenes.

For selfies and video calls, the smartphone features a 13-megapixel front-facing camera.

Battery and Charging

The Samsung Galaxy F70 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery designed to support everyday use, including browsing, streaming and communication. It supports 25W wired charging.

Price and Availability in India

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy F70 5G in India with an introductory bank card offer. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 22,999, with the effective price starting at Rs. 17,999 under the introductory offer.

The smartphone will go on sale in India on October 20, 2026