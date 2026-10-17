Samsung Galaxy F70 5G Set to Launch in India on October 18

Samsung is expected to announce Indian pricing, storage configurations, and other key details at the launch event.

The company has confirmed that the Galaxy F70 5G will be available in two colour options: Bold Black and Vivid Violet. Following its launch, the smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart.

Samsung is preparing to expand its Galaxy F series in India with the launch of the new Galaxy F70 5G on October 18. The upcoming smartphone will join the existing Galaxy F70 lineup, which includes the Galaxy F70, Galaxy F70 Pro, and Galaxy F70e 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G: Design and Display

The Samsung Galaxy F70 5G will feature a flat rear panel with a vertically arranged, pill-shaped camera module positioned in the top-left corner. On the front, the handset will sport a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera.

The power button will be located on the right edge, while the left side will have a clean design. A USB Type-C port will be positioned along the bottom edge.

For the display, Samsung has confirmed a flat sAMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution. The screen will also feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, designed to improve resistance against everyday scratches and accidental damage.

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Camera Features

The upcoming Galaxy F70 5G will feature a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The camera system will also include a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor for close-up photography.

For selfies and video calls, the smartphone will come with a 13-megapixel front-facing camera housed in the waterdrop-style notch.

The primary camera's OIS is expected to help reduce blur from hand movement when capturing photos and videos.

Processor, Battery and Software

The Samsung Galaxy F70 5G will be powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 1330 processor. The chipset will be paired with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W wired fast charging.

On the software front, Samsung has confirmed support for AI-powered features, including Circle to Search, which allows users to search for information about on-screen content. The smartphone will also include Samsung Knox security features to help protect user data.

Samsung has yet to confirm the exact One UI version the device will run. Further details about its software capabilities and other features are expected during the official launch.

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G India Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy F70 5G will launch in India on October 18, with sales confirmed through Flipkart. Buyers can choose between Bold Black and Vivid Violet colour options.

Samsung has not yet revealed the Indian price, RAM and storage variants, or detailed availability information. Samsung is expected to announce these details on launch day.

With a sAMOLED display, a 50-megapixel OIS-enabled primary camera, an Exynos processor, and a 5,000mAh battery, the Galaxy F70 5G is set to compete in India's mid-range 5G smartphone segment.