Technology

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G launched in India starts at Rs 25,999, Check Specs

Samsung has launched the Galaxy F70 Pro 5G in India with a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, 6,000mAh battery, and 45W fast charging. Priced from ₹25,999, the smartphone offers up to six years of software support and AI-powered features.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Galaxy F70 Pro 5G
Samsung launched Galaxy F70 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
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Samsung has expanded its Galaxy F-series lineup in India with the launch of the Galaxy F70 Pro 5G, a new mid-range smartphone featuring a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

The smartphone is available for purchase through Flipkart and the Samsung India Online Store. Samsung is offering the device in Alpha Black and Aura Green colour options.

The Galaxy F70 Pro 5G also promises up to six years of software support, making it one of the longest-supported smartphones in its segment.

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Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Price in India

Samsung has launched the phone in three storage variants:

  • 6GB RAM + 128GB - ₹25,999

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB - ₹29,999

  • 8GB RAM + 256GB - ₹34,999

Display

The Galaxy F70 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and gaming. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, offering improved durability against scratches and accidental drops.

Performance

Powering the smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, designed to deliver efficient everyday performance, multitasking, gaming, and improved AI capabilities. The device runs Samsung's latest One UI, offering a clean interface and long-term software support.

Camera

The smartphone comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup consisting of:

  • 50MP primary camera

  • 5MP ultra-wide camera

  • 2MP macro camera

Samsung has also included AI-powered features such as Every Word Captured, Direct Voicemail, and AI Voice Transcription to enhance productivity and communication.

Battery

The Galaxy F70 Pro 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

According to Samsung, the phone can deliver:

  • Up to 24 hours of YouTube streaming

  • Up to 12 hours of social media usage on a single charge

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Screen Size & Type6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED
Refresh Rate120Hz refresh rate
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus+
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
Software
OSOne UI
Software SupportUp to 6 years of software support
Rear Cameras
Primary50MP primary
Ultra-Wide5MP ultra-wide
Macro2MP macro
Battery
Capacity6,000mAh
Charging45W fast charging
AI Features
FeaturesEvery Word Captured, Direct Voicemail, AI Voice Transcription
Colours
OptionsAlpha Black, Aura Green
Price
6GB + 128GB₹25,999
8GB + 128GB₹29,999
8GB + 256GB₹34,999
Availability
Where to BuyFlipkart, Samsung India Online Store
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Smartphone Reviews And Specssmartphone price in india

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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