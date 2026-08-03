Samsung has expanded its Galaxy F-series lineup in India with the launch of the Galaxy F70 Pro 5G, a new mid-range smartphone featuring a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.
The smartphone is available for purchase through Flipkart and the Samsung India Online Store. Samsung is offering the device in Alpha Black and Aura Green colour options.
The Galaxy F70 Pro 5G also promises up to six years of software support, making it one of the longest-supported smartphones in its segment.
Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Price in India
Samsung has launched the phone in three storage variants:
6GB RAM + 128GB - ₹25,999
8GB RAM + 128GB - ₹29,999
8GB RAM + 256GB - ₹34,999
Display
The Galaxy F70 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and gaming. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, offering improved durability against scratches and accidental drops.
Performance
Powering the smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, designed to deliver efficient everyday performance, multitasking, gaming, and improved AI capabilities. The device runs Samsung's latest One UI, offering a clean interface and long-term software support.
Camera
The smartphone comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup consisting of:
50MP primary camera
5MP ultra-wide camera
2MP macro camera
Samsung has also included AI-powered features such as Every Word Captured, Direct Voicemail, and AI Voice Transcription to enhance productivity and communication.
Battery
The Galaxy F70 Pro 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.
According to Samsung, the phone can deliver:
Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Specifications