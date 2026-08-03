Samsung has expanded its Galaxy F-series lineup in India with the launch of the Galaxy F70 Pro 5G, a new mid-range smartphone featuring a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

The smartphone is available for purchase through Flipkart and the Samsung India Online Store. Samsung is offering the device in Alpha Black and Aura Green colour options.

The Galaxy F70 Pro 5G also promises up to six years of software support, making it one of the longest-supported smartphones in its segment.