Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G teased ahead of Launch, check specs

Samsung is gearing up to expand its Galaxy F70 series in India with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G. Ahead of its official debut, the smartphone has gone live on Flipkart, confirming its availability through the e-commerce platform while revealing its design and several key details.

The Galaxy F70 lineup made its debut earlier this year with the launch of the Galaxy F70e 5G in India on February 9. The upcoming Galaxy F70 Pro 5G is expected to serve as the second model in the series, targeting buyers looking for an affordable 5G smartphone with a large battery and smooth display.

According to the Flipkart microsite, the handset will be officially unveiled on July 31. Promotional images show the smartphone in a green colour option featuring a flat rear panel and a pill-shaped camera module positioned in the top-right corner.