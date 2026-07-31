Technology

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G teased ahead of Launch, check specs

Samsung has teased the Galaxy F70 Pro 5G ahead of its India launch, with Flipkart revealing its design and availability. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, 50MP triple rear cameras, and a 6,000mAh battery, targeting the budget 5G segment.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G
Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G teased launch soon in India
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Samsung is gearing up to expand its Galaxy F70 series in India with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G. Ahead of its official debut, the smartphone has gone live on Flipkart, confirming its availability through the e-commerce platform while revealing its design and several key details.

The Galaxy F70 lineup made its debut earlier this year with the launch of the Galaxy F70e 5G in India on February 9. The upcoming Galaxy F70 Pro 5G is expected to serve as the second model in the series, targeting buyers looking for an affordable 5G smartphone with a large battery and smooth display.

According to the Flipkart microsite, the handset will be officially unveiled on July 31. Promotional images show the smartphone in a green colour option featuring a flat rear panel and a pill-shaped camera module positioned in the top-right corner.

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The camera island houses a triple rear camera setup, while an LED flash sits beside the module. The power button and volume rocker are placed on the right edge of the device.

The Galaxy F70 Pro 5G is expected to retain Samsung's minimalist design language while offering practical hardware for everyday use. Its large battery, high-refresh-rate display, and MediaTek Dimensity processor suggest that the handset is aimed at users seeking long battery life and reliable 5G performance without entering the premium price segment.

The smartphone will compete with budget 5G offerings from brands such as Redmi, Realme, Vivo, and POCO in the sub-₹20,000 segment.

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G (Expected) Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Display6.7-inch HD+ LCD touchscreen
Refresh RateUp to 120Hz
Peak BrightnessUp to 800 nits
Pixel Density260ppi
Colour Support16 million colours
Performance
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core chipset
CPU SpeedUp to 2.4GHz
GPUARM Mali-G57
RAMUp to 6GB LPDDR4X
Storage128GB onboard storage
Camera
Rear CamerasTriple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor
Battery & Connectivity
Battery6,000mAh
Connectivity5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C (expected)
Other
ColoursGreen (confirmed)
SecuritySide-mounted fingerprint sensor (expected)
AvailabilityFlipkart
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Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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