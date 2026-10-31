Samsung Galaxy Fit 4 Leaks Reveal Design and Key Features

Although Samsung has not officially announced the device, regulatory documents, leaked images, and a teardown of the company's companion app have provided an early look at what consumers can expect.

The upcoming fitness tracker is expected to succeed the Galaxy Fit 3, which was introduced in February 2024.

Samsung appears to be preparing a new addition to its fitness tracker lineup, with the Galaxy Fit 4 making headlines following a series of leaks and certification listings.

One interesting detail about the Galaxy Fit 4 is its reported Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, an upgrade over the Bluetooth 5.3 support on its predecessor.

The device is also expected to retain the familiar rectangular display design while improving everyday health and fitness tracking.

Display And Casing

The tracker features a slim, elongated rectangular AMOLED display panel with smoothly rounded corners.

According to internal system assets, the display resolution is updated to 258 x 428 pixels, offering a slightly taller panel than the previous model and supporting richer layout variants and up to 12 simultaneous informational software tiles.

A sleek, curved frame surrounds the screen, complemented on certain variants by a distinctive silver bezel for a cleaner, marginally more premium look.

Additionally, a single physical navigation key is centred on the right edge of the outer chassis, perfectly matching the predecessor's layout.

Colour Palette Options

The leaked 360-degree visual footage shows three distinct casing and strap variants, departing from the older Grey and Pink Gold colour options.

These fresh aesthetic choices include a sleek, stealthy Black and Dark Grey profile; a bright White and Silver combination that pairs a metallic aluminium casing with a white band; and a Light Blue-Green or Mint pastel hue as the signature new colour option for this generation.

The device pairs these colours with a sports-focused silicone wristband featuring clean, linear ventilation holes, a conventional pronged buckle, and a physical quick-release mechanism on the inner lugs for swift strap swapping.

When the device is flipped over, it features a clean, central pill-shaped protrusion hosting the newly upgraded optical sensor hardware module, flanked directly by two magnetic pogo-pin charging contact pins.

Key Leaked Specifications And Features Specification Details Connectivity Upgrade The band upgrades to Bluetooth 5.4 with Low Energy Support. This ensures a more stable smartphone connection and better energy efficiency than its predecessor. Health Sensors It features an updated, low-power Goodix GH3036 optical sensor module alongside a PPG-based system. This will drive heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, and advanced sleep analysis without draining the battery. Operating System The band will continue using a lightweight Real-Time Operating System (RTOS) rather than Wear OS. This lets it stretch battery life to 13 to 15 days on a single charge. Durability Expected to carry an IP68 and 5ATM rating, making it dustproof and swim-ready up to 50 metres. Omissions To keep the device affordable, it lacks advanced hardware components like a dedicated standalone GPS, Wi-Fi, LTE, and an NFC chip for mobile payments. It will rely on a connected smartphone for map tracking.

Expected Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 4 is expected to debut globally alongside the manufacturer's late-fall rollouts, following a high frequency of official regulatory testing.

Positioned squarely as a budget alternative to full smartwatches, the fitness tracker is estimated to retail between $60 and $99 globally.

Early retail indicators also place the anticipated price in India between ₹4,999 and ₹6,999.