Samsung Galaxy Fit 4 Leaks Reveal Design and Key Features

Samsung appears to be preparing a new addition to its fitness tracker lineup, with the Galaxy Fit 4 making headlines following a series of leaks and certification listings.
The upcoming fitness tracker is expected to succeed the Galaxy Fit 3, which was introduced in February 2024.
Although Samsung has not officially announced the device, regulatory documents, leaked images, and a teardown of the company's companion app have provided an early look at what consumers can expect.
One interesting detail about the Galaxy Fit 4 is its reported Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, an upgrade over the Bluetooth 5.3 support on its predecessor.
The device is also expected to retain the familiar rectangular display design while improving everyday health and fitness tracking.
Display And Casing
The tracker features a slim, elongated rectangular AMOLED display panel with smoothly rounded corners.
According to internal system assets, the display resolution is updated to 258 x 428 pixels, offering a slightly taller panel than the previous model and supporting richer layout variants and up to 12 simultaneous informational software tiles.
A sleek, curved frame surrounds the screen, complemented on certain variants by a distinctive silver bezel for a cleaner, marginally more premium look.
Additionally, a single physical navigation key is centred on the right edge of the outer chassis, perfectly matching the predecessor's layout.
Colour Palette Options
The leaked 360-degree visual footage shows three distinct casing and strap variants, departing from the older Grey and Pink Gold colour options.
These fresh aesthetic choices include a sleek, stealthy Black and Dark Grey profile; a bright White and Silver combination that pairs a metallic aluminium casing with a white band; and a Light Blue-Green or Mint pastel hue as the signature new colour option for this generation.
The device pairs these colours with a sports-focused silicone wristband featuring clean, linear ventilation holes, a conventional pronged buckle, and a physical quick-release mechanism on the inner lugs for swift strap swapping.
When the device is flipped over, it features a clean, central pill-shaped protrusion hosting the newly upgraded optical sensor hardware module, flanked directly by two magnetic pogo-pin charging contact pins.
Expected Pricing and Availability
The Samsung Galaxy Fit 4 is expected to debut globally alongside the manufacturer's late-fall rollouts, following a high frequency of official regulatory testing.
Positioned squarely as a budget alternative to full smartwatches, the fitness tracker is estimated to retail between $60 and $99 globally.
Early retail indicators also place the anticipated price in India between ₹4,999 and ₹6,999.