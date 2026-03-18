Technology

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Launched with a massive 6000mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G was officially launched on March 18, 2026, with additional features available on e-commerce platforms. This handset brings notable upgrades focused on battery life and longevity and also offers the segment's longest video playback time of up to 26 hours.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G
Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G launched in India with 6000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G was officially launched on March 18, 2026, with additional features available on e-commerce platforms.

Samsung is one of the world's largest smartphone manufacturers, and recently unveiled the new addition to the M series, the Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G, bringing notable upgrades focused on battery life and longevity.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G offers the segment's longest video playback time of up to 26 hours, letting users scroll from morning reels to midnight binges. It is built to IP54 standards, specifically designed for spills and splashes, with a focus on dust and splash resistance.

Appearance and Features:

The smartphone features a classic, sleek design that delivers a premium look and a tough build. The software is One UI 8 on Android 16, offering flagship-inspired features like the Now bar and live notifications, powered by a MediaTek processor. This smartphone brings a unique set of advanced camera features to the market, including a monster front-facing camera with 8 MP, a wide-angle camera with 50 MP, and a depth sensor with 2 MP, which adds natural depth to memory portraits.

Galaxy M17e 5G offers the most 5G bands in the segment, supports all network types, and provides exclusive fingerprint access for quick, secure payments. The official launch price starts at ₹13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the higher 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at ₹15,499. It is available at Samsung retail shops or on e-commerce platforms.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Specifications:

Display:

  • 6.7-inch HD+ display

  • 120Hz refresh rate

Processor:

  • MediaTek Dimensity 6300

Software:

  • Android 16 + One UI 8

Battery:

  • Massive 6000mAh

Camera:

  • Rear Camera: 50MP main + 2MP depth

  • Front camera: 8megapixel

Colour:

  • Blitz Blue

  • Blitz Violet

Pricing:

Rs. 13,999 for 4GB RAM + 128GB storage

Rs. 15,499 for 6GB + 128GB storage

Overall, Samsung has positioned the Galaxy M17e 5G as budget-friendly, with additional upgrades and specifications, including higher detail, more depth cameras, longer battery life, and enduring performance.

Topics

New gadget launch

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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