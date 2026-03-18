Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G offers the segment's longest video playback time of up to 26 hours, letting users scroll from morning reels to midnight binges. It is built to IP54 standards, specifically designed for spills and splashes, with a focus on dust and splash resistance.

Samsung is one of the world's largest smartphone manufacturers, and recently unveiled the new addition to the M series, the Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G, bringing notable upgrades focused on battery life and longevity.

Appearance and Features:

The smartphone features a classic, sleek design that delivers a premium look and a tough build. The software is One UI 8 on Android 16, offering flagship-inspired features like the Now bar and live notifications, powered by a MediaTek processor. This smartphone brings a unique set of advanced camera features to the market, including a monster front-facing camera with 8 MP, a wide-angle camera with 50 MP, and a depth sensor with 2 MP, which adds natural depth to memory portraits.

Galaxy M17e 5G offers the most 5G bands in the segment, supports all network types, and provides exclusive fingerprint access for quick, secure payments. The official launch price starts at ₹13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the higher 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at ₹15,499. It is available at Samsung retail shops or on e-commerce platforms.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Specifications:

Display:

6.7-inch HD+ display

120Hz refresh rate

Processor:

MediaTek Dimensity 6300

Software:

Android 16 + One UI 8

Battery:

Massive 6000mAh

Camera:

Rear Camera: 50MP main + 2MP depth

Front camera: 8megapixel

Colour:

Blitz Blue

Blitz Violet

Pricing:

Rs. 13,999 for 4GB RAM + 128GB storage

Rs. 15,499 for 6GB + 128GB storage

Overall, Samsung has positioned the Galaxy M17e 5G as budget-friendly, with additional upgrades and specifications, including higher detail, more depth cameras, longer battery life, and enduring performance.