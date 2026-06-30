Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Debuts in India starting at Rs 22,999

Samsung did not launch the Samsung Galaxy M41, Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, Samsung Galaxy M43, or Samsung Galaxy M44 5G in India as part of the M4x lineup. Galaxy M44 5G was introduced in select global markets nearly three years ago.

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G marks the return of the Galaxy M4x series to the country after a long gap. The last M4x-series smartphone launched in India was the Samsung Galaxy M40 in 2019.

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G has finally arrived in India with a six-year software support promise, which is the longest in the segment. The mobile goes on sale on July 4. The new Galaxy M47 5G is launched with an effective starting price of Rs 22,999.

Display features

The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ flat Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The device is powered by the Snapdragon processor, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Camera features

The phone features a 50MP primary camera, a 5MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro camera. A 12MP front camera handles selfies and video calls.

Battery features

The device features a 6000mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging. Additionally, it provides bypass charging as a better option for gamers. Samsung continues to prioritise battery endurance over bigger charging numbers.

Software support features

Samsung continues to prioritise the battery and, at the same time, stands out for its software support. The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G will receive six years of Android OS upgrades and security updates, which is among the longest support commitments available in the mid-range segment.

AI features include Object Eraser, Edit Suggestion, and My Filter, making the phone a compelling option for content creators or those who regularly post on social media.

Colour Options and Availability

The Galaxy M47 5G starts at an effective price of Rs 22,999, including a coupon offer and bank discount. The phone goes on sale on July 4, which coincides with the start of Amazon Prime Day.

Samsung Galaxy M47 will be available in Rogue Red and Blaze Blue colours. The smartphone can be purchased on Amazon.

Comparison between Samsung Galaxy M44 5G and Galaxy M47 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M44 5G and Samsung Galaxy M47 5G share a similar mid-range focus, but the newer model brings several meaningful upgrades. The Galaxy M47 5G features a larger 6,000mAh battery compared to the M44 5G's 5,000mAh unit, offering longer battery life. It is powered by a newer chipset that delivers improved performance and power efficiency, while also introducing a longer software commitment of up to six years of OS and security updates. The M47 5G retains core features such as a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, 5G connectivity, and a 50MP main camera, but refines the overall experience with better battery endurance, extended software support, and updated hardware, making it a more future-ready option than its predecessor.