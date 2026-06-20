Technology

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G India Launch Teased; Check the Price & Specs

Samsung has teased the upcoming Galaxy M47 5G in India through Amazon, revealing a new design and hinting at a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. The smartphone is expected to launch soon with Android 16, a 50MP camera, and a large battery.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Samsung GalaxyM47 5G
Samsung GalaxyM47 5G, the Next Level Monster

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy M47 5G in India, succeeding the Galaxy M44 that debuted in 2023. Ahead of its official unveiling, the smartphone has appeared on benchmarking platforms and is now featured on Amazon India with the tagline "Next Level Monster," hinting that its launch is just around the corner.

Promotional materials reveal a refreshed design with a pill-shaped rear camera module, similar to that of the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37. The handset sports a flat rear panel and is expected to arrive in a Deep Crimson or Maroon finish with a matte texture and metallic red accents.

Loading post from https://x.com/SamsungIndia/status/2068219798673088776

The Galaxy M47 5G is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. Benchmark listings suggest the processor includes four efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz and four performance cores reaching up to 2.4GHz. The device is also expected to feature an Adreno 710 GPU and at least 8GB of RAM.

Samsung is likely to ship the phone with Android 16 out of the box. In benchmark tests, the device reportedly achieved a score of 2,256, indicating a notable performance upgrade over its predecessor.

While Samsung has yet to announce the exact launch date, pricing, and full specifications, the Galaxy M47 5G is expected to be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 in India. The smartphone will be available through Amazon India and Samsung's online store.

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Expected Specifications
SpecificationDetails
DisplayDetails yet to be revealed
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
GPUAdreno 710
RAMAt least 8GB
Operating SystemAndroid 16
Rear Cameras50MP primary sensor + ultra-wide sensor + macro/depth sensor
Front Camera32MP selfie camera
Battery5,000mAh to 6,000mAh
Charging25W fast charging
SecuritySide-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button
Colour OptionDeep Crimson/Maroon
AvailabilityAmazon India and Samsung Online Store
Expected PriceRs 20,000-Rs 25,000

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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