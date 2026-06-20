Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy M47 5G in India, succeeding the Galaxy M44 that debuted in 2023. Ahead of its official unveiling, the smartphone has appeared on benchmarking platforms and is now featured on Amazon India with the tagline "Next Level Monster," hinting that its launch is just around the corner.

Promotional materials reveal a refreshed design with a pill-shaped rear camera module, similar to that of the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37. The handset sports a flat rear panel and is expected to arrive in a Deep Crimson or Maroon finish with a matte texture and metallic red accents.

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The Galaxy M47 5G is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. Benchmark listings suggest the processor includes four efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz and four performance cores reaching up to 2.4GHz. The device is also expected to feature an Adreno 710 GPU and at least 8GB of RAM.

Samsung is likely to ship the phone with Android 16 out of the box. In benchmark tests, the device reportedly achieved a score of 2,256, indicating a notable performance upgrade over its predecessor.

While Samsung has yet to announce the exact launch date, pricing, and full specifications, the Galaxy M47 5G is expected to be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 in India. The smartphone will be available through Amazon India and Samsung's online store.