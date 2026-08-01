Technology

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Expected Later This Year with Exynos 2500

Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy S26 FE is launching later this year alongside the Galaxy Tab S12 series. The Fan Edition phone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Exynos 2500 chip, 8GB RAM, 4,900mAh battery, 45W charging, Android 17-based One UI 9, and a price of around ₹75,000-80,000

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE
Samsung confirms the launch of Galaxy S26 FE later this year
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Samsung has officially confirmed that the Galaxy S26 FE is on the way, marking the first time the company has acknowledged the next Fan Edition smartphone alongside the upcoming Galaxy Tab S12 series.

The announcement confirms that both devices will join Samsung's premium Galaxy lineup later this year.

Galaxy S26 FE is expected to become the final addition to the Galaxy S26 flagship, offering a more affordable alternative to Samsung's flagship smartphones while retaining many of the features found on the standard Galaxy S26 models.

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Although Samsung has not announced an official launch date, recent comments from the company indicate that the smartphone is scheduled to arrive before the end of the year. Industry leaks suggest the device will retain 45W wired fast charging, the same charging speed offered by its predecessor.

The Galaxy S26 FE is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch display powered by Samsung's Exynos 2500 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and a 4,900mAh battery.

The smartphone is also expected to ship with Android 17-based One UI 9 out of the box, bringing the latest software features and long-term update support.

Fan Edition Legacy

Samsung's Fan Edition lineup has traditionally targeted users seeking flagship-level features without paying the full premium price. By using many of the same design elements and software experiences as the flagship Galaxy S series while making selective hardware compromises, the FE models have become a popular choice among Samsung enthusiasts.

Pricing Expectations

Pricing is expected to be one of the biggest talking points. The Galaxy S25 FE debuted at Rs. 59,999, but rising component costs and annual price revisions could push the Galaxy S26 FE into the Rs. 75,000-80,000 range. That would place it just below the Galaxy S26, which currently starts at Rs. 87,999.

A higher price could narrow the gap between the Fan Edition and the flagship model, making the upgrade appear more incremental, particularly if discounted Galaxy S25 FE units remain available in the market.

Even so, the Galaxy S26 FE is expected to appeal to buyers who value Samsung's One UI software experience, extended software support and the familiar Galaxy S-series design at a relatively lower price.

Galaxy Tab S12 Series

Alongside the smartphone, Samsung has also confirmed that the Galaxy Tab S12 series is in development, though the company has yet to reveal specifications or launch timelines for its next-generation flagship tablets.

Expected Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display6.7-inch AMOLED display
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 2500
RAM8GB
Battery4,900mAh
Charging45W wired fast charging
Operating SystemAndroid 17 with One UI 9
SeriesGalaxy S26 Fan Edition
Expected LaunchLater this year
Expected Price (India)Around Rs. 75,000-80,000 (expected)
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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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