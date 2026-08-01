Galaxy S26 FE is expected to become the final addition to the Galaxy S26 flagship, offering a more affordable alternative to Samsung's flagship smartphones while retaining many of the features found on the standard Galaxy S26 models.

The announcement confirms that both devices will join Samsung's premium Galaxy lineup later this year.

Samsung has officially confirmed that the Galaxy S26 FE is on the way, marking the first time the company has acknowledged the next Fan Edition smartphone alongside the upcoming Galaxy Tab S12 series.

Although Samsung has not announced an official launch date, recent comments from the company indicate that the smartphone is scheduled to arrive before the end of the year. Industry leaks suggest the device will retain 45W wired fast charging, the same charging speed offered by its predecessor.

The Galaxy S26 FE is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch display powered by Samsung's Exynos 2500 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and a 4,900mAh battery.

The smartphone is also expected to ship with Android 17-based One UI 9 out of the box, bringing the latest software features and long-term update support.

Fan Edition Legacy

Samsung's Fan Edition lineup has traditionally targeted users seeking flagship-level features without paying the full premium price. By using many of the same design elements and software experiences as the flagship Galaxy S series while making selective hardware compromises, the FE models have become a popular choice among Samsung enthusiasts.

Pricing Expectations

Pricing is expected to be one of the biggest talking points. The Galaxy S25 FE debuted at Rs. 59,999, but rising component costs and annual price revisions could push the Galaxy S26 FE into the Rs. 75,000-80,000 range. That would place it just below the Galaxy S26, which currently starts at Rs. 87,999.

A higher price could narrow the gap between the Fan Edition and the flagship model, making the upgrade appear more incremental, particularly if discounted Galaxy S25 FE units remain available in the market.

Even so, the Galaxy S26 FE is expected to appeal to buyers who value Samsung's One UI software experience, extended software support and the familiar Galaxy S-series design at a relatively lower price.

Galaxy Tab S12 Series

Alongside the smartphone, Samsung has also confirmed that the Galaxy Tab S12 series is in development, though the company has yet to reveal specifications or launch timelines for its next-generation flagship tablets.