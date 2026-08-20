The company has teased the arrival of a new Galaxy device, describing it as the latest addition to the Galaxy S26 lineup.

While Samsung has not officially revealed the product's name, the upcoming smartphone is widely expected to be the Galaxy S26 FE , the successor to last year's Galaxy S25 FE.

Samsung is preparing to host its next Galaxy Event on August 27, where the company is expected to introduce a new member of the Galaxy S26 family. 8888888

Samsung says the upcoming handset will focus on essential smartphone experiences while bringing selected camera and AI features from the flagship Galaxy S26 series.

Loading post from https://x.com/SamsungMobile/status/2090212220810776771…

Galaxy S26 FE: What to Expect

The Galaxy S26 FE has already surfaced through leaks, certification databases and benchmark-related listings, offering an early look at its hardware.

A Google Play Console listing for the SM-S741U model reportedly points to Samsung's Exynos 2500 processor paired with an Xclipse 950 GPU and around 8GB of RAM. The listing also mentions a 1080 × 2340 pixel display resolution and a recent Android version.

The switch to the Exynos 2500 could be one of the biggest hardware changes over the Galaxy S25 FE, which uses the Exynos 2400 chipset.

The Galaxy S26 FE is tipped to retain the 6.7-inch AMOLED display size used by its predecessor. The panel is expected to offer a 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution.

The leaked design suggests a flat display surrounded by relatively slim bezels. The phone is also expected to use an aluminium frame and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, giving it a premium build while maintaining the FE series' focus on value.

Triple Rear Camera Setup

Samsung is reportedly preparing a triple-camera system for the Galaxy S26 FE.

The expected configuration includes a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP 3x telephoto camera. A 12MP front-facing camera is also tipped for selfies and video calls.

Samsung is expected to bring selected imaging capabilities from the Galaxy S26 series to the FE model, potentially making AI-assisted photography one of the phone's key selling points.

The Galaxy S26 FE is expected to carry a 4,900mAh battery, matching the Galaxy S25 FE's capacity. Charging could also remain unchanged, with support for 45W wired fast charging.

The combination should provide enough capacity for a full day of regular use, although Samsung's final battery-life claims will only be known after the official launch.

IP68 Protection and Software Support

Durability is expected to remain another strong point. The Galaxy S26 FE is tipped to feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Samsung could also continue its long-term software support strategy, with the device expected to receive the company's extended seven-year software support commitment. The phone should launch with the latest available version of Android and Samsung's One UI interface.

Reports also point to additional Galaxy ecosystem features, including Horizontal Lock and My Fancam, although Samsung has yet to confirm the complete feature list.

Colours and Design

The leaked Galaxy S26 FE design shows a flat-profile smartphone with an aluminium frame and a familiar Galaxy S-series-inspired appearance.

The device is expected to come in Blueberry, Graphite, and Pistachio. Samsung's FE models typically retain the flagship series' design language while making select changes to keep the price lower.

Galaxy S26 FE vs Galaxy S25 FE

The Galaxy S26 FE appears to retain several specifications from the Galaxy S25 FE. The previous-generation model launched in India at Rs 59,999 and featured a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, 4,900mAh battery, 45W charging, IP68 protection and a 50MP triple-camera setup.

The most notable upgrade could be the processor. The Galaxy S26 FE is expected to use the Exynos 2500, replacing the Exynos 2400 found in the S25 FE.

Samsung may also bring newer AI and imaging features from the Galaxy S26 family to the FE model, potentially making the upcoming handset more compelling than a simple specification refresh.

Price Could Be a Key Factor

Pricing will be particularly important for the Galaxy S26 FE. Samsung's standard Galaxy S26 currently starts at Rs 87,999 in India, leaving considerable room for an FE model to occupy the more affordable end of the S26 family.

However, rising memory and component costs across the smartphone industry could put pressure on Samsung's pricing strategy.

If the company keeps the S26 FE close to the previous generation's launch price, it could become an attractive option for consumers looking for a premium Samsung phone without paying flagship prices.

Samsung Galaxy Event: August 27

Samsung's Galaxy Event is scheduled for August 27, with the presentation set to begin at 9:00 PM KST (5:30 PM IST). The event will stream on Samsung's official website and YouTube channel.

Samsung has not yet published a detailed agenda for the presentation. As a result, it remains unclear whether the expected Galaxy S26 FE will be the only product unveiled.

The company has confirmed that the new Galaxy device will focus on essential smartphone experiences while incorporating selected features from the Galaxy S26 series. More information about its specifications, price and availability should be revealed during the event.