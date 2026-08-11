According to reports, the Galaxy S26 FE could feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

As a Fan Edition smartphone, the upcoming model is expected to retain the design language of the Galaxy S26 lineup while offering slightly more affordable hardware.

Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch the Galaxy S26 FE in September , following the company's Galaxy S26 series launch earlier this year.

The panel is tipped to offer a 2340 × 1080-pixel resolution, with brightness reaching up to 1,200 nits under normal conditions and 1,900 nits in high-brightness mode.

Exynos 2500 Processor

The smartphone is expected to be powered by Samsung's Exynos 2500 chipset, which was also used in the Galaxy S25. The processor features a 10-core CPU configuration and can reach clock speeds of up to 3.3GHz.

The chipset is reportedly paired with 8GB of RAM, while storage options could include 128GB and 256GB. The phone is also expected to run Android 17 with Samsung's One UI 9 interface.

Triple Rear Camera Setup

Galaxy S26 FE could feature a triple-camera system at the rear. The primary sensor is tipped to be a 50MP camera with an f/1.8 aperture and hardware image stabilisation.

The primary camera could be accompanied by an ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP telephoto sensor offering 3x optical zoom. On the front, Samsung could equip the phone with a 12MP f/2.2 selfie camera, although autofocus may not be available.

The rear cameras are reportedly capable of recording 8K video at 30fps, while 4K recording could be supported at up to 60fps.

Battery and Charging

Galaxy S26 FE is expected to pack a 4,900mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. Reports suggest the phone could offer up to 50 hours of typical-use endurance.

Samsung may also use a silicon-carbon battery cell, while the battery is reportedly rated for up to 1,200 charging cycles under the EPREL classification.

Design and Connectivity

Galaxy S26 FE is expected to follow the visual styling of the Galaxy S26 series. It could measure 7.4mm in thickness and weigh around 193g.

The smartphone is tipped to support Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6 and NFC.

Samsung could also provide two Nano-SIM slots along with support for one or two eSIMs. An IP68 rating is expected to provide protection against dust and water.

The phone could be offered in Graphite, Pistachio and Blueberry finishes, described as dark grey, light green and light blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE: Expected Specifications Specification Details General Expected launch September 2026 Operating system Android 17 UI One UI 9 Display Display 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Resolution 2340 × 1080 pixels Refresh rate 120Hz Brightness 1,200 nits typical, 1,900 nits HBM Performance Processor Exynos 2500 CPU 10-core, up to 3.3GHz RAM 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB Camera Main camera 50MP, f/1.8, hardware stabilisation Ultra-wide camera f/2.2 Telephoto camera 8MP, 3x optical zoom, f/2.4 Front camera 12MP, f/2.2 Video Up to 8K at 30fps, 4K at 60fps Battery Battery 4,900mAh Charging 45W wired Connectivity & Design Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6, NFC SIM Dual Nano-SIM + eSIM support Durability IP68 Thickness 7.4mm Weight 193g Colours Graphite, Pistachio, Blueberry

Expected Launch and Price

Samsung could unveil the Galaxy S26 FE in early September, several months after the launch of the standard Galaxy S26 series. However, the company has yet to officially confirm the launch date, pricing or the complete specifications.

Galaxy S26 FE is expected to target buyers looking for a premium Samsung smartphone experience without moving up to the company's flagship models. Official pricing and availability are likely to be announced at the launch event.