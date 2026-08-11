Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch the Galaxy S26 FE in September, following the company's Galaxy S26 series launch earlier this year.
As a Fan Edition smartphone, the upcoming model is expected to retain the design language of the Galaxy S26 lineup while offering slightly more affordable hardware.
According to reports, the Galaxy S26 FE could feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The panel is tipped to offer a 2340 × 1080-pixel resolution, with brightness reaching up to 1,200 nits under normal conditions and 1,900 nits in high-brightness mode.
Exynos 2500 Processor
The smartphone is expected to be powered by Samsung's Exynos 2500 chipset, which was also used in the Galaxy S25. The processor features a 10-core CPU configuration and can reach clock speeds of up to 3.3GHz.
The chipset is reportedly paired with 8GB of RAM, while storage options could include 128GB and 256GB. The phone is also expected to run Android 17 with Samsung's One UI 9 interface.
Triple Rear Camera Setup
Galaxy S26 FE could feature a triple-camera system at the rear. The primary sensor is tipped to be a 50MP camera with an f/1.8 aperture and hardware image stabilisation.
The primary camera could be accompanied by an ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP telephoto sensor offering 3x optical zoom. On the front, Samsung could equip the phone with a 12MP f/2.2 selfie camera, although autofocus may not be available.
The rear cameras are reportedly capable of recording 8K video at 30fps, while 4K recording could be supported at up to 60fps.
Battery and Charging
Galaxy S26 FE is expected to pack a 4,900mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. Reports suggest the phone could offer up to 50 hours of typical-use endurance.
Samsung may also use a silicon-carbon battery cell, while the battery is reportedly rated for up to 1,200 charging cycles under the EPREL classification.
Design and Connectivity
Galaxy S26 FE is expected to follow the visual styling of the Galaxy S26 series. It could measure 7.4mm in thickness and weigh around 193g.
The smartphone is tipped to support Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6 and NFC.
Samsung could also provide two Nano-SIM slots along with support for one or two eSIMs. An IP68 rating is expected to provide protection against dust and water.
The phone could be offered in Graphite, Pistachio and Blueberry finishes, described as dark grey, light green and light blue colour options.
Expected Launch and Price
Samsung could unveil the Galaxy S26 FE in early September, several months after the launch of the standard Galaxy S26 series. However, the company has yet to officially confirm the launch date, pricing or the complete specifications.
Galaxy S26 FE is expected to target buyers looking for a premium Samsung smartphone experience without moving up to the company's flagship models. Official pricing and availability are likely to be announced at the launch event.