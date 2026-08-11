Technology

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Expected to Launch in September, Check Specs

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is expected to launch in September with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Exynos 2500 chipset, 50MP triple camera setup, 4,900mAh battery, 45W charging and Android 17-based One UI 9.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Galaxy S26 FE
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE expected to launch on September
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Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch the Galaxy S26 FE in September, following the company's Galaxy S26 series launch earlier this year.

As a Fan Edition smartphone, the upcoming model is expected to retain the design language of the Galaxy S26 lineup while offering slightly more affordable hardware.

According to reports, the Galaxy S26 FE could feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

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The panel is tipped to offer a 2340 × 1080-pixel resolution, with brightness reaching up to 1,200 nits under normal conditions and 1,900 nits in high-brightness mode.

Exynos 2500 Processor

The smartphone is expected to be powered by Samsung's Exynos 2500 chipset, which was also used in the Galaxy S25. The processor features a 10-core CPU configuration and can reach clock speeds of up to 3.3GHz.

The chipset is reportedly paired with 8GB of RAM, while storage options could include 128GB and 256GB. The phone is also expected to run Android 17 with Samsung's One UI 9 interface.

Triple Rear Camera Setup

Galaxy S26 FE could feature a triple-camera system at the rear. The primary sensor is tipped to be a 50MP camera with an f/1.8 aperture and hardware image stabilisation.

The primary camera could be accompanied by an ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP telephoto sensor offering 3x optical zoom. On the front, Samsung could equip the phone with a 12MP f/2.2 selfie camera, although autofocus may not be available.

The rear cameras are reportedly capable of recording 8K video at 30fps, while 4K recording could be supported at up to 60fps.

Battery and Charging

Galaxy S26 FE is expected to pack a 4,900mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. Reports suggest the phone could offer up to 50 hours of typical-use endurance.

Samsung may also use a silicon-carbon battery cell, while the battery is reportedly rated for up to 1,200 charging cycles under the EPREL classification.

Design and Connectivity

Galaxy S26 FE is expected to follow the visual styling of the Galaxy S26 series. It could measure 7.4mm in thickness and weigh around 193g.

The smartphone is tipped to support Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6 and NFC.

Samsung could also provide two Nano-SIM slots along with support for one or two eSIMs. An IP68 rating is expected to provide protection against dust and water.

The phone could be offered in Graphite, Pistachio and Blueberry finishes, described as dark grey, light green and light blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE: Expected Specifications
SpecificationDetails
General
Expected launchSeptember 2026
Operating systemAndroid 17
UIOne UI 9
Display
Display6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Resolution2340 × 1080 pixels
Refresh rate120Hz
Brightness1,200 nits typical, 1,900 nits HBM
Performance
ProcessorExynos 2500
CPU10-core, up to 3.3GHz
RAM8GB
Storage128GB / 256GB
Camera
Main camera50MP, f/1.8, hardware stabilisation
Ultra-wide cameraf/2.2
Telephoto camera8MP, 3x optical zoom, f/2.4
Front camera12MP, f/2.2
VideoUp to 8K at 30fps, 4K at 60fps
Battery
Battery4,900mAh
Charging45W wired
Connectivity & Design
ConnectivityBluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6, NFC
SIMDual Nano-SIM + eSIM support
DurabilityIP68
Thickness7.4mm
Weight193g
ColoursGraphite, Pistachio, Blueberry

Expected Launch and Price

Samsung could unveil the Galaxy S26 FE in early September, several months after the launch of the standard Galaxy S26 series. However, the company has yet to officially confirm the launch date, pricing or the complete specifications.

Galaxy S26 FE is expected to target buyers looking for a premium Samsung smartphone experience without moving up to the company's flagship models. Official pricing and availability are likely to be announced at the launch event.

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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