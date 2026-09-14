The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE in India launches with a flagship-inspired design, which sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an Exynos 2500 processor, and Galaxy AI capabilities.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S26 FE in India, expanding its Galaxy S26 lineup with a performance-focused device. Samsung launched the Galaxy S26 FE in India on Monday as the company's latest 'Fan Edition' model.

Samsung has launched the new Galaxy S26 FE in India, expanding its popular Fan Edition smartphone lineup. The latest Galaxy FE model runs on Samsung's Exynos 2500 chipset and comes with a range of Galaxy AI features.

The handset measures 161.6 x 76.9 x 7.4mm and weighs approximately 193 grams. It also carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, adding protection against dust and water exposure.

The new smartphone runs Samsung's latest One UI 9 software based on Android 17 and is promised seven years of software and security updates.

Samsung has also rated the display for peak brightness of up to 1,900 nits, which should make the screen easier to view in bright outdoor conditions.

The high refresh rate is designed to provide smoother scrolling, animations and gaming, while the AMOLED panel offers the deep blacks and high contrast associated with Samsung's premium displays.

Chipset Details

The Exynos 2500 processor powers the handset and is manufactured using a 3nm process. It is designed to handle everyday multitasking, gaming, photography, video editing, and AI-based smartphone functions.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE carries Artificial Intelligence features, one of its major highlights, supporting Gemini Omni, which creates and edits video clips using photos and videos stored in the gallery.

Camera Features

Galaxy S26 FE features a triple rear-camera system led by a 50MP wide camera, supported by a 12MP ultra-wide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera. The phone supports 3x optical zoom, letting users capture subjects from a distance while retaining more detail.

Samsung has also brought its My FanCam feature to the Galaxy S26 FE. First introduced with the company's latest foldable devices, the feature automatically tracks a selected person and keeps them centred in the frame. It intelligently reframes video as the subject or scene moves, reducing the need for manual editing.

For video recording, Super Steady with Horizontal Lock delivers smoother, more level footage, especially for fast-moving activities, travel experiences, and everyday moments on the move.

The smartphone comes with an enhanced 12MP front camera for selfies. Samsung's Nightography technology is also included, helping users capture brighter, clearer images in low-light environments while retaining detail.

Battery Features

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE packs a 4,900mAh battery. It supports 45W wired fast charging, with Samsung claiming the phone can reach up to 69 per cent charge in around 30 minutes when used with a 45W adapter.

It also supports a range of connectivity options, including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct, and Bluetooth 5.4. These connectivity options make the phone suitable for high-speed mobile networks, wireless accessories and modern Wi-Fi networks.

Price Details

In India, the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is priced at Rs. 79,999 for the sole variant, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset will be available in three attractive colour options: Pistachio, Blueberry, and Graphite.

As part of the launch offer, the company also offers an upgrade bonus of up to Rs. 8,000 when exchanging an old smartphone. Customers can also get up to 30 months of no-cost EMI through select NBFC partners, along with an additional Rs. 3,000 upgrade bonus.

Customers can receive Rs. 7,000 cashback on major bank cards or choose a 12-month no-cost bank EMI. Buyers making purchases through Samsung's e-store can also opt for an 18-month bank EMI.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE will be available in India starting September 18, 2026, through the official Samsung India store and major online platforms like Amazon.