The company has introduced an enhanced triple-camera setup along with advanced image-processing technology designed to help users capture, edit and improve photos with less effort.

The Galaxy S26 FE continues Samsung's familiar Galaxy S design approach while focusing heavily on camera capabilities, artificial intelligence and everyday usability.

Samsung has expanded its Galaxy S26 series with the 'Galaxy S26 FE', bringing several premium Galaxy features and the latest software experience to a wider audience. The smartphone is also the first model in the Galaxy S26 family to launch with One UI 9 from day one.

Camera and Video Features

Galaxy S26 FE features a triple rear-camera system led by a 50MP wide camera, supported by a 12MP ultra-wide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera. The phone supports 3x optical zoom, letting users capture subjects from a distance while retaining more detail.

Samsung has also brought its My FanCam feature to the Galaxy S26 FE. First introduced with the company's latest foldable devices, the feature automatically tracks a selected person and keeps them centred in the frame. It intelligently reframes video as the subject or scene moves, reducing the need for manual editing.

For video recording, Super Steady with Horizontal Lock delivers smoother, more level footage, especially for fast-moving activities, travel experiences, and everyday moments on the move.

The smartphone comes with an enhanced 12MP front camera for selfies. Samsung's Nightography technology is also included, helping users capture brighter, clearer images in low-light environments while retaining detail.

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Galaxy AI and Editing Tools

Samsung is placing a strong emphasis on Galaxy AI with the Galaxy S26 FE. Photo Assist lets users refine images with natural-language prompts.

Users can make creative changes, including transforming a scene's appearance, adding elements, or restoring missing portions of an image.

The phone also supports Gemini, allowing users to create and edit video clips using photos and videos stored in their gallery. The feature turns existing media into polished videos that users can share.

With One UI 9, Samsung has also expanded several AI-powered experiences. The Now Brief, first introduced with the Galaxy S25 series, is now more personalised through customisable briefing cards.

Users can receive information such as weather and wellness insights, and create their own cards through simple prompts.

Nudge has now expanded to selected third-party apps and notifications, providing timely suggestions throughout the day.

The Galaxy S26 FE also supports Circle to Search with Google, letting users search for multiple items in an image.

Battery and Software

The Galaxy S26 FE is powered by a 4,900mAh battery and supports 45W charging. Samsung claims the device can reach up to 69% charge in about 30 minutes with the appropriate adapter.

The smartphone runs Android 17 with One UI 9 and is built to receive seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates.

Samsung is also offering a six-month free trial of Google AI Pro with the Galaxy S26 FE. The subscription provides expanded AI capabilities and 5TB of cloud storage, with a stated value of USD 19.99 per month.

Availability and Colours

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE will be available starting September 4. The smartphone will be offered in three colour options: Blueberry, Graphite and Pistachio.

Samsung has not yet announced the price of the Galaxy S26 FE.

Overall, the Galaxy S26 FE combines Samsung's familiar Galaxy S-series experience with upgraded cameras, AI-powered editing tools, a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, a large battery and an extended software-support promise.