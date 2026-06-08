The latest leak comes from an early Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) listing, which includes a real-world image of the device. The image suggests that Samsung is retaining the design language introduced with the Galaxy S26 lineup.

While Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy S26 series in February this year, the Fan Edition model is usually introduced later in the year, typically around August or September.

Samsung's next Fan Edition smartphone, the Galaxy S26 FE, has reportedly surfaced online months before its expected debut, revealing key design elements and hardware specifications.

The Galaxy S26 FE appears to feature a vertically aligned pill-shaped camera module housing the rear cameras, replacing the individual camera cutouts seen on previous generations.

The LED flash is positioned beside the camera module, while the camera setup sits close to the phone's top and side edges. The device is also expected to feature a flat metal frame with visible antenna lines.

Interestingly, the frame may have a different colour finish compared to the rear panel, similar to the Galaxy S25 FE.

Performance and Hardware

A separate Geekbench listing has revealed some of the phone's internal hardware. The smartphone is reportedly powered by Samsung's Exynos 2500 chipset, identified by model number S5E9955. The same processor is also said to be used in the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

The benchmark listing indicates 8GB of RAM and Android 17 software, with the device scoring 2,426 points in the single-core test and 8,004 points in the multi-core benchmark.

Display and Battery

The Galaxy S26 FE is also rumoured to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Reports suggest that Chinese manufacturer CSOT could supply the display panel.

Battery capacity is expected to increase slightly to 4,900mAh, with support for 45W wired fast charging. The device is also tipped to support the Qi 2.2.1 wireless charging standard. However, like the rest of the Galaxy S26 series, it reportedly will not include built-in magnets for full Qi2 magnetic charging functionality.

Camera System

For photography, Samsung may equip the phone with a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. A 12MP front-facing camera is also expected.

The smartphone is said to run Android 17-based One UI 9 out of the box.

Launch and Pricing

Samsung has not officially confirmed the Galaxy S26 FE or any of its specifications.

The Galaxy S25 FE was launched on September 4, 2025, and the S26 FE is expected to follow a similar release schedule. Pricing details remain unclear, though industry reports suggest the device could be priced close to its predecessor, which launched in India at ₹59,999. However, ongoing RAM supply constraints may result in a price increase.

Until Samsung makes an official announcement, all specifications and launch details should be treated as leaks and rumours.