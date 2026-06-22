According to early reports, Samsung is currently testing a privacy screen technology for the Galaxy S27 Pro. The technology was reportedly first introduced on the Galaxy S26 Ultra and may now make its way to the new Pro variant.

While the company has not officially confirmed any details, the rumored device is already generating buzz thanks to its flagship-grade specifications and a potential hardware-level privacy display feature.

Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy S27 series in early 2027, and recent leaks suggest the lineup could bring a brand-new Galaxy S27 Pro model.

Design and Display

The Galaxy S27 Pro is tipped to feature a compact flagship design with a display measuring around 6.47 inches, positioning it between the standard and Ultra models in Samsung's premium lineup. The handset is also expected to house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and 20W wireless charging.

Camera

On the camera front, Samsung could equip the device with a triple-camera setup similar to the Galaxy S27 Ultra. However, leaks suggest the Pro model may use a different telephoto sensor.

The phone is also expected to deliver Samsung's premium imaging capabilities, backed by advanced AI-powered photography features.

Performance

Under the hood, the Galaxy S27 Pro is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. The processor is expected to be paired with at least 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, offering flagship-level performance for gaming, multitasking, and AI-driven tasks.

Software and Additional Features

The smartphone may ship with One UI 9 based on Android out of the box and could receive several years of software and security updates. Additional premium features are expected to include an IP68-rated design, stereo speakers, Samsung Pay support, and advanced wireless connectivity options.

As with all early leaks, these details remain speculative for now. Samsung has yet to officially announce the Galaxy S27 series, and final specifications could change before launch.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro (Rumored Specifications) Specification Details Display Display 6.47-inch / 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Resolution QHD+ Refresh Rate 1Hz-120Hz adaptive refresh rate Performance Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro RAM 12GB or higher Storage 256GB or more Operating System One UI 9 (Android-based) Camera Rear Camera 200MP primary sensor 50MP ultra-wide sensor 50MP telephoto sensor with 3.5x optical zoom Front Camera 12MP selfie camera Battery & Charging Battery 5,000mAh Wired Charging 45W fast charging Wireless Charging 20W fast wireless charging Additional Features Protection IP68 dust and water resistance Audio Stereo speakers Special Features Hardware-level privacy display, Samsung Pay, AI-powered camera features Software Support Multi-year OS and security updates (expected)

All specifications and features mentioned above are based on leaks and rumors. Samsung has not officially confirmed the Galaxy S27 Pro or its specifications.