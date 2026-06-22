Technology

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Could Debut With Privacy Display Feature, Check the Details

Samsung's rumored Galaxy S27 Pro could arrive in early 2027 with a 6.47-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chip, 200MP camera, and a hardware-level privacy screen feature. The device is also tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Galaxy S27 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro

Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy S27 series in early 2027, and recent leaks suggest the lineup could bring a brand-new Galaxy S27 Pro model.

While the company has not officially confirmed any details, the rumored device is already generating buzz thanks to its flagship-grade specifications and a potential hardware-level privacy display feature.

Privacy Display Feature

According to early reports, Samsung is currently testing a privacy screen technology for the Galaxy S27 Pro. The technology was reportedly first introduced on the Galaxy S26 Ultra and may now make its way to the new Pro variant.

Design and Display

The Galaxy S27 Pro is tipped to feature a compact flagship design with a display measuring around 6.47 inches, positioning it between the standard and Ultra models in Samsung's premium lineup. The handset is also expected to house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and 20W wireless charging.

Camera

On the camera front, Samsung could equip the device with a triple-camera setup similar to the Galaxy S27 Ultra. However, leaks suggest the Pro model may use a different telephoto sensor.

The phone is also expected to deliver Samsung's premium imaging capabilities, backed by advanced AI-powered photography features.

Performance

Under the hood, the Galaxy S27 Pro is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. The processor is expected to be paired with at least 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, offering flagship-level performance for gaming, multitasking, and AI-driven tasks.

Software and Additional Features

The smartphone may ship with One UI 9 based on Android out of the box and could receive several years of software and security updates. Additional premium features are expected to include an IP68-rated design, stereo speakers, Samsung Pay support, and advanced wireless connectivity options.

As with all early leaks, these details remain speculative for now. Samsung has yet to officially announce the Galaxy S27 series, and final specifications could change before launch.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro (Rumored Specifications)
SpecificationDetails
Display
Display6.47-inch / 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X
ResolutionQHD+
Refresh Rate1Hz-120Hz adaptive refresh rate
Performance
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro
RAM12GB or higher
Storage256GB or more
Operating SystemOne UI 9 (Android-based)
Camera
Rear Camera 200MP primary sensor 50MP ultra-wide sensor 50MP telephoto sensor with 3.5x optical zoom
Front Camera12MP selfie camera
Battery & Charging
Battery5,000mAh
Wired Charging45W fast charging
Wireless Charging20W fast wireless charging
Additional Features
ProtectionIP68 dust and water resistance
AudioStereo speakers
Special FeaturesHardware-level privacy display, Samsung Pay, AI-powered camera features
Software SupportMulti-year OS and security updates (expected)

All specifications and features mentioned above are based on leaks and rumors. Samsung has not officially confirmed the Galaxy S27 Pro or its specifications.

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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