When paired with a high-resolution 200MP sensor, this feature could help the Galaxy S27 Ultra capture sharper images, better close-up shots and improved photos in different lighting conditions. It may also offer a more flexible photography experience for users who want high-quality results without making manual adjustments.

One of the biggest rumored changes is a 200MP main rear camera with variable aperture . Unlike fixed-aperture smartphone cameras, variable-aperture cameras can control how much light enters the lens. This allows the camera to open wider in low light for brighter images and narrow the aperture in bright conditions to avoid overexposure.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S27 Ultra is already making headlines ahead of its expected launch early next year. New reports suggest that the flagship phone could bring two major upgrades: a redesigned camera system and improved battery technology.

Camera System Changes

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature a quad rear camera setup led by a 200MP wide-angle primary sensor with an f/1.4 aperture. Its camera system may also include a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, a 50MP ultrawide lens and a 10MP telephoto camera. However, Samsung is believed to be planning a more refined camera layout for the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Another major rumour suggests that Samsung may remove the dedicated 3x telephoto lens. While this could disappoint users who prefer optical zoom, the company may rely on stronger sensors, improved image processing and high-resolution cropping to deliver better results with fewer camera modules.

Battery Technology Upgrade

Battery technology could also see a major improvement. Samsung is reportedly considering silicon-carbon battery technology for the Galaxy S27 Ultra. This type of battery offers higher energy density than traditional lithium-ion batteries, allowing Samsung to increase battery capacity without making the phone thicker or heavier.

Recent Galaxy Ultra models have generally used 5,000mAh batteries. If Samsung moves to silicon-carbon technology, the Galaxy S27 Ultra could offer longer battery life, better efficiency, and possibly faster charging.

This would be especially useful as flagship phones continue to demand more power for advanced chipsets, AI features, brighter displays and improved camera systems.

Rumoured Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Specifications Specification Details Display Large premium AMOLED display Main Camera 200MP rear camera with variable aperture Camera System Rear Camera Setup Redesigned camera system expected 3x Telephoto Lens The dedicated 3x telephoto lens may be removed Other Sensors Telephoto and ultrawide sensors are likely to remain Camera Features Low-light Performance Improved low-light photos Exposure Control Better exposure control Close-up Photography Sharper close-up shots Image Processing Enhanced image processing Digital Zoom High-resolution digital cropping Power & Performance Battery Technology Silicon-carbon battery technology is rumoured Energy Density Higher energy density than lithium-ion batteries Battery Capacity Possible larger capacity without extra weight Charging Faster charging support is possible Processor Next-generation flagship chipset expected Design & Launch Camera Layout Simplified rear camera layout Build Lighter and more efficient body possible Expected Launch Early next year

The rumoured changes suggest that Samsung is focusing on practical improvements rather than small yearly upgrades. A variable-aperture 200MP camera could improve photography, while silicon-carbon battery technology could make the device more efficient and easier to use throughout the day.

Still, these details remain unofficial. Samsung has not yet confirmed the Galaxy S27 Ultra's design, camera setup, battery capacity or launch date. More details are expected to emerge closer to the phone's official announcement.