Technology

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Tipped to Get Big Camera and Battery Changes

Samsung's Galaxy S27 Ultra is tipped to bring major upgrades, including a 200MP main camera with variable aperture and new silicon-carbon battery technology. The changes could improve low-light photography, close-up shots, battery life and overall device efficiency.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Galaxy S27 Ultra specs
Galaxy S27 Ultra Specs rumors leaked

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S27 Ultra is already making headlines ahead of its expected launch early next year. New reports suggest that the flagship phone could bring two major upgrades: a redesigned camera system and improved battery technology.

Variable Aperture Camera Technology

One of the biggest rumored changes is a 200MP main rear camera with variable aperture. Unlike fixed-aperture smartphone cameras, variable-aperture cameras can control how much light enters the lens. This allows the camera to open wider in low light for brighter images and narrow the aperture in bright conditions to avoid overexposure.

When paired with a high-resolution 200MP sensor, this feature could help the Galaxy S27 Ultra capture sharper images, better close-up shots and improved photos in different lighting conditions. It may also offer a more flexible photography experience for users who want high-quality results without making manual adjustments.

Camera System Changes

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature a quad rear camera setup led by a 200MP wide-angle primary sensor with an f/1.4 aperture. Its camera system may also include a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, a 50MP ultrawide lens and a 10MP telephoto camera. However, Samsung is believed to be planning a more refined camera layout for the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Another major rumour suggests that Samsung may remove the dedicated 3x telephoto lens. While this could disappoint users who prefer optical zoom, the company may rely on stronger sensors, improved image processing and high-resolution cropping to deliver better results with fewer camera modules.

Battery Technology Upgrade

Battery technology could also see a major improvement. Samsung is reportedly considering silicon-carbon battery technology for the Galaxy S27 Ultra. This type of battery offers higher energy density than traditional lithium-ion batteries, allowing Samsung to increase battery capacity without making the phone thicker or heavier.

Recent Galaxy Ultra models have generally used 5,000mAh batteries. If Samsung moves to silicon-carbon technology, the Galaxy S27 Ultra could offer longer battery life, better efficiency, and possibly faster charging.

This would be especially useful as flagship phones continue to demand more power for advanced chipsets, AI features, brighter displays and improved camera systems.

Rumoured Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Specifications
SpecificationDetails
DisplayLarge premium AMOLED display
Main Camera200MP rear camera with variable aperture
Camera System
Rear Camera SetupRedesigned camera system expected
3x Telephoto LensThe dedicated 3x telephoto lens may be removed
Other SensorsTelephoto and ultrawide sensors are likely to remain
Camera Features
Low-light PerformanceImproved low-light photos
Exposure ControlBetter exposure control
Close-up PhotographySharper close-up shots
Image ProcessingEnhanced image processing
Digital ZoomHigh-resolution digital cropping
Power & Performance
Battery TechnologySilicon-carbon battery technology is rumoured
Energy DensityHigher energy density than lithium-ion batteries
Battery CapacityPossible larger capacity without extra weight
ChargingFaster charging support is possible
ProcessorNext-generation flagship chipset expected
Design & Launch
Camera LayoutSimplified rear camera layout
BuildLighter and more efficient body possible
Expected LaunchEarly next year

The rumoured changes suggest that Samsung is focusing on practical improvements rather than small yearly upgrades. A variable-aperture 200MP camera could improve photography, while silicon-carbon battery technology could make the device more efficient and easier to use throughout the day.

Still, these details remain unofficial. Samsung has not yet confirmed the Galaxy S27 Ultra's design, camera setup, battery capacity or launch date. More details are expected to emerge closer to the phone's official announcement.

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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