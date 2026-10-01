Technology

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra & Plus Launched in India, Sale on Oct 7

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and S12 Plus in India, featuring 120Hz AMOLED displays, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chips, large batteries, S Pen support and Android 17. Sales begin October 7, with prices starting at ₹1,29,999.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Galaxy Tab S12
Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and S12 Plus
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Samsung has launched its latest premium tablet lineup in India with the new Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S12 Plus.

The tablets target users seeking a mix of large AMOLED displays, high-end performance, and productivity features, with an S Pen included in the box.

Both models feature aluminium unibody designs, IP68 water and dust resistance and 120Hz AMOLED displays. They run on MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 chipset and Android 17 with Samsung's One UI 9 interface.

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Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra

The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is the larger model, featuring a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 2960 x 1848 resolution and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. The tablet packs an 11,600mAh battery and supports 45W charging. Samsung claims up to 23 hours of battery life.

The tablet comes with a 13MP primary rear camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera, along with a 12MP front camera. Storage can be expanded by up to 2TB using a microSD card.

Samsung is also highlighting Galaxy AI features, including tools such as Note Assist. The company is promising seven generations of OS upgrades and security updates, while buyers also receive a six-month Google AI Pro trial.

Galaxy Tab S12 Plus

The Galaxy Tab S12 Plus features a slightly smaller 12.6-inch AMOLED display with a 2800 x 1752 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,600 nits of brightness. It gets a 10,600mAh battery with 45W charging.

Both tablets feature quad speakers with four-channel spatial audio and come in Silver and Grey.

Availability and Offers

Samsung will begin sales of the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S12 Plus in India from October 7. The tablets will be available through the Samsung website, Samsung executive stores, partner outlets and other online platforms.

Samsung is also offering up to ₹5,000 bank cashback and an upgrade bonus of up to ₹5,000 on eligible purchases.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Resolution2960 x 1848 pixels
Refresh rate120Hz
Peak brightnessUp to 1,600 nits
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 9500, 3nm
Rear cameras13MP + 8MP ultrawide
Front camera12MP
Battery11,600mAh
Charging45W
Operating systemAndroid 17 with One UI 9
Storage expansionmicroSD up to 2TB
AudioQuad speakers with four-channel spatial audio
DurabilityIP68
BodyAluminium unibody
ColoursSilver, Grey
S PenIncluded in the box

Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Price in India

Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Price in India
VariantPrice
Wi-Fi, 12GB + 256GB₹1,49,999
Wi-Fi, 12GB + 512GB₹1,69,999
5G, 12GB + 256GB₹1,64,999
5G, 12GB + 512GB₹1,84,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Plus Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Plus Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display12.6-inch AMOLED
Resolution2800 x 1752 pixels
Refresh rate120Hz
Peak brightnessUp to 1,600 nits
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 9500, 3nm
Rear camera13MP
Front camera12MP ultrawide
Battery10,600mAh
Charging45W
Operating systemAndroid 17 with One UI 9
Storage expansionmicroSD up to 2TB
AudioQuad speakers with four-channel spatial audio
DurabilityIP68
BodyAluminium unibody
ColoursSilver, Grey
S PenIncluded in the box

Galaxy Tab S12 Plus Price in India

Galaxy Tab S12 Plus Price in India
VariantPrice
Wi-Fi, 12GB + 256GB₹1,29,999
Wi-Fi, 12GB + 512GB₹1,49,999
Cellular, 12GB + 256GB₹1,44,999
Cellular, 12GB + 512GB₹1,64,999

Sale date: October 7, 2026

Availability: Samsung website, Samsung executive stores, partner outlets and other online platforms.

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