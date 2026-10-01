Both models feature aluminium unibody designs, IP68 water and dust resistance and 120Hz AMOLED displays. They run on MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 chipset and Android 17 with Samsung's One UI 9 interface.

The tablets target users seeking a mix of large AMOLED displays, high-end performance, and productivity features, with an S Pen included in the box.

Samsung has launched its latest premium tablet lineup in India with the new Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S12 Plus.

Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra

The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is the larger model, featuring a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 2960 x 1848 resolution and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. The tablet packs an 11,600mAh battery and supports 45W charging. Samsung claims up to 23 hours of battery life.

The tablet comes with a 13MP primary rear camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera, along with a 12MP front camera. Storage can be expanded by up to 2TB using a microSD card.

Samsung is also highlighting Galaxy AI features, including tools such as Note Assist. The company is promising seven generations of OS upgrades and security updates, while buyers also receive a six-month Google AI Pro trial.

Galaxy Tab S12 Plus

The Galaxy Tab S12 Plus features a slightly smaller 12.6-inch AMOLED display with a 2800 x 1752 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,600 nits of brightness. It gets a 10,600mAh battery with 45W charging.

Both tablets feature quad speakers with four-channel spatial audio and come in Silver and Grey.

Availability and Offers

Samsung will begin sales of the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S12 Plus in India from October 7. The tablets will be available through the Samsung website, Samsung executive stores, partner outlets and other online platforms.

Samsung is also offering up to ₹5,000 bank cashback and an upgrade bonus of up to ₹5,000 on eligible purchases.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Specifications Specification Details Display 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Resolution 2960 x 1848 pixels Refresh rate 120Hz Peak brightness Up to 1,600 nits Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500, 3nm Rear cameras 13MP + 8MP ultrawide Front camera 12MP Battery 11,600mAh Charging 45W Operating system Android 17 with One UI 9 Storage expansion microSD up to 2TB Audio Quad speakers with four-channel spatial audio Durability IP68 Body Aluminium unibody Colours Silver, Grey S Pen Included in the box

Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Price in India

Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Price in India Variant Price Wi-Fi, 12GB + 256GB ₹1,49,999 Wi-Fi, 12GB + 512GB ₹1,69,999 5G, 12GB + 256GB ₹1,64,999 5G, 12GB + 512GB ₹1,84,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Plus Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Plus Specifications Specification Details Display 12.6-inch AMOLED Resolution 2800 x 1752 pixels Refresh rate 120Hz Peak brightness Up to 1,600 nits Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500, 3nm Rear camera 13MP Front camera 12MP ultrawide Battery 10,600mAh Charging 45W Operating system Android 17 with One UI 9 Storage expansion microSD up to 2TB Audio Quad speakers with four-channel spatial audio Durability IP68 Body Aluminium unibody Colours Silver, Grey S Pen Included in the box

Galaxy Tab S12 Plus Price in India

Galaxy Tab S12 Plus Price in India Variant Price Wi-Fi, 12GB + 256GB ₹1,29,999 Wi-Fi, 12GB + 512GB ₹1,49,999 Cellular, 12GB + 256GB ₹1,44,999 Cellular, 12GB + 512GB ₹1,64,999

Sale date: October 7, 2026

Availability: Samsung website, Samsung executive stores, partner outlets and other online platforms.