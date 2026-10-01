Samsung has launched its latest premium tablet lineup in India with the new Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S12 Plus.
The tablets target users seeking a mix of large AMOLED displays, high-end performance, and productivity features, with an S Pen included in the box.
Both models feature aluminium unibody designs, IP68 water and dust resistance and 120Hz AMOLED displays. They run on MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 chipset and Android 17 with Samsung's One UI 9 interface.
Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra
The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is the larger model, featuring a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 2960 x 1848 resolution and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. The tablet packs an 11,600mAh battery and supports 45W charging. Samsung claims up to 23 hours of battery life.
The tablet comes with a 13MP primary rear camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera, along with a 12MP front camera. Storage can be expanded by up to 2TB using a microSD card.
Samsung is also highlighting Galaxy AI features, including tools such as Note Assist. The company is promising seven generations of OS upgrades and security updates, while buyers also receive a six-month Google AI Pro trial.
Galaxy Tab S12 Plus
The Galaxy Tab S12 Plus features a slightly smaller 12.6-inch AMOLED display with a 2800 x 1752 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,600 nits of brightness. It gets a 10,600mAh battery with 45W charging.
Both tablets feature quad speakers with four-channel spatial audio and come in Silver and Grey.
Availability and Offers
Samsung will begin sales of the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S12 Plus in India from October 7. The tablets will be available through the Samsung website, Samsung executive stores, partner outlets and other online platforms.
Samsung is also offering up to ₹5,000 bank cashback and an upgrade bonus of up to ₹5,000 on eligible purchases.
Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Price in India
Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Plus Specifications
Galaxy Tab S12 Plus Price in India
Sale date: October 7, 2026
Availability: Samsung website, Samsung executive stores, partner outlets and other online platforms.