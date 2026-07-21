Leaks also suggest upgrades to battery life, displays, cameras and performance across the new foldables, while the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could receive its biggest battery improvement yet.

Alongside the successors to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, Samsung is reportedly preparing to introduce a brand-new wide foldable form factor to the Galaxy Z lineup.

Samsung is set to host its next Galaxy Unpacked event in London on July 22 , where the company is expected to unveil its next generation of foldable smartphones, smartwatches and AI-powered ecosystem products.

Samsung Bets Big on Wide Foldables

According to recent reports, Samsung plans to expand its foldable portfolio with the Galaxy Z Fold 8, a wider, book-style foldable positioned between the premium Ultra model and the Flip lineup.

The company is reportedly expecting stronger demand for the standard Fold model, with estimated early production figures of 2.8 million Galaxy Z Fold 8 units, compared to 2 million Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra units and 1.5 million Galaxy Z Flip 8 units.

Industry reports also claim that Samsung may gradually shift its focus away from Flip devices, with the Galaxy Z Flip 8 potentially being the final traditional Flip foldable before the lineup evolves.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra to Lead the Premium Segment

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is expected to succeed last year's Fold 7 while retaining its premium positioning.

Leaks suggest the Ultra model will receive a higher-resolution inner display, a larger battery and an upgraded ultra-wide camera while keeping the flagship Snapdragon chipset and 200MP primary camera.

Meanwhile, both Fold models are expected to ship with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Could Get Major Battery Upgrade

Samsung is also expected to refresh its smartwatch lineup.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is tipped to feature a significantly larger battery than its predecessor and could be powered by the new Snapdragon Wear Elite platform.

The standard Galaxy Watch models are expected to receive only modest battery improvements, while reports indicate Samsung will skip launching a Classic model this year, following its alternating release strategy.

AI and Audio Products

Samsung has already teased a new AI-powered health companion, expected to debut alongside the new wearables.

The company may also introduce a new audio product reportedly called Galaxy Buds Able, although Samsung has yet to officially confirm its branding or features.

Pre-Registration Offers

Samsung has opened pre-registrations for the upcoming Galaxy devices.

Customers who reserve a device before launch can receive a $30 Samsung credit, along with trade-in offers that the company says could provide savings of up to $1,230. However, leaks suggest Samsung may no longer offer its traditional free storage upgrade, instead providing only a partial discount when upgrading storage.

Expected Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 (Expected Specifications) Specification Details Display Cover Display 5.5-inch Inner Display 7.6-inch Aspect Ratio 4:3 Design Book-style foldable design Processor Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Memory RAM (256GB/512GB) 12GB LPDDR5X RAM RAM (1TB) 16GB RAM Cameras Main Camera 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera 50MP Telephoto Camera No telephoto camera Selfie Cameras Dual 10MP Battery Capacity 4,800mAh Wired Charging 45W fast charging Wireless Charging Wireless charging support Build Thickness (unfolded) 4.5mm Water & Dust Resistance IP48 Expected Price 256GB €2,000 512GB €2,200 1TB €2,500 US Price Around $1,900

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra (Expected Specifications) Specification Details Display Cover Display 6.5-inch Inner Display Resolution 2256 × 2504 pixels Processor Chipset Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Memory RAM (256GB/512GB) 12GB RAM RAM (1TB) 16GB RAM Cameras Main Camera 200MP Ultra-Wide Camera 50MP Telephoto Camera 10MP 3x Battery Capacity 5,000mAh Wired Charging 45W fast charging Wireless Charging Wireless charging Build Thickness (unfolded) 4.1mm Weight Slightly heavier than predecessor Expected Price 256GB €2,200 512GB €2,400 16GB/1TB €2,800 US Price Around $2,100

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 (Expected)

Traditional clamshell foldable

Estimated production: 1.5 million units

Expected starting price: €1,300

512GB variant: €1,500

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 (Expected Specifications) Specification Details Battery 800mAh (up from 590mAh) Chipset Snapdragon Wear Elite RAM 2GB Internal Storage 32GB or 64GB

Samsung is expected to officially unveil all of these products during Galaxy Unpacked on July 22, where the company is likely to reveal pricing, availability and additional AI features for its next-generation Galaxy ecosystem.