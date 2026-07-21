Technology

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series & Watch Ultra 2

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 at Galaxy Unpacked on July 22 in London. The new lineup is tipped to bring wider foldable designs, larger batteries, upgraded cameras, Snapdragon8Elite Gen 5 chips, AI-powered features

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·4 min read
Galaxy Unpacked event 2026
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series reveal on Unpacked event 2026
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Samsung is set to host its next Galaxy Unpacked event in London on July 22, where the company is expected to unveil its next generation of foldable smartphones, smartwatches and AI-powered ecosystem products.

Alongside the successors to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, Samsung is reportedly preparing to introduce a brand-new wide foldable form factor to the Galaxy Z lineup.

Leaks also suggest upgrades to battery life, displays, cameras and performance across the new foldables, while the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could receive its biggest battery improvement yet.

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Samsung Bets Big on Wide Foldables

According to recent reports, Samsung plans to expand its foldable portfolio with the Galaxy Z Fold 8, a wider, book-style foldable positioned between the premium Ultra model and the Flip lineup.

The company is reportedly expecting stronger demand for the standard Fold model, with estimated early production figures of 2.8 million Galaxy Z Fold 8 units, compared to 2 million Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra units and 1.5 million Galaxy Z Flip 8 units.

Industry reports also claim that Samsung may gradually shift its focus away from Flip devices, with the Galaxy Z Flip 8 potentially being the final traditional Flip foldable before the lineup evolves.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra to Lead the Premium Segment

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is expected to succeed last year's Fold 7 while retaining its premium positioning.

Leaks suggest the Ultra model will receive a higher-resolution inner display, a larger battery and an upgraded ultra-wide camera while keeping the flagship Snapdragon chipset and 200MP primary camera.

Meanwhile, both Fold models are expected to ship with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Could Get Major Battery Upgrade

Samsung is also expected to refresh its smartwatch lineup.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is tipped to feature a significantly larger battery than its predecessor and could be powered by the new Snapdragon Wear Elite platform.

The standard Galaxy Watch models are expected to receive only modest battery improvements, while reports indicate Samsung will skip launching a Classic model this year, following its alternating release strategy.

AI and Audio Products

Samsung has already teased a new AI-powered health companion, expected to debut alongside the new wearables.

The company may also introduce a new audio product reportedly called Galaxy Buds Able, although Samsung has yet to officially confirm its branding or features.

Pre-Registration Offers

Samsung has opened pre-registrations for the upcoming Galaxy devices.

Customers who reserve a device before launch can receive a $30 Samsung credit, along with trade-in offers that the company says could provide savings of up to $1,230. However, leaks suggest Samsung may no longer offer its traditional free storage upgrade, instead providing only a partial discount when upgrading storage.

Expected Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 (Expected Specifications)
SpecificationDetails
Display
Cover Display5.5-inch
Inner Display7.6-inch
Aspect Ratio4:3
DesignBook-style foldable design
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Memory
RAM (256GB/512GB)12GB LPDDR5X RAM
RAM (1TB)16GB RAM
Cameras
Main Camera50MP
Ultra-Wide Camera50MP
Telephoto CameraNo telephoto camera
Selfie CamerasDual 10MP
Battery
Capacity4,800mAh
Wired Charging45W fast charging
Wireless ChargingWireless charging support
Build
Thickness (unfolded)4.5mm
Water & Dust ResistanceIP48
Expected Price
256GB€2,000
512GB€2,200
1TB€2,500
US PriceAround $1,900

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra (Expected Specifications)
SpecificationDetails
Display
Cover Display6.5-inch
Inner Display Resolution2256 × 2504 pixels
Processor
ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Memory
RAM (256GB/512GB)12GB RAM
RAM (1TB)16GB RAM
Cameras
Main Camera200MP
Ultra-Wide Camera50MP
Telephoto Camera10MP 3x
Battery
Capacity5,000mAh
Wired Charging45W fast charging
Wireless ChargingWireless charging
Build
Thickness (unfolded)4.1mm
WeightSlightly heavier than predecessor
Expected Price
256GB€2,200
512GB€2,400
16GB/1TB€2,800
US PriceAround $2,100

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 (Expected)

  • Traditional clamshell foldable

  • Estimated production: 1.5 million units

  • Expected starting price: €1,300

  • 512GB variant: €1,500

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 (Expected Specifications)
SpecificationDetails
Battery800mAh (up from 590mAh)
ChipsetSnapdragon Wear Elite
RAM2GB
Internal Storage32GB or 64GB

Samsung is expected to officially unveil all of these products during Galaxy Unpacked on July 22, where the company is likely to reveal pricing, availability and additional AI features for its next-generation Galaxy ecosystem.

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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