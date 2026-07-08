Recently, Samsung confirmed that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 22, with the keynote address beginning at 2 pm BST. It will be held in London, the UK, where the company will introduce the newest additions to the Galaxy portfolio.

The Samsung Unpacked Event is a biannual showcase. The previous Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event took place on January 22, 2025, during which Samsung introduced its Galaxy S25 smartphone series.

Samsung announced the date for its highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event. The event is set to take place on Wednesday, July 22. It is expected to take the wraps off its latest generations of foldable smartphones.

While the Second Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026 is expected to be an in-person affair, you can also stream it live on the Samsung website, Samsung Newsroom, and the official Samsung YouTube channel.

Registrations for the event are live now. People can book their tickets through the official website, where users can sign up to receive updates, teasers, trailers, and launch offers ahead of the keynote.

Expected launch at the upcoming event

The company is expected to unveil its latest Galaxy devices and showcase new advancements in artificial intelligence. The event is likely to feature the next-generation Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip smartphones, along with updates to the Galaxy Watch lineup and other ecosystem products.

Samsung is also expected to highlight new Galaxy AI features designed to enhance productivity, communication, and the overall user experience.

In a blog post, Samsung said its upcoming devices will be AI-powered experiences with innovative hardware to deliver more personalised and adaptive experiences. The company also mentioned that the launch will build on its leadership in the foldable smartphone category.

The biggest announcement at this year's Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to be Samsung's next-generation foldable smartphone lineup. Unlike previous years, reports suggest the company could unveil three foldables instead of two, including the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Flip 8.

Recent teasers from the company have hinted at a shorter, noticeably wider foldable. This suggests the arrival of the long-rumoured wide foldable, which could debut as the Galaxy Z Fold 8. The standard Fold model, meanwhile, could come with an Ultra moniker this year.

Recent leaks indicate that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 may come with a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display and a 5.5-inch outer display, powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset for Galaxy devices.

Additionally, the Ultra model is rumoured to feature a 5,000mAh battery, 45W wired charging, and an impressively bright display with up to 3,600-nit peak brightness.

Galaxy Watch 9

Alongside the Foldables, the tech giant is also expected to introduce the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. Recent reports indicate that the Watch Ultra 2 could feature a display with up to 5000 nits of brightness, an 800mAh battery, and an IP69K rating for improved durability.

As with previous Unpacked events, the launch will be streamed online, allowing viewers worldwide to watch the announcements live.