Samsung Galaxy Glasses is a huge revolution in the AI industry that makes the future feel closer and accessible to people right now. Samsung is set to launch its first extended reality (XR) glasses, which are unlikely to be the regular VR glasses
All About Samsung
Samsung is a multinational company founded by Lee Byung-chul in 1938. First, it started as a trading company, and in 1969, it entered the electronics industry. It is headquartered in Suwon.
It is primarily focused on producing semiconductors, smartphones, and consumer electronics. In 2025, Samsung reported revenue of ₹333.6 trillion.
Key Products
Samsung is best known for its Galaxy series, one of the most popular Android smartphone series.
Galaxy S Series
These are flagship phones, powerful and advanced smartphones. These phones usually come with high-end processors, excellent cameras, world-class design and build quality, and the latest features and innovations.
These are made just for users who want the best performance with the top technology.
Galaxy Z Series
They are all foldable phones, which also include models like
It is a phone which opens like a tablet
This flips like a compact size.
These phones are made for people who want cutting-edge technology.
The Galaxy Z Series' phones have flexible screens, unique designs and multitasking capabilities.
Galaxy A Series
The Galaxy A Series is made for people who want a top-tier phone at an affordable price.
These phones come with decent camera quality, long battery life, and good performance for daily use.
These are priced affordably and offer good features.
Tablets And Laptops
Samsung also has tablets and laptops
Galaxy Tab series, which are Android tablets used in a working environment
Galaxy Book series, which includes Samsung's Windows laptop
These tablets and laptops compete with products like iPads and ultrabooks
Smart Glasses' Specs
Key Features
These glasses are integrated with the Google Gemini, which will handle tasks like checking the weather, navigating with maps, and translating text, and they will run on the Android XR platform. This product will compete with devices like Apple Vision Pro and XReal.
The estimated price for these glasses would be ₹36,000 to ₹47,000
This project is codenamed "Jinju" by the company and is expected to be released in July 2026, along with its new releases of Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8.