Technology

Samsung Galaxy XR Glasses Set to Redefine AI Wearables in 2026

Samsung is preparing to launch its AI-powered Galaxy XR Glasses, featuring Snapdragon AR1, Gemini integration, and advanced audio tech. Expected in July 2026, the smart glasses aim to bring futuristic, hands-free digital experiences to everyday users.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Galaxy AI Smart glasses
Samsung Galaxy AI Smart glasses

Samsung Galaxy Glasses is a huge revolution in the AI industry that makes the future feel closer and accessible to people right now. Samsung is set to launch its first extended reality (XR) glasses, which are unlikely to be the regular VR glasses

All About Samsung

Samsung is a multinational company founded by Lee Byung-chul in 1938. First, it started as a trading company, and in 1969, it entered the electronics industry. It is headquartered in Suwon.

It is primarily focused on producing semiconductors, smartphones, and consumer electronics. In 2025, Samsung reported revenue of ₹333.6 trillion.

Key Products

Samsung is best known for its Galaxy series, one of the most popular Android smartphone series.

Galaxy S Series

These are flagship phones, powerful and advanced smartphones. These phones usually come with high-end processors, excellent cameras, world-class design and build quality, and the latest features and innovations.

These are made just for users who want the best performance with the top technology.

Galaxy Z Series

They are all foldable phones, which also include models like

  • Z Fold

It is a phone which opens like a tablet

  • Z Flip

This flips like a compact size.

These phones are made for people who want cutting-edge technology.

The Galaxy Z Series' phones have flexible screens, unique designs and multitasking capabilities.

Galaxy A Series

The Galaxy A Series is made for people who want a top-tier phone at an affordable price.

These phones come with decent camera quality, long battery life, and good performance for daily use.

These are priced affordably and offer good features.

Tablets And Laptops

Samsung also has tablets and laptops

Galaxy Tab series, which are Android tablets used in a working environment

Galaxy Book series, which includes Samsung's Windows laptop

These tablets and laptops compete with products like iPads and ultrabooks

Smart Glasses' Specs

Samsung Smart Glasses Specifications
SpecificationDetails
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon AR1 Chipset, optimised for lightweight wearables
Camera12-megapixel Sony IMX681
Battery15 mAh
Weight50 grams
ConnectivitySupports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3
LensesPhotochromic lenses
AudioFeatures directional speakers and potentially bone-conduction technology for private audio.

Key Features

These glasses are integrated with the Google Gemini, which will handle tasks like checking the weather, navigating with maps, and translating text, and they will run on the Android XR platform. This product will compete with devices like Apple Vision Pro and XReal.

The estimated price for these glasses would be ₹36,000 to ₹47,000

This project is codenamed "Jinju" by the company and is expected to be released in July 2026, along with its new releases of Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8.

Topics

New gadget launch

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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