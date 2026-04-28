It is primarily focused on producing semiconductors, smartphones, and consumer electronics. In 2025, Samsung reported revenue of ₹333.6 trillion.

Samsung is a multinational company founded by Lee Byung-chul in 1938. First, it started as a trading company, and in 1969, it entered the electronics industry. It is headquartered in Suwon.

Samsung Galaxy Glasses is a huge revolution in the AI industry that makes the future feel closer and accessible to people right now. Samsung is set to launch its first extended reality (XR) glasses, which are unlikely to be the regular VR glasses

Key Products

Samsung is best known for its Galaxy series, one of the most popular Android smartphone series.

Galaxy S Series

These are flagship phones, powerful and advanced smartphones. These phones usually come with high-end processors, excellent cameras, world-class design and build quality, and the latest features and innovations.

These are made just for users who want the best performance with the top technology.

Galaxy Z Series

They are all foldable phones, which also include models like

Z Fold

It is a phone which opens like a tablet

Z Flip

This flips like a compact size.

These phones are made for people who want cutting-edge technology.

The Galaxy Z Series' phones have flexible screens, unique designs and multitasking capabilities.

Galaxy A Series

The Galaxy A Series is made for people who want a top-tier phone at an affordable price.

These phones come with decent camera quality, long battery life, and good performance for daily use.

These are priced affordably and offer good features.

Tablets And Laptops

Samsung also has tablets and laptops

Galaxy Tab series, which are Android tablets used in a working environment

Galaxy Book series, which includes Samsung's Windows laptop

These tablets and laptops compete with products like iPads and ultrabooks

Smart Glasses' Specs

Samsung Smart Glasses Specifications Specification Details Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 Chipset, optimised for lightweight wearables Camera 12-megapixel Sony IMX681 Battery 15 mAh Weight 50 grams Connectivity Supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3 Lenses Photochromic lenses Audio Features directional speakers and potentially bone-conduction technology for private audio.

Key Features

These glasses are integrated with the Google Gemini, which will handle tasks like checking the weather, navigating with maps, and translating text, and they will run on the Android XR platform. This product will compete with devices like Apple Vision Pro and XReal.

The estimated price for these glasses would be ₹36,000 to ₹47,000

This project is codenamed "Jinju" by the company and is expected to be released in July 2026, along with its new releases of Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8.