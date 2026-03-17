Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its next-generation foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 8, bringing notable improvements in battery, performance, and display technology.

The South Korean tech giant introduced the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in July 2025 with a significantly slimmer design, measuring just 4.2mm when unfolded, marking a major step forward in foldable engineering. However, one area that remained largely unchanged was the battery capacity, something Samsung now appears ready to improve.

Software and Pricing

The smartphone is expected to run on Android 17-based One UI 9, offering enhanced multitasking features optimised for foldable devices.