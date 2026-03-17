Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its next-generation foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 8, bringing notable improvements in battery, performance, and display technology.
The South Korean tech giant introduced the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in July 2025 with a significantly slimmer design, measuring just 4.2mm when unfolded, marking a major step forward in foldable engineering. However, one area that remained largely unchanged was the battery capacity, something Samsung now appears ready to improve.
Software and Pricing
The smartphone is expected to run on Android 17-based One UI 9, offering enhanced multitasking features optimised for foldable devices.
In India, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could be priced between ₹1,85,000 and ₹1,95,000, with the base variant expected to offer 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Specifications (Expected)
Display
Main: 8-inch AMOLED display
120Hz refresh rate
Up to 2600 nits peak brightness
Cover: 6.5-inch AMOLED display
120Hz refresh rate
Processor
RAM & Storage
Camera
200MP primary camera
12MP ultra-wide lens
10MP telephoto camera
Battery
Build
Operating System
Price (Expected India)
Launch Timeline
While Samsung has not officially confirmed any details, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is likely to debut in July 2026, following the company's usual launch cycle for foldable devices.
These specifications are based on leaks and early reports. Official details may change once Samsung announces.