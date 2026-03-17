Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Expected to Launch with Bigger Battery and Powerful Upgrades

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to launch soon with a bigger battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 200MP camera and improved foldable display

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its next-generation foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 8, bringing notable improvements in battery, performance, and display technology.

The South Korean tech giant introduced the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in July 2025 with a significantly slimmer design, measuring just 4.2mm when unfolded, marking a major step forward in foldable engineering. However, one area that remained largely unchanged was the battery capacity, something Samsung now appears ready to improve.

Software and Pricing

The smartphone is expected to run on Android 17-based One UI 9, offering enhanced multitasking features optimised for foldable devices.

In India, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could be priced between ₹1,85,000 and ₹1,95,000, with the base variant expected to offer 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Specifications (Expected)

Display

  • Main: 8-inch AMOLED display

  • 120Hz refresh rate

  • Up to 2600 nits peak brightness

  • Cover: 6.5-inch AMOLED display

  • 120Hz refresh rate

Processor

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

RAM & Storage

  • Up to 16GB RAM

  • Up to 512GB internal storage

Camera

  • 200MP primary camera

  • 12MP ultra-wide lens

  • 10MP telephoto camera

Battery

  • Expected larger than 5000mAh

  • 45W / 60W fast charging support

Build

  • Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection

  • Ultra-slim foldable design

Operating System

  • Android 17

  • One UI 9

Price (Expected India)

  • ₹1,85,000 – ₹1,95,000

Launch Timeline

  • Expected July 2026

While Samsung has not officially confirmed any details, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is likely to debut in July 2026, following the company's usual launch cycle for foldable devices.

These specifications are based on leaks and early reports. Official details may change once Samsung announces.

Topics

New gadget launch

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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