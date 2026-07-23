Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Watch 9 at its Galaxy Unpacked event in London. The new devices feature Galaxy AI, Android 17, upgraded cameras and displays, with India prices starting at Rs 38,999 and sales from August 7.
Samsung has expanded its foldable smartphone and wearable lineup at the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event held in London on July 22.
The company introduced the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, and Galaxy Watch 9, bringing upgraded hardware, Galaxy AI features, refined designs, and seven years of software support.
The newly announced foldables are powered by Android 17-based One UI 9 and feature enhanced AI capabilities, while the latest smartwatches focus on advanced health tracking and outdoor performance.
The smartphone will go on sale from August 7, while pre-orders are already open through Samsung's official website and authorised retail channels.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Price and availability
Samsung has introduced the Ultra branding to its foldable lineup for the first time, positioning the Fold 8 Ultra as its most premium foldable yet.
Price in India
12GB + 256GB: Rs 1,99,999
12GB + 512GB: Rs 2,19,999
16GB + 1TB: Rs 2,59,999
Sales begin on August 7, with pre-orders currently live.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8: Price and availability
The Galaxy Z Flip 8 arrives in Graphite, Cream, and Pink colour options.
Price in India
12GB + 256GB: Rs 1,24,999
12GB + 512GB: Rs 1,44,999
The smartphone is available for pre-order, while open sales start on August 7.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Watch 9 pricing
Samsung has also refreshed its smartwatch lineup.
Galaxy Watch Ultra 2
Price: Rs 69,999
Galaxy Watch 9
Bluetooth variant starts at Rs 38,999
Both smartwatches are available for pre-order from July 22, with sales beginning on August 7.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 specifications
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Specifications
Specification
Details
Display
Main Display
7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Cover Display
5.5-inch
Refresh Rate
120Hz on both displays
Peak Brightness
Up to 3,000 nits
Performance
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
RAM
Up to 16GB
Storage
Up to 1TB
Software
OS
Android 17 with One UI 9
Durability
Water Resistance
IP48 dust and water resistance
Battery & Charging
Battery
4,800mAh
Wired Charging
45W (up to 67% in around 30 minutes)
Wireless Charging
20W
Wireless PowerShare
Supported
Camera
Rear Cameras
Dual 50MP rear camera setup
AI Features
AI-powered photography features including Dual Recording and Auto Tracing Selfies
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra specifications
Samsung's premium foldable features a slimmer design measuring just 4.1mm when unfolded and introduces the company's most advanced foldable camera system.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Specifications
Specification
Details
Display
Main Display
8-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Cover Display
6.5-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Refresh Rate
120Hz adaptive
Peak Brightness
Up to 3,000 nits
Performance
Processor
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
RAM
Up to 16GB
Storage
Up to 1TB
Software
OS
Android 17 with One UI 9
Software Support
Seven years of Android OS and security updates
AI Features
Galaxy AI features including Gemini Notebook and Now Brief
Camera
Primary Camera
200MP
Ultra-wide Camera
50MP
Telephoto Camera
10MP with 3x optical zoom
Front Camera
10MP
Battery & Charging
Battery
5,000mAh
Wired Charging
45W (up to 67% in around 30 minutes)
Wireless Charging
20W
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 specifications
The Flip 8 brings Samsung's redesigned FlexWindow, allowing users to interact with Galaxy AI, notifications and voice commands without unfolding the device.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Specifications
Specification
Details
Display
Main Display
6.9-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Main Refresh Rate
120Hz adaptive
Vision Booster
Supported
FlexWindow
4.1-inch Super AMOLED
FlexWindow Refresh Rate
60Hz/120Hz
Performance
Processor
Exynos 2600
Software
OS
Android 17 with One UI 9
Software Support
Seven years of software and security updates
Camera
Primary Camera
50MP
Ultra-wide Camera
12MP
Selfie Camera
10MP
AI Features
AI camera features including FlipShot and Mirror View
Battery & Charging
Battery
4,300mAh
Wired Charging
25W (up to 55% in around 30 minutes)
Wireless Charging
15W
Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 specifications
Samsung's latest flagship smartwatch is aimed at outdoor enthusiasts and athletes.
Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Specifications
Specification
Details
Build & Display
Body
Rugged titanium body
Display
5,000-nit AMOLED
Durability
Water Resistance
10ATM
Durability Rating
IP69K
Health & Fitness
Diving App
New diving app developed with Mares (coming later this year)
Trail Run Mode
Supported
Nutrition Alert
Supported
Heart Health Score
Supported
Daily Cardio Load
Tracking supported
Sleep Apnea Detection
FDA-cleared
AI Features
Galaxy AI-powered wellness insights
Galaxy Watch 9 specifications
The Galaxy Watch 9 is available in 40mm and 44mm sizes and shares many of the Ultra 2's health-tracking capabilities in a lighter aluminium body.
Galaxy Watch 9 Specifications
Specification
Details
Build
Sizes
Available in 40mm and 44mm sizes
Construction
Aluminium
Processor
Same processor as Galaxy Watch Ultra 2
Health & Fitness
Heart Health Score
Supported
Daily Cardio Load
Tracking supported
Sleep Apnea Detection
FDA-cleared
Sleep Monitoring
Advanced sleep monitoring
AI Features
Galaxy AI-powered health features
Galaxy AI takes centre stage
Samsung's 2026 foldable lineup places a strong emphasis on Galaxy AI, introducing deeper integration with tools such as Gemini Notebook, Now Brief, AI-assisted photography, and a redesigned FlexWindow experience on the Flip 8.
Combined with seven years of Android OS and security updates, the new devices reflect Samsung's continued focus on long-term software support and AI-driven productivity.
With upgraded cameras, brighter displays, improved durability and enhanced wearable health tracking, Samsung's latest Galaxy devices aim to strengthen the company's position in the premium foldable smartphone and smartwatch segments.
Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape.
Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance.
Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.