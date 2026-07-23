Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, Flip 8 & Watch Ultra 2: Price, specs & availability

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Watch 9 at its Galaxy Unpacked event in London. The new devices feature Galaxy AI, Android 17, upgraded cameras and displays, with India prices starting at Rs 38,999 and sales from August 7.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·4 min read
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 phones
Samsung launched Galaxy Z Fold 8, Ultra and Flip 8
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Samsung has expanded its foldable smartphone and wearable lineup at the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event held in London on July 22.

The company introduced the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, and Galaxy Watch 9, bringing upgraded hardware, Galaxy AI features, refined designs, and seven years of software support.

The newly announced foldables are powered by Android 17-based One UI 9 and feature enhanced AI capabilities, while the latest smartwatches focus on advanced health tracking and outdoor performance.

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: Price and availability

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Fold 8 in four colour options, including Lavender, Graphite, Cream, and an online-exclusive Pistachio finish.

Price in India

  • 12GB + 256GB: Rs 1,79,999

  • 12GB + 512GB: Rs 1,99,999

  • 16GB + 1TB: Rs 2,39,999

The smartphone will go on sale from August 7, while pre-orders are already open through Samsung's official website and authorised retail channels.

Galaxy Z Fold 8
Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Price and availability

Samsung has introduced the Ultra branding to its foldable lineup for the first time, positioning the Fold 8 Ultra as its most premium foldable yet.

Price in India

  • 12GB + 256GB: Rs 1,99,999

  • 12GB + 512GB: Rs 2,19,999

  • 16GB + 1TB: Rs 2,59,999

Sales begin on August 7, with pre-orders currently live.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra
Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8: Price and availability

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 arrives in Graphite, Cream, and Pink colour options.

Price in India

  • 12GB + 256GB: Rs 1,24,999

  • 12GB + 512GB: Rs 1,44,999

The smartphone is available for pre-order, while open sales start on August 7.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Watch 9 pricing

Samsung has also refreshed its smartwatch lineup.

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2

  • Price: Rs 69,999

Galaxy Watch 9

  • Bluetooth variant starts at Rs 38,999

Both smartwatches are available for pre-order from July 22, with sales beginning on August 7.

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Watch 9
Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Watch 9

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Main Display7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Cover Display5.5-inch
Refresh Rate120Hz on both displays
Peak BrightnessUp to 3,000 nits
Performance
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
RAMUp to 16GB
StorageUp to 1TB
Software
OSAndroid 17 with One UI 9
Durability
Water ResistanceIP48 dust and water resistance
Battery & Charging
Battery4,800mAh
Wired Charging45W (up to 67% in around 30 minutes)
Wireless Charging20W
Wireless PowerShareSupported
Camera
Rear CamerasDual 50MP rear camera setup
AI FeaturesAI-powered photography features including Dual Recording and Auto Tracing Selfies

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra specifications

Samsung's premium foldable features a slimmer design measuring just 4.1mm when unfolded and introduces the company's most advanced foldable camera system.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Main Display8-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Cover Display6.5-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Refresh Rate120Hz adaptive
Peak BrightnessUp to 3,000 nits
Performance
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
RAMUp to 16GB
StorageUp to 1TB
Software
OSAndroid 17 with One UI 9
Software SupportSeven years of Android OS and security updates
AI FeaturesGalaxy AI features including Gemini Notebook and Now Brief
Camera
Primary Camera200MP
Ultra-wide Camera50MP
Telephoto Camera10MP with 3x optical zoom
Front Camera10MP
Battery & Charging
Battery5,000mAh
Wired Charging45W (up to 67% in around 30 minutes)
Wireless Charging20W

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 specifications

The Flip 8 brings Samsung's redesigned FlexWindow, allowing users to interact with Galaxy AI, notifications and voice commands without unfolding the device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
Main Display6.9-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Main Refresh Rate120Hz adaptive
Vision BoosterSupported
FlexWindow4.1-inch Super AMOLED
FlexWindow Refresh Rate60Hz/120Hz
Performance
ProcessorExynos 2600
Software
OSAndroid 17 with One UI 9
Software SupportSeven years of software and security updates
Camera
Primary Camera50MP
Ultra-wide Camera12MP
Selfie Camera10MP
AI FeaturesAI camera features including FlipShot and Mirror View
Battery & Charging
Battery4,300mAh
Wired Charging25W (up to 55% in around 30 minutes)
Wireless Charging15W

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 specifications

Samsung's latest flagship smartwatch is aimed at outdoor enthusiasts and athletes.

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Build & Display
BodyRugged titanium body
Display5,000-nit AMOLED
Durability
Water Resistance10ATM
Durability RatingIP69K
Health & Fitness
Diving AppNew diving app developed with Mares (coming later this year)
Trail Run ModeSupported
Nutrition AlertSupported
Heart Health ScoreSupported
Daily Cardio LoadTracking supported
Sleep Apnea DetectionFDA-cleared
AI FeaturesGalaxy AI-powered wellness insights

Galaxy Watch 9 specifications

The Galaxy Watch 9 is available in 40mm and 44mm sizes and shares many of the Ultra 2's health-tracking capabilities in a lighter aluminium body.

Galaxy Watch 9 Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Build
SizesAvailable in 40mm and 44mm sizes
ConstructionAluminium
ProcessorSame processor as Galaxy Watch Ultra 2
Health & Fitness
Heart Health ScoreSupported
Daily Cardio LoadTracking supported
Sleep Apnea DetectionFDA-cleared
Sleep MonitoringAdvanced sleep monitoring
AI FeaturesGalaxy AI-powered health features

Galaxy AI takes centre stage

Samsung's 2026 foldable lineup places a strong emphasis on Galaxy AI, introducing deeper integration with tools such as Gemini Notebook, Now Brief, AI-assisted photography, and a redesigned FlexWindow experience on the Flip 8.

Combined with seven years of Android OS and security updates, the new devices reflect Samsung's continued focus on long-term software support and AI-driven productivity.

With upgraded cameras, brighter displays, improved durability and enhanced wearable health tracking, Samsung's latest Galaxy devices aim to strengthen the company's position in the premium foldable smartphone and smartwatch segments.

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Topics

Smartphone Reviews And Specssmartphone price in indiaGalaxy Unpacked 2026

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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