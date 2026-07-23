The newly announced foldables are powered by Android 17-based One UI 9 and feature enhanced AI capabilities, while the latest smartwatches focus on advanced health tracking and outdoor performance.

The company introduced the Galaxy Z Fold 8 , Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra , Galaxy Z Flip 8 , Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 , and Galaxy Watch 9 , bringing upgraded hardware, Galaxy AI features, refined designs, and seven years of software support.

Samsung has expanded its foldable smartphone and wearable lineup at the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event held in London on July 22.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: Price and availability

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Fold 8 in four colour options, including Lavender, Graphite, Cream, and an online-exclusive Pistachio finish.

Price in India

12GB + 256GB: Rs 1,79,999

12GB + 512GB: Rs 1,99,999

16GB + 1TB: Rs 2,39,999

The smartphone will go on sale from August 7, while pre-orders are already open through Samsung's official website and authorised retail channels.

Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Price and availability

Samsung has introduced the Ultra branding to its foldable lineup for the first time, positioning the Fold 8 Ultra as its most premium foldable yet.

Price in India

12GB + 256GB: Rs 1,99,999

12GB + 512GB: Rs 2,19,999

16GB + 1TB: Rs 2,59,999

Sales begin on August 7, with pre-orders currently live.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8: Price and availability

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 arrives in Graphite, Cream, and Pink colour options.

Price in India

12GB + 256GB: Rs 1,24,999

12GB + 512GB: Rs 1,44,999

The smartphone is available for pre-order, while open sales start on August 7.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Watch 9 pricing

Samsung has also refreshed its smartwatch lineup.

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2

Price: Rs 69,999

Galaxy Watch 9

Bluetooth variant starts at Rs 38,999

Both smartwatches are available for pre-order from July 22, with sales beginning on August 7.

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Watch 9

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Specifications Specification Details Display Main Display 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display 5.5-inch Refresh Rate 120Hz on both displays Peak Brightness Up to 3,000 nits Performance Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 RAM Up to 16GB Storage Up to 1TB Software OS Android 17 with One UI 9 Durability Water Resistance IP48 dust and water resistance Battery & Charging Battery 4,800mAh Wired Charging 45W (up to 67% in around 30 minutes) Wireless Charging 20W Wireless PowerShare Supported Camera Rear Cameras Dual 50MP rear camera setup AI Features AI-powered photography features including Dual Recording and Auto Tracing Selfies

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra specifications

Samsung's premium foldable features a slimmer design measuring just 4.1mm when unfolded and introduces the company's most advanced foldable camera system.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Specifications Specification Details Display Main Display 8-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display 6.5-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Refresh Rate 120Hz adaptive Peak Brightness Up to 3,000 nits Performance Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 RAM Up to 16GB Storage Up to 1TB Software OS Android 17 with One UI 9 Software Support Seven years of Android OS and security updates AI Features Galaxy AI features including Gemini Notebook and Now Brief Camera Primary Camera 200MP Ultra-wide Camera 50MP Telephoto Camera 10MP with 3x optical zoom Front Camera 10MP Battery & Charging Battery 5,000mAh Wired Charging 45W (up to 67% in around 30 minutes) Wireless Charging 20W

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 specifications

The Flip 8 brings Samsung's redesigned FlexWindow, allowing users to interact with Galaxy AI, notifications and voice commands without unfolding the device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Specifications Specification Details Display Main Display 6.9-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Main Refresh Rate 120Hz adaptive Vision Booster Supported FlexWindow 4.1-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow Refresh Rate 60Hz/120Hz Performance Processor Exynos 2600 Software OS Android 17 with One UI 9 Software Support Seven years of software and security updates Camera Primary Camera 50MP Ultra-wide Camera 12MP Selfie Camera 10MP AI Features AI camera features including FlipShot and Mirror View Battery & Charging Battery 4,300mAh Wired Charging 25W (up to 55% in around 30 minutes) Wireless Charging 15W

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 specifications

Samsung's latest flagship smartwatch is aimed at outdoor enthusiasts and athletes.

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Specifications Specification Details Build & Display Body Rugged titanium body Display 5,000-nit AMOLED Durability Water Resistance 10ATM Durability Rating IP69K Health & Fitness Diving App New diving app developed with Mares (coming later this year) Trail Run Mode Supported Nutrition Alert Supported Heart Health Score Supported Daily Cardio Load Tracking supported Sleep Apnea Detection FDA-cleared AI Features Galaxy AI-powered wellness insights

Galaxy Watch 9 specifications

The Galaxy Watch 9 is available in 40mm and 44mm sizes and shares many of the Ultra 2's health-tracking capabilities in a lighter aluminium body.

Galaxy Watch 9 Specifications Specification Details Build Sizes Available in 40mm and 44mm sizes Construction Aluminium Processor Same processor as Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Health & Fitness Heart Health Score Supported Daily Cardio Load Tracking supported Sleep Apnea Detection FDA-cleared Sleep Monitoring Advanced sleep monitoring AI Features Galaxy AI-powered health features

Galaxy AI takes centre stage

Samsung's 2026 foldable lineup places a strong emphasis on Galaxy AI, introducing deeper integration with tools such as Gemini Notebook, Now Brief, AI-assisted photography, and a redesigned FlexWindow experience on the Flip 8.

Combined with seven years of Android OS and security updates, the new devices reflect Samsung's continued focus on long-term software support and AI-driven productivity.

With upgraded cameras, brighter displays, improved durability and enhanced wearable health tracking, Samsung's latest Galaxy devices aim to strengthen the company's position in the premium foldable smartphone and smartwatch segments.