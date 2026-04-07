Technology

Samsung Set to Launch Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Foldables in 2026

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and its wider variant in 2026, featuring a larger 5000mAh battery, improved fast charging, and a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, alongside upgraded foldable displays.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series

Samsung is gearing up to expand its foldable smartphone lineup in mid-2026, with reports suggesting the launch of three devices, the Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8, and a wider variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

The upcoming foldables are expected to push the boundaries of design, performance, and battery technology.

Among them, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is drawing the most attention with significant upgrades over its predecessor. The device is expected to feature a larger 5000mAh battery, a 13% increase over the Galaxy Z Fold 7, making it the largest battery ever in the Fold series. However, it will still be slightly smaller than the 5600 mAh battery in the Galaxy Z Trifold.

Samsung is also likely to improve charging speeds. While current models support 25W fast charging, the Fold 8 could see an upgrade to 45W or even 60W, matching the capabilities of the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The device is expected to feature a 6.5-inch outer OLED display and an 8-inch crease-free foldable OLED inner screen. Under the hood, it may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor, paired with at least 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Additionally, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could be among the first smartphones to run Android 17-based One UI 9, offering a smoother and more advanced user experience.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 - Expected Specifications
LabelValue
Display (Outer)6.5-inch OLED
Display (Inner)8-inch crease-free foldable OLED
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy
RAM12GB / 16GB
Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB
Battery5000mAh
Charging25W (expected upgrade to 45W/60W)
OSAndroid 17 with One UI 9
Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide - Expected Specifications
LabelValue
DisplayWider foldable form factor (larger than standard Fold 8)
Screen TypeFoldable OLED (likely crease-reduced design)
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy
RAM12GB / 16GB (expected)
Storage256GB / 512GB / 1TB (expected)
BatteryLikely similar or slightly larger than 5000mAh
ChargingExpected upgrade up to 45W/60W fast charging
OSAndroid 17 with One UI 9

Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to be available in three configurations:

  • 12GB RAM + 256GB

  • 12GB RAM + 512GB

  • 16GB RAM + 1TB

Reports indicate that Samsung may unveil its new foldable lineup by the end of 2026, continuing its dominance in the foldable smartphone market.

Samsung's upcoming foldables are expected to redefine multitasking and durability, with the wider Fold 8 variant potentially offering an even more immersive experience for users.

Topics

New gadget launch

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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