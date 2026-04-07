Among them, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is drawing the most attention with significant upgrades over its predecessor. The device is expected to feature a larger 5000mAh battery, a 13% increase over the Galaxy Z Fold 7, making it the largest battery ever in the Fold series. However, it will still be slightly smaller than the 5600 mAh battery in the Galaxy Z Trifold.

The upcoming foldables are expected to push the boundaries of design, performance, and battery technology.

Samsung is gearing up to expand its foldable smartphone lineup in mid-2026, with reports suggesting the launch of three devices, the Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8, and a wider variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Samsung is also likely to improve charging speeds. While current models support 25W fast charging, the Fold 8 could see an upgrade to 45W or even 60W, matching the capabilities of the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The device is expected to feature a 6.5-inch outer OLED display and an 8-inch crease-free foldable OLED inner screen. Under the hood, it may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor, paired with at least 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Additionally, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could be among the first smartphones to run Android 17-based One UI 9, offering a smoother and more advanced user experience.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 - Expected Specifications Label Value Display (Outer) 6.5-inch OLED Display (Inner) 8-inch crease-free foldable OLED Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy RAM 12GB / 16GB Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Battery 5000mAh Charging 25W (expected upgrade to 45W/60W) OS Android 17 with One UI 9

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide - Expected Specifications Label Value Display Wider foldable form factor (larger than standard Fold 8) Screen Type Foldable OLED (likely crease-reduced design) Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy RAM 12GB / 16GB (expected) Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (expected) Battery Likely similar or slightly larger than 5000mAh Charging Expected upgrade up to 45W/60W fast charging OS Android 17 with One UI 9

Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to be available in three configurations:

12GB RAM + 256GB

12GB RAM + 512GB

16GB RAM + 1TB

Reports indicate that Samsung may unveil its new foldable lineup by the end of 2026, continuing its dominance in the foldable smartphone market.

Samsung's upcoming foldables are expected to redefine multitasking and durability, with the wider Fold 8 variant potentially offering an even more immersive experience for users.