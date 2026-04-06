Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Here are the Specs, Pricing and Reviews

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 brings major upgrades over its predecessor, including a powerful 200MP camera, faster Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and improved efficiency, making it one of Samsung's best foldable phones yet.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Samsung GalaxyZ Fold 7
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Specs and Price

The tech world is buzzing as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 continues to dominate the market since its highly anticipated launch on July 9, 2025.

Known for pushing the limits of what a smartphone can do, Samsung has created a device that is thinner, lighter, and much more powerful than its predecessors.

This phone isn't just a gadget; it is a pocket-sized computer that folds into a sleek smartphone.

A Design That Defies Gravity

One of the most creative changes in the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is its incredibly slim design. Samsung redesigned the hinge from the ground up, making the phone only 8.9mm thick when folded.

This makes it feel much more like a regular phone in your pocket. It is also significantly lighter than the older models, weighing just 215g. The displays have also grown.

The cover screen is now a spacious 6.5 inches, making it easy to type and use apps without even opening the phone.

Once unfolded, you are greeted by a massive 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display. It feels like holding a high-end tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications
LabelValue
Display8.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2184 x 1968), Cover: 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2520 x 1080), 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, Up to 2600 nits peak brightness
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (3nm)
RAM & Storage12GB / 16GB RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB internal storage (UFS 4.0)
Operating SystemAndroid 16 with One UI 8
CameraRear: 200MP (primary) + 12MP (ultrawide) + 10MP (telephoto, 3x zoom), Front: 10MP (cover) + 10MP (main screen)
Battery4400mAh dual battery, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging
Connectivity5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, USB Type-C
Build & DesignThickness: 8.9mm (folded) / 4.2mm (unfolded)
Weight215g
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, Advanced Armour Aluminium
coloursBlue Shadow, Jetblack, and Silver Shadow

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Galaxy Z Fold 6: What Changed?

When comparing this model to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the upgrades are very clear. The most exciting change is the camera.

The Fold 6 had a 50MP main sensor, but the Fold 7 jumps to a massive 200MP camera, the same one used in the S25 Ultra. This means photos are much sharper and clearer, even in the dark.

Performance-wise, the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip makes the Fold 7 much faster. Samsung says it has 38% faster processing and 41% faster AI tasks than the Fold 6.

While the battery size stayed the same at 4400mAh, the new chip is more efficient, so the phone actually lasts longer throughout the day.

Pricing and Review

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 was released globally in July 2025 and is widely available at major electronics stores and online platforms like Flipkart and Amazon. In India, the starting price for the 256GB model is approximately ₹1,74,999.

Public reviews have been very positive. Users love the "Ultra-thin" feel and the fact that the front screen is finally large enough to use comfortably.

Many people have praised the AI features, which help with multitasking and editing photos. However, some users wish the charging speed were faster than 25W, but overall, it is being called the "best foldable phone ever made."

Looking ahead, Samsung is already working on the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which is expected to launch in July 2026. Rumours suggest this next model will feature an even more advanced "Iron flex" display technology, making the screen almost impossible to crease.

Users are also hoping for a built-in S-Pen slot and much faster 65W charging, finally, to compete with other foldable brands in the market.

Topics

New gadget launch

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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