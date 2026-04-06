This phone isn't just a gadget; it is a pocket-sized computer that folds into a sleek smartphone.

Known for pushing the limits of what a smartphone can do, Samsung has created a device that is thinner, lighter, and much more powerful than its predecessors.

The tech world is buzzing as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 continues to dominate the market since its highly anticipated launch on July 9, 2025.

A Design That Defies Gravity

One of the most creative changes in the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is its incredibly slim design. Samsung redesigned the hinge from the ground up, making the phone only 8.9mm thick when folded.

This makes it feel much more like a regular phone in your pocket. It is also significantly lighter than the older models, weighing just 215g. The displays have also grown.

The cover screen is now a spacious 6.5 inches, making it easy to type and use apps without even opening the phone.

Once unfolded, you are greeted by a massive 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display. It feels like holding a high-end tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications Label Value Display 8.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2184 x 1968), Cover: 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2520 x 1080), 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, Up to 2600 nits peak brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (3nm) RAM & Storage 12GB / 16GB RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB internal storage (UFS 4.0) Operating System Android 16 with One UI 8 Camera Rear: 200MP (primary) + 12MP (ultrawide) + 10MP (telephoto, 3x zoom), Front: 10MP (cover) + 10MP (main screen) Battery 4400mAh dual battery, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, USB Type-C Build & Design Thickness: 8.9mm (folded) / 4.2mm (unfolded) Weight 215g Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, Advanced Armour Aluminium colours Blue Shadow, Jetblack, and Silver Shadow

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Galaxy Z Fold 6: What Changed?

When comparing this model to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the upgrades are very clear. The most exciting change is the camera.

The Fold 6 had a 50MP main sensor, but the Fold 7 jumps to a massive 200MP camera, the same one used in the S25 Ultra. This means photos are much sharper and clearer, even in the dark.

Performance-wise, the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip makes the Fold 7 much faster. Samsung says it has 38% faster processing and 41% faster AI tasks than the Fold 6.

While the battery size stayed the same at 4400mAh, the new chip is more efficient, so the phone actually lasts longer throughout the day.

Pricing and Review

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 was released globally in July 2025 and is widely available at major electronics stores and online platforms like Flipkart and Amazon. In India, the starting price for the 256GB model is approximately ₹1,74,999.

Public reviews have been very positive. Users love the "Ultra-thin" feel and the fact that the front screen is finally large enough to use comfortably.

Many people have praised the AI features, which help with multitasking and editing photos. However, some users wish the charging speed were faster than 25W, but overall, it is being called the "best foldable phone ever made."

Looking ahead, Samsung is already working on the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which is expected to launch in July 2026. Rumours suggest this next model will feature an even more advanced "Iron flex" display technology, making the screen almost impossible to crease.

Users are also hoping for a built-in S-Pen slot and much faster 65W charging, finally, to compete with other foldable brands in the market.