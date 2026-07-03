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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Tipped With Wider Design Ahead of July 22 Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series at its July 22 Galaxy Unpacked event. Leaks suggest a wider Fold 8 design, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, slimmer profile, upgraded cameras, and a new Ultra model aimed at premium foldable smartphone users.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·4 min read
Galaxy Z Fold 8
Galaxy Z Fold 8 series unveil soon

Samsung is expected to unveil its next-generation foldable smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22, with the spotlight likely to fall on the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8.

Ahead of the launch, leaks and official teasers suggest that Samsung is preparing one of the biggest design changes to its Fold lineup by introducing a noticeably wider book-style foldable.

The move is expected to address one of the most common criticisms of previous Galaxy Z Fold models, the narrow cover display, while also introducing an Ultra variant aimed at premium users.

Samsung teases a wider Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung has teased a redesigned Galaxy Z Fold device featuring a wider form factor. According to recent leaks, the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 will adopt a broader cover display, making it more practical for everyday tasks such as messaging, web browsing, and typing without unfolding the device.

The wider design is expected to offer a more conventional smartphone experience while retaining Samsung's signature book-style foldable form factor.

The company is also reportedly preparing the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, which could retain the traditional taller Fold design while offering upgraded hardware, creating two distinct Fold experiences for buyers.

Slimmer and lighter than before

Leaks suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will measure approximately 4.5mm when unfolded and 9.7mm when folded, making it one of Samsung's slimmest foldable smartphones to date.

The device is also tipped to weigh around 201 grams, bringing it closer to the weight of conventional flagship smartphones despite its foldable design.

Larger displays with improved usability

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to feature:

  • 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X foldable inner display

  • QHD+ resolution

  • 120Hz adaptive refresh rate

  • Boxier 4:3 aspect ratio for improved multitasking

The cover display is tipped to measure:

  • 5.5 inches

  • 16:10 aspect ratio

  • Wider layout for easier one-handed use

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is expected to retain Samsung's traditional narrower Fold design while incorporating additional premium hardware upgrades.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 expected

Both Galaxy Z Fold 8 models are expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset.

The processor is expected to be paired with:

  • Up to 12GB RAM

  • Up to 1TB internal storage

Samsung is also expected to ship the devices with Android 16-based One UI 9 out of the box.

Camera upgrades

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is tipped to feature:

  • 50MP primary camera

  • 50MP ultra-wide camera

  • 10MP front camera on the cover display

  • 10MP selfie camera on the inner display

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is expected to receive a larger camera upgrade, including an enhanced ultra-wide sensor and additional flagship imaging improvements.

Bigger battery for the Ultra model

The standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to retain a battery capacity similar to its predecessor.

However, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could pack a 5,000mAh battery, making it Samsung's largest battery ever in a Fold smartphone.

Galaxy Z Flip 8 also expected

Alongside the Fold lineup, Samsung is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 8.

Reports suggest the clamshell foldable could feature:

  • Exynos 2600 processor in select markets

  • Slimmer display bezels

  • Improved outer display

  • Enhanced AI-powered Galaxy features

Samsung focuses on wider choice

By reportedly introducing both a wider Galaxy Z Fold 8 and a more premium Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung appears to be expanding its foldable lineup to appeal to different user preferences.

The wider Fold is expected to attract users looking for a more traditional smartphone experience, while the Ultra variant could target power users seeking the best possible hardware.

With competition intensifying from brands such as Honor, Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi and Google, Samsung is expected to focus on thinner designs, AI capabilities, camera improvements and durability to maintain its leadership in the premium foldable smartphone market.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 (Expected Specifications)
SpecificationDetails
Display7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X foldable
Cover Display5.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED
Refresh RateUp to 120Hz
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy
RAMUp to 12GB
StorageUp to 1TB
Rear Camera50MP Main + 50MP Ultra-wide
Front CamerasDual 10MP (Cover + Inner)
Thickness4.5mm (Unfolded), 9.7mm (Folded)
WeightAround 201g
Operating SystemAndroid 16 with One UI 9
Connectivity5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, USB Type-C
Launch EventGalaxy Unpacked - July 22 (Expected)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra (Expected Specifications)
SpecificationDetails
DisplayFoldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy
Battery5,000mAh
CamerasUpgraded ultra-wide camera with flagship imaging system
RAMUp to 12GB
StorageUp to 1TB
Operating SystemAndroid 16 with One UI 9
PositioningPremium flagship Fold model
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 (Expected Specifications)
SpecificationDetails
ProcessorExynos 2600 (Select Markets)
DisplayFoldable AMOLED with thinner bezels
SoftwareAndroid 16 with One UI 9
FeaturesGalaxy AI, improved cover display, upgraded hinge
LaunchGalaxy Unpacked - July 22 (Expected)

Topics

New gadget launchSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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