The move is expected to address one of the most common criticisms of previous Galaxy Z Fold models, the narrow cover display, while also introducing an Ultra variant aimed at premium users.

Ahead of the launch, leaks and official teasers suggest that Samsung is preparing one of the biggest design changes to its Fold lineup by introducing a noticeably wider book-style foldable.

Samsung is expected to unveil its next-generation foldable smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22, with the spotlight likely to fall on the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8.

Samsung teases a wider Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung has teased a redesigned Galaxy Z Fold device featuring a wider form factor. According to recent leaks, the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 will adopt a broader cover display, making it more practical for everyday tasks such as messaging, web browsing, and typing without unfolding the device.

The wider design is expected to offer a more conventional smartphone experience while retaining Samsung's signature book-style foldable form factor.

The company is also reportedly preparing the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, which could retain the traditional taller Fold design while offering upgraded hardware, creating two distinct Fold experiences for buyers.

Slimmer and lighter than before

Leaks suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will measure approximately 4.5mm when unfolded and 9.7mm when folded, making it one of Samsung's slimmest foldable smartphones to date.

The device is also tipped to weigh around 201 grams, bringing it closer to the weight of conventional flagship smartphones despite its foldable design.

Larger displays with improved usability

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to feature:

7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X foldable inner display

QHD+ resolution

120Hz adaptive refresh rate

Boxier 4:3 aspect ratio for improved multitasking

The cover display is tipped to measure:

5.5 inches

16:10 aspect ratio

Wider layout for easier one-handed use

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is expected to retain Samsung's traditional narrower Fold design while incorporating additional premium hardware upgrades.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 expected

Both Galaxy Z Fold 8 models are expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset.

The processor is expected to be paired with:

Up to 12GB RAM

Up to 1TB internal storage

Samsung is also expected to ship the devices with Android 16-based One UI 9 out of the box.

Camera upgrades

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is tipped to feature:

50MP primary camera

50MP ultra-wide camera

10MP front camera on the cover display

10MP selfie camera on the inner display

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is expected to receive a larger camera upgrade, including an enhanced ultra-wide sensor and additional flagship imaging improvements.

Bigger battery for the Ultra model

The standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to retain a battery capacity similar to its predecessor.

However, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could pack a 5,000mAh battery, making it Samsung's largest battery ever in a Fold smartphone.

Galaxy Z Flip 8 also expected

Alongside the Fold lineup, Samsung is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 8.

Reports suggest the clamshell foldable could feature:

Exynos 2600 processor in select markets

Slimmer display bezels

Improved outer display

Enhanced AI-powered Galaxy features

Samsung focuses on wider choice

By reportedly introducing both a wider Galaxy Z Fold 8 and a more premium Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung appears to be expanding its foldable lineup to appeal to different user preferences.

The wider Fold is expected to attract users looking for a more traditional smartphone experience, while the Ultra variant could target power users seeking the best possible hardware.

With competition intensifying from brands such as Honor, Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi and Google, Samsung is expected to focus on thinner designs, AI capabilities, camera improvements and durability to maintain its leadership in the premium foldable smartphone market.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 (Expected Specifications) Specification Details Display 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X foldable Cover Display 5.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED Refresh Rate Up to 120Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy RAM Up to 12GB Storage Up to 1TB Rear Camera 50MP Main + 50MP Ultra-wide Front Cameras Dual 10MP (Cover + Inner) Thickness 4.5mm (Unfolded), 9.7mm (Folded) Weight Around 201g Operating System Android 16 with One UI 9 Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, USB Type-C Launch Event Galaxy Unpacked - July 22 (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra (Expected Specifications) Specification Details Display Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy Battery 5,000mAh Cameras Upgraded ultra-wide camera with flagship imaging system RAM Up to 12GB Storage Up to 1TB Operating System Android 16 with One UI 9 Positioning Premium flagship Fold model