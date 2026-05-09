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Samsung New AI-Powered Mini LED TV Lineup in India Starts at Rs 42,990

Samsung has launched its new AI-powered Mini LED TV lineup in India, starting at Rs 42,990. The range offers Mini LED display tech, NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, Motion Xcelerator 144Hz, AI sound, Knox security, SmartThings, One UI Tizen, and up to seven years of OS upgrades.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·4 min read
Samsung AI powered Mini LED TV
Samsung Launches AI Powered Mini LED TV

Samsung has introduced its new AI-powered Mini LED TV lineup in India, bringing advanced picture quality, smarter sound features, gaming-focused upgrades, and connected home support. The new range is priced from Rs 42,990 and is available at leading retail stores, Flipkart, and Samsung's official online store.

Display Technology and Size Options

The latest Samsung Mini LED TV series is offered in multiple screen sizes, ranging from 43 inches to 100 inches. The TVs use smaller LEDs for more precise backlight control, helping deliver improved contrast, better brightness, sharper clarity, and deeper visuals. Samsung says the new lineup is designed to offer a more immersive viewing experience for movies, sports, gaming, and everyday entertainment.

Picture Quality Features

For picture performance, the TVs come with Pure Spectrum Colour technology for pixel-level colour accuracy and wide colour reproduction. The phosphor technology used in the display helps deliver a wide colour gamut of more than 90 per cent. Samsung has also added Colour Booster and Mini LED HDR features to improve contrast, colour depth, and overall visual detail.

AI Processing and Smart Features

The new Mini LED TVs are powered by Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, which uses a 20-neural-network-based AI architecture for real-time picture and sound optimisation. The processor supports AI upscaling, enhanced clarity, improved contrast adjustment, and content-aware processing based on the type of content being watched.

Gaming and Motion Technology

For gaming and sports lovers, the lineup supports Motion Xcelerator 144Hz technology. According to Samsung, this feature helps reduce motion blur in fast-moving scenes by estimating motion between frames and improving smoothness in subsequent frames. This can make high-speed action, gaming, and sports content look clearer and more fluid.

Software and Platform

The TVs run on One UI Tizen, and Samsung says the lineup will receive up to seven years of OS upgrades. The company has also included Samsung TV Plus, which offers access to more than 150 national and international FAST channels across 14 languages, covering news, movies, entertainment, infotainment, and more.

Smart Home Integration and Security

Samsung has also added an AI Sound Controller feature that adjusts audio performance based on user preferences. The new range supports Samsung Knox Security to protect sensitive data and monitor connected IoT devices. SmartThings integration is also available, allowing users to manage connected home devices directly through the TV.

Specifications

Samsung Mini LED TV Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display and Design
Display TechnologyMini LED display technology
Screen Sizes43 inches to 100 inches
Backlight ControlSmaller LEDs for precise backlight control
DesignMetalStream design with single metal body
BezelsSlim bezels for edge-to-edge viewing experience
Picture Features
Color TechnologyPure Spectrum Colour technology
Color AccuracyPixel-level colour accuracy
Color GamutMore than 90 per cent wide colour gamut with phosphor technology
Enhancement FeaturesColour Booster, Mini LED HDR
Image QualityImproved contrast, brightness, clarity, and depth
Processor and AI Features
ProcessorNQ4 AI Gen2 processor
AI Architecture20 neural network-based AI architectures
Processing FeaturesAI upscaling, real-time picture and sound optimisation
Advanced FeaturesEnhanced clarity, contrast adjustment, content-aware processing
Gaming and Motion
Motion TechnologyMotion Xcelerator 144Hz
Motion EnhancementReduced motion blur for fast-moving scenes
Gaming PerformanceImproved motion smoothness for gaming and sports content
Audio
Audio ControlAI Sound Controller
Audio FeaturesAudio adjustment based on user preferences, AI-backed sound optimisation
Software and Smart Features
Operating SystemOne UI Tizen
OS UpdatesUp to seven years of OS upgrades
Streaming PlatformSamsung TV Plus support
Content AccessMore than 150 FAST channels across 14 languages
Security and Connectivity
SecuritySamsung Knox Security
Smart HomeSmartThings integration
IoT FeaturesConnected IoT device monitoring, smart home management support
Price and Availability
Starting PriceRs 42,990
AvailabilityLeading retail stores, Flipkart, Samsung official website
Launch Offers
CashbackUp to 5 per cent cashback
EMI OptionsZero down payment EMI options
EMI TenureUp to 30 months

In terms of design, the new Mini LED TVs feature a MetalStream design with a single metal body and slim bezels for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. Samsung offers a two-year warranty, including one year of standard warranty and one year of panel warranty.

As part of the launch offers, customers can get up to 5 per cent cashback and zero-down-payment EMI options with repayment tenures of up to 30 months.

Topics

New gadget launch

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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