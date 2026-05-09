Samsung has introduced its new AI-powered Mini LED TV lineup in India, bringing advanced picture quality, smarter sound features, gaming-focused upgrades, and connected home support. The new range is priced from Rs 42,990 and is available at leading retail stores, Flipkart, and Samsung's official online store.
Display Technology and Size Options
The latest Samsung Mini LED TV series is offered in multiple screen sizes, ranging from 43 inches to 100 inches. The TVs use smaller LEDs for more precise backlight control, helping deliver improved contrast, better brightness, sharper clarity, and deeper visuals. Samsung says the new lineup is designed to offer a more immersive viewing experience for movies, sports, gaming, and everyday entertainment.
Picture Quality Features
For picture performance, the TVs come with Pure Spectrum Colour technology for pixel-level colour accuracy and wide colour reproduction. The phosphor technology used in the display helps deliver a wide colour gamut of more than 90 per cent. Samsung has also added Colour Booster and Mini LED HDR features to improve contrast, colour depth, and overall visual detail.
AI Processing and Smart Features
The new Mini LED TVs are powered by Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, which uses a 20-neural-network-based AI architecture for real-time picture and sound optimisation. The processor supports AI upscaling, enhanced clarity, improved contrast adjustment, and content-aware processing based on the type of content being watched.
Gaming and Motion Technology
For gaming and sports lovers, the lineup supports Motion Xcelerator 144Hz technology. According to Samsung, this feature helps reduce motion blur in fast-moving scenes by estimating motion between frames and improving smoothness in subsequent frames. This can make high-speed action, gaming, and sports content look clearer and more fluid.
Software and Platform
The TVs run on One UI Tizen, and Samsung says the lineup will receive up to seven years of OS upgrades. The company has also included Samsung TV Plus, which offers access to more than 150 national and international FAST channels across 14 languages, covering news, movies, entertainment, infotainment, and more.
Smart Home Integration and Security
Samsung has also added an AI Sound Controller feature that adjusts audio performance based on user preferences. The new range supports Samsung Knox Security to protect sensitive data and monitor connected IoT devices. SmartThings integration is also available, allowing users to manage connected home devices directly through the TV.
Specifications
In terms of design, the new Mini LED TVs feature a MetalStream design with a single metal body and slim bezels for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. Samsung offers a two-year warranty, including one year of standard warranty and one year of panel warranty.
As part of the launch offers, customers can get up to 5 per cent cashback and zero-down-payment EMI options with repayment tenures of up to 30 months.