For picture performance, the TVs come with Pure Spectrum Colour technology for pixel-level colour accuracy and wide colour reproduction. The phosphor technology used in the display helps deliver a wide colour gamut of more than 90 per cent. Samsung has also added Colour Booster and Mini LED HDR features to improve contrast, colour depth, and overall visual detail.

The latest Samsung Mini LED TV series is offered in multiple screen sizes, ranging from 43 inches to 100 inches. The TVs use smaller LEDs for more precise backlight control, helping deliver improved contrast, better brightness, sharper clarity, and deeper visuals. Samsung says the new lineup is designed to offer a more immersive viewing experience for movies, sports, gaming, and everyday entertainment.

Samsung has introduced its new AI-powered Mini LED TV lineup in India, bringing advanced picture quality, smarter sound features, gaming-focused upgrades, and connected home support. The new range is priced from Rs 42,990 and is available at leading retail stores, Flipkart, and Samsung's official online store.

AI Processing and Smart Features

The new Mini LED TVs are powered by Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, which uses a 20-neural-network-based AI architecture for real-time picture and sound optimisation. The processor supports AI upscaling, enhanced clarity, improved contrast adjustment, and content-aware processing based on the type of content being watched.

Gaming and Motion Technology

For gaming and sports lovers, the lineup supports Motion Xcelerator 144Hz technology. According to Samsung, this feature helps reduce motion blur in fast-moving scenes by estimating motion between frames and improving smoothness in subsequent frames. This can make high-speed action, gaming, and sports content look clearer and more fluid.

Software and Platform

The TVs run on One UI Tizen, and Samsung says the lineup will receive up to seven years of OS upgrades. The company has also included Samsung TV Plus, which offers access to more than 150 national and international FAST channels across 14 languages, covering news, movies, entertainment, infotainment, and more.

Smart Home Integration and Security

Samsung has also added an AI Sound Controller feature that adjusts audio performance based on user preferences. The new range supports Samsung Knox Security to protect sensitive data and monitor connected IoT devices. SmartThings integration is also available, allowing users to manage connected home devices directly through the TV.

Specifications

Samsung Mini LED TV Specifications Specification Details Display and Design Display Technology Mini LED display technology Screen Sizes 43 inches to 100 inches Backlight Control Smaller LEDs for precise backlight control Design MetalStream design with single metal body Bezels Slim bezels for edge-to-edge viewing experience Picture Features Color Technology Pure Spectrum Colour technology Color Accuracy Pixel-level colour accuracy Color Gamut More than 90 per cent wide colour gamut with phosphor technology Enhancement Features Colour Booster, Mini LED HDR Image Quality Improved contrast, brightness, clarity, and depth Processor and AI Features Processor NQ4 AI Gen2 processor AI Architecture 20 neural network-based AI architectures Processing Features AI upscaling, real-time picture and sound optimisation Advanced Features Enhanced clarity, contrast adjustment, content-aware processing Gaming and Motion Motion Technology Motion Xcelerator 144Hz Motion Enhancement Reduced motion blur for fast-moving scenes Gaming Performance Improved motion smoothness for gaming and sports content Audio Audio Control AI Sound Controller Audio Features Audio adjustment based on user preferences, AI-backed sound optimisation Software and Smart Features Operating System One UI Tizen OS Updates Up to seven years of OS upgrades Streaming Platform Samsung TV Plus support Content Access More than 150 FAST channels across 14 languages Security and Connectivity Security Samsung Knox Security Smart Home SmartThings integration IoT Features Connected IoT device monitoring, smart home management support Price and Availability Starting Price Rs 42,990 Availability Leading retail stores, Flipkart, Samsung official website Launch Offers Cashback Up to 5 per cent cashback EMI Options Zero down payment EMI options EMI Tenure Up to 30 months

In terms of design, the new Mini LED TVs feature a MetalStream design with a single metal body and slim bezels for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. Samsung offers a two-year warranty, including one year of standard warranty and one year of panel warranty.

As part of the launch offers, customers can get up to 5 per cent cashback and zero-down-payment EMI options with repayment tenures of up to 30 months.