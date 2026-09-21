Samsung plans to extend One UI 9 to more devices through October, including select Galaxy S24 series models, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 and eligible Galaxy A series smartphones.

The rollout reaches the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra on September 21, followed by the Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 from September 28.

Samsung has officially expanded the global rollout of One UI 9, its Android 17-based software update, following the initial release in South Korea on September 16. The update is also available out of the box on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 series.

Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are scheduled to receive the update around mid-October, while additional Galaxy A, M and F series models are expected to follow toward the end of October.

One UI 9 Features

One UI 9 introduces a redesigned Google Search bar positioned below the home screen dock, along with more flexible multitasking controls.

Samsung has also focused on making its assistant features more personal and contextual, with tools such as My FanCam and an intelligent Now Brief designed to provide users with relevant daily information.

The Quick Settings panel has more customization options, while enhanced contextual processing connects Android 17 capabilities with tasks such as multimedia creation, translation, and understanding user routines.

Samsung is also placing greater emphasis on security and on-device processing. One UI 9 makes extensive use of on-device machine learning, while new hardware security protections and the refreshed Software Guard Framework are designed to monitor potential system vulnerabilities continuously.

Foldable devices receive updated split-screen controls and more flexible multitasking across their larger displays. Samsung DeX also gets a cleaner desktop environment for users who connect their Galaxy devices to external displays.

The Note-taking experience has also been updated, with decorative digital tapes and additional pen-line styles to give users more options for sketches and handwritten notes.

With One UI 9, Samsung is combining Android 17 with expanded on-device intelligence, personalization and security features as the update gradually reaches a wider range of Galaxy smartphones and foldable devices.