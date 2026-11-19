The One UI 9.5 beta is currently available for the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra in selected countries, including India, Germany, South Korea, Poland, the UK and the US. The stable version is expected to debut with the Galaxy S27 series early next year.

Samsung typically introduces an incremental One UI update a few months after launching a major version. This time, One UI 9.5 builds on the foundation of One UI 9, adding practical features designed to make everyday smartphone usage more convenient and secure.

Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 9.5 beta update for its Galaxy S26 series, bringing several new features and improvements to its smartphone software.

One UI 9 vs One UI 9.5: What's the Difference?

One UI 9 is a major software release based on Android 17, introduced with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8. It brings the broader software platform, interface changes and underlying improvements to Samsung devices.

In comparison, One UI 9.5 is an incremental update that improves existing features and adds tools for everyday use.

One UI 9 vs One UI 9.5 Feature One UI 9 Software base Android 17 Camera Existing camera interface and controls Samsung Health Existing health tracking features App security Existing privacy and security options Accessibility Existing accessibility tools Shortcuts Existing shortcut options Availability Introduced with newer Galaxy devices

One UI 9.5 Feature Details Software base Based on One UI 9 Camera More accessible camera controls and improved Pro modes Samsung Health Mindful Note and medication tracking App security Individual App Lock Accessibility Improved hearing aid controls Shortcuts Movable floating shortcuts Availability Beta available for Galaxy S26 series

While One UI 9 establishes the foundation for Samsung's latest software generation, One UI 9.5 focuses on making that experience more useful through targeted improvements.

One UI 9.5 Brings More Convenient Camera Controls

Camera improvements are among the key highlights of One UI 9.5. Samsung has made important camera controls and the zoom bar more accessible directly from the viewfinder.

This means users no longer need to navigate through different menus to find frequently used camera settings. They can access essential controls more quickly while taking pictures, helping them capture important moments without unnecessary delays.

Samsung has also improved the Pro and Pro Video modes with expanded manual controls and custom presets. These additions let users adjust camera settings for different shooting conditions.

However, the advanced Pro features will only be available on devices that fully support the standard Pro modes. Smartphones equipped with Pro Lite variants will not receive the same expanded controls.

Samsung Health Gets Mindful Note and Medication Tracking

Samsung is also introducing new features to its Health app with One UI 9.5.

The new Mindful Note feature allows users to record their thoughts and feelings and revisit them later. It supports free writing and guided prompts, helping users express their thoughts in a simple, organised way.

Another important addition is medication tracking.

Users can add prescribed medicines, vitamins and supplements, set personalised reminders and monitor whether they are following their medication schedules.

These features could make Samsung Health more useful beyond regular fitness and activity tracking. By combining medication reminders with personal notes, the app can help users manage their everyday wellness routines more effectively.

One UI 9.5 Finally Introduces Individual App Lock

One of the most notable additions is the long-awaited App Lock feature.

Samsung users can now lock individual applications using biometric authentication or their device's screen lock.

Once an app is protected, its notifications and widget contents are also hidden, preventing others from viewing sensitive information.

This is particularly useful when handing a smartphone to someone else, as users can prevent unauthorised access to selected applications.

Individual app locking has already been available on several Android smartphone interfaces, including ColorOS, HyperOS and OriginOS. With One UI 9.5, Samsung is finally bringing a similar built-in option to Galaxy devices, reducing the need for third-party app-locking applications.

Floating Shortcuts and Better Hearing Aid Support

One UI 9.5 also introduces movable floating shortcuts that users can position anywhere on the screen. These shortcuts provide one-tap access to frequently used functions, making navigation more convenient.

Accessibility improvements are another part of the update. Samsung has added new hearing aid controls to the notification panel, allowing users to adjust volume and route selected system sounds directly to connected hearing devices.

Supported audio includes notifications, ringtones and alarms. These controls should make it easier for hearing aid users to manage audio settings without navigating through multiple menus.

How to Download and Install One UI 9.5 Beta

Galaxy S26 series owners in supported countries can register for the One UI 9.5 beta through the Samsung Members application.

Follow these steps:

Open the Samsung Members app on your Galaxy S26 device. Sign in with your Samsung account if you haven't already. Look for the One UI 9.5 Beta Programme banner. Select the banner and complete the registration process. Open the Settings app on your smartphone. Navigate to Software Update. Select Download and Install if the beta update is available. Wait for the installation to finish and restart your device.

Since this is a beta release, users should be aware that they may encounter bugs, performance issues or unexpected behaviour. It is advisable to back up important photos, documents and other personal information before installing the update.

Overall, One UI 9.5 appears to be a practical refinement of Samsung's Android 17-based software. While One UI 9 introduced the latest major software foundation, the new update focuses on everyday convenience through App Lock, improved camera controls, medication reminders and enhanced accessibility features.