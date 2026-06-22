The company has maintained a consistent release cadence throughout the beta program. One UI 9 Beta 1 arrived on May 13, followed by Beta 2 on May 26 and Beta 3 on June 16. If Samsung continues with the same timeline, Beta 4 could reach enrolled users before the end of June.

The accelerated schedule comes shortly after Google released the stable version of Android 17, giving Samsung a finalized platform to prepare its next major software update.

Samsung's One UI 9 beta program is moving ahead at a noticeably faster pace than previous software testing cycles, with Beta 4 expected to roll out around June 30.

Beta Program Available in Six Markets

The One UI 9 beta program is currently open to Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra users in six countries:

United States

United Kingdom

Germany

India

South Korea

Poland

Eligible users can enrol through the Samsung Members application to receive beta updates and provide feedback before the stable rollout.

What Beta 3 Fixed

The recently released Beta 3 update focused on bug fixes and system stability improvements. Samsung addressed several issues reported by testers, including:

Camera zoom performance problems

Lock screen widget refresh issues

Camera preview display bugs

Privacy display-related glitches

General system stability enhancements

The company is also expected to fix a Finder icon visual regression and additional UI inconsistencies in the upcoming Beta 4 build.

Android 17 Speeds Up Development

A major reason behind Samsung's quicker rollout schedule is the availability of Android 17's stable release. With Google having finalized the operating system, Samsung can focus entirely on optimizing One UI 9 rather than adapting to ongoing platform changes.

Android 17 introduces several under-the-hood improvements, including enhancements to the Android Runtime (ART). The updated garbage collection system is designed to improve performance, reduce power consumption, and minimize interface stuttering during daily use.

The new version also expands support for large-screen devices, requiring apps targeting API Level 37 to better adapt to foldables and tablets. This is particularly important for Samsung's growing lineup of foldable smartphones.

Stable One UI 9 Could Arrive in July

Samsung is widely expected to unveil the stable version of One UI 9 during its next Galaxy Unpacked event, which reports suggest could take place on July 22.

The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 are expected to be among the first devices to ship with One UI 9 pre-installed. Shortly after launch, the update is likely to expand to the Galaxy S26 series and other eligible flagship devices.

More Devices Enter Testing

Samsung has already begun internal and beta testing of One UI 9 for several additional smartphones, including:

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Galaxy A56

Galaxy S24 series

Galaxy S23 series

This indicates that Samsung is preparing a broader rollout soon after the software reaches stable status.

Focus on Refinement Rather Than Redesign

Unlike some previous One UI releases that introduced major visual changes, One UI 9 appears to focus on refinement and optimization. Expected improvements include:

Better system performance

Enhanced battery efficiency

Stronger security protections

Improved accessibility features

Smarter AI-powered tools

Android 17-based optimizations

With development progressing faster than One UI 8.5, Samsung appears to be on track for one of its quickest major software rollouts in recent years, potentially bringing Android 17 features to Galaxy users sooner than expected.