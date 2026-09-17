The Galaxy S26 series update carries firmware version S94xNKSU4BZ16 in South Korea and is around 550MB for some beta testers. The download size can be larger for users moving directly from the previous stable software version. The update also includes the September 2026 security patch.

Based on Android 17, the update follows around five months of beta testing and initially launched in South Korea on September 16. Samsung is expected to expand the rollout to additional countries in the coming days.

Samsung has begun the stable rollout of One UI 9 for the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra, marking the next major software upgrade for its flagship smartphone series.

Users can check for the update by opening Settings > Software update > Download and install. After downloading, restart the phone to complete the installation.

One UI 9 features

One UI 9 brings several new features to make everyday tasks easier, with a major focus on Galaxy AI.

My FanCam: The new AI-powered feature can select a person from a recorded video and automatically keep them centred as they move through the scene. It can also reframe footage into different aspect ratios, reducing the need for manual editing before sharing videos.

Now Brief: Samsung has expanded its personalised briefing experience with customisable cards. Users can get information such as weather and wellness updates, while the system can also provide more contextual recommendations based on daily routines and activities.

Now Nudge: One UI 9 adds more context-aware suggestions that can help users take action without leaving the app they are using. For example, when making plans in a conversation, it can surface relevant reservation details or locations.

Creative Studio: Samsung has added more AI-powered creative capabilities, including suggestions for generating images based on upcoming events and occasions.

Interpreter: The translation tool gets a new Thread View that makes it easier to follow longer translated conversations by allowing users to refer back to earlier exchanges. Samsung has also improved translation speed in Conversation Mode.

Document Scan: One UI 9 improves document scanning, particularly for difficult materials such as curved book pages and folded corners. The feature can produce cleaner digital copies with less manual adjustment.

AI-powered Voice Recorder: Voice Recorder can generate more structured summaries of recordings, using headings and tables to make lengthy information easier to review.

Security and privacy improvements

Samsung has also strengthened the security features in One UI 9. Security Brief can highlight important security and privacy information, including alerts related to malware, unknown-source apps and unnecessary permissions.

Privacy Alerts use on-device AI to identify potential privacy risks, including attempts by apps to access permissions in the background. Samsung has also expanded Scam Detection to additional countries and languages to protect against potential scam calls.

One UI 9 also makes device care more convenient by bringing warranty information, diagnostics, repair estimates and Samsung Care+ management together in the Settings experience.

More Galaxy devices to receive One UI 9

The One UI 9 rollout will not be limited to the Galaxy S26 series. Samsung says the software will gradually reach more Galaxy smartphones and tablets.

The company has already brought One UI 9 to the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8. At the same time, additional compatible devices are expected to receive the update as the rollout expands.

Samsung is expected to share more details on compatible Galaxy devices and regional rollout schedules as One UI 9 becomes available in more markets.