The beta is currently available for the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra in select markets, including India, South Korea, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Eligible users can enroll through the Samsung Members app.

The update introduces a wide range of enhancements focused on personalization, accessibility, security, and productivity, and adds several quality-of-life features that users have long requested.

Samsung has officially launched the One UI 9 beta program, giving Galaxy S26 series users an early look at the company's next-generation software experience based on Android 17.

More Personalisation Across the System

One UI 9 places a strong emphasis on customization. Samsung Notes gains new decorative tape effects, enhanced pen styles, and additional creative tools for note-taking enthusiasts.

The Contacts app has also received a makeover through Creative Studio integration, allowing users to create personalized profile cards with custom designs. Samsung notes that Creative Studio requires a Samsung account, internet access, and a separate download.

The Quick Panel has been redesigned to offer greater flexibility. Users can now independently manage media playback, brightness controls, and volume settings, while certain interface elements can be resized to create a more tailored layout.

Native Internet Speed Monitor Arrives

One of the most notable additions is a built-in live network speed indicator. Available through the latest QuickStar module in Samsung's Good Lock suite, the feature displays real-time upload and download speeds directly in the status bar.

Unlike many third-party internet speed applications, Samsung's implementation does not rely on accessibility permissions, constant notifications, or background services, making it a cleaner and more integrated solution for monitoring network performance.

QuickStar also reportedly allows users to hide the ongoing activity indicator that appears during active calls, recordings, countdown timers, and other live tasks.

Accessibility Improvements Get a Major Boost

Samsung has introduced several new accessibility tools designed to make Galaxy devices easier to use.

Mouse Keys sensitivity settings now offer finer control over pointer movement, while TalkBack functions have been streamlined into a more unified experience. A new Text Spotlight feature can enlarge selected text or display it in a highlighted floating window, helping users read content more comfortably.

Stronger Security and App Protection

Security remains a key focus of One UI 9. Samsung says the software can identify newly discovered high-risk applications, warn users about potential threats, block installations or execution when necessary, and recommend removing harmful apps.

These improvements build upon Samsung Knox protections and are designed to provide stronger safeguards against emerging security risks.

Testing Expands Beyond the Galaxy S26

Although the beta program is currently limited to the Galaxy S26 lineup, reports suggest Samsung is already testing Android 17-based firmware on a wider range of devices.

Firmware linked to One UI 9 has reportedly appeared on Samsung servers for devices including:

Galaxy S25 series

Galaxy A57

Galaxy A34

Galaxy A17 5G

Galaxy Z Flip 8

Galaxy Z Fold 8

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

While the presence of test builds does not guarantee immediate availability, it indicates that Samsung is preparing broader support across its flagship, foldable, and mid-range portfolio.

AI Features Continue to Expand

Samsung is also expected to further integrate Galaxy AI capabilities throughout One UI 9. Industry observers anticipate smarter writing tools, improved photo editing, enhanced on-device AI processing, and deeper integration with Google's Gemini-powered experiences as the software matures through future beta releases.

Stable Release Expected Later This Year

Samsung has not yet announced a final rollout date for One UI 9. However, industry reports suggest the stable version could debut alongside the company's next-generation foldables, with speculation pointing to a launch event around July 22 for the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8.

Until then, Samsung is expected to continue refining the software through multiple beta updates before making One UI 9 available to a broader range of Galaxy devices later this year.