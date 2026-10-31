What makes this launch particularly interesting is that Samsung is not simply introducing another foldable phone.

Developed in partnership with China Telecom under the company's prestigious W-series, the new device combines Samsung's flagship foldable technology with an exclusive two-tone design, gold-finished details, and satellite communication capabilities.

Samsung has expanded its premium foldable smartphone portfolio with the launch of the Samsung W27, a luxury-focused foldable smartphone introduced in China on October 29, 2026.

The W27 represents the company's continued effort to strengthen its position in China's ultra-premium smartphone market, where luxury design, exclusive services, and advanced communication features are key selling points.

Key Specifications And Features

Display & Hardware Specifications Specification Details Main Screen A massive 8-inch folding display with a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED panel. Cover Screen A highly functional 6.5-inch outer display with the same 120Hz refresh rate. Peak Brightness Both screens reach an ultra-bright 3,000 nits, ensuring flawless outdoor visibility.

Performance And Storage

Performance & Storage Specifications Specification Details Processor Powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset. Memory Upgraded to a standard 16GB of RAM across all variants to handle heavy AI workloads and multitasking. Storage Options Available in 512GB or 1TB configurations.

Exclusive Connectivity and Software

Connectivity & Software Specifications Specification Details Satellite Connectivity Includes hardware integration with China's Tiantong satellite network, allowing users to make real-time voice calls and send messages without cellular coverage. Software Ships with Android 17 layered with One UI 9.0, fully integrated with advanced Galaxy AI productivity features.

Pro-Grade Cameras

Camera Specifications Specification Details Rear Setup Features a massive 200MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens and a 10MP telephoto lens supporting 3x optical zoom. Selfie Cameras Uses dual 10MP front-facing cameras, one on the cover screen and one under the main display.

Battery and Charging

Battery & Charging Specifications Specification Details Capacity Packed with a 5,000mAh dual battery. Speed Supports 45W wired fast charging and 20W wireless charging.

Signature Design Element And Aesthetics

The Samsung W27 smartphone features striking gold-plated highlights across its entire structure, with the Armour Aluminium mid-frame precision hinge spine, rear camera island and individual lens rings all finished in polished gold.

Complementing these opulent accents, the back panels utilise premium matte-finished glass available in two distinct, culturally inspired colourways.

These options include Jihu Blue, a deep royal blue reminiscent of traditional porcelain and imperial artwork and Jixia Hong, a rich, symbolic red representing prosperity and good fortune.

The software comes pre-loaded with exclusive "Heart of the World" dynamic wallpapers, custom luxury clock faces, and premium app icon packs tailored to match the phone's exterior gold accents.

Exclusive Collector's Packaging

The device's unboxing experience is modelled after high-end watchmaking and luxury jewellery presentation.

The smartphone arrives in a massive, premium textured gift box featuring dual-swing doors and a velvet-lined interior.

Inside is a bespoke, ultra-durable Kevlar magnetic protective case that safeguards the device without hiding the signature gold accents.

The premium packaging also includes colour-matched accessories, including a high-performance charging brick and durable braided cables.

Pricing and Availability Details

The Samsung W27 premium foldable smartphone is exclusively available in China, with sales officially scheduled to begin on November 13, 2026, through the official Samsung China Online Store.

This luxury device operates strictly as a regional partnership with China Telecom and has no announced plans for an official international release, limiting global availability.

The smartphone is offered in two configurations, with the 16GB RAM/512GB storage model priced at CNY 18,999 (approximately $2,850 or ₹2,72,000).

In comparison, the higher-tier 16GB RAM/1TB storage variant retails for CNY 21,999 (approximately $3,300 or ₹3,15,000).