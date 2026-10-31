Samsung has expanded its premium foldable smartphone portfolio with the launch of the Samsung W27, a luxury-focused foldable smartphone introduced in China on October 29, 2026.
Developed in partnership with China Telecom under the company's prestigious W-series, the new device combines Samsung's flagship foldable technology with an exclusive two-tone design, gold-finished details, and satellite communication capabilities.
What makes this launch particularly interesting is that Samsung is not simply introducing another foldable phone.
The W27 represents the company's continued effort to strengthen its position in China's ultra-premium smartphone market, where luxury design, exclusive services, and advanced communication features are key selling points.
Key Specifications And Features
Performance And Storage
Exclusive Connectivity and Software
Pro-Grade Cameras
Battery and Charging
Signature Design Element And Aesthetics
The Samsung W27 smartphone features striking gold-plated highlights across its entire structure, with the Armour Aluminium mid-frame precision hinge spine, rear camera island and individual lens rings all finished in polished gold.
Complementing these opulent accents, the back panels utilise premium matte-finished glass available in two distinct, culturally inspired colourways.
These options include Jihu Blue, a deep royal blue reminiscent of traditional porcelain and imperial artwork and Jixia Hong, a rich, symbolic red representing prosperity and good fortune.
The software comes pre-loaded with exclusive "Heart of the World" dynamic wallpapers, custom luxury clock faces, and premium app icon packs tailored to match the phone's exterior gold accents.
Exclusive Collector's Packaging
The device's unboxing experience is modelled after high-end watchmaking and luxury jewellery presentation.
The smartphone arrives in a massive, premium textured gift box featuring dual-swing doors and a velvet-lined interior.
Inside is a bespoke, ultra-durable Kevlar magnetic protective case that safeguards the device without hiding the signature gold accents.
The premium packaging also includes colour-matched accessories, including a high-performance charging brick and durable braided cables.
Pricing and Availability Details
The Samsung W27 premium foldable smartphone is exclusively available in China, with sales officially scheduled to begin on November 13, 2026, through the official Samsung China Online Store.
This luxury device operates strictly as a regional partnership with China Telecom and has no announced plans for an official international release, limiting global availability.
The smartphone is offered in two configurations, with the 16GB RAM/512GB storage model priced at CNY 18,999 (approximately $2,850 or ₹2,72,000).
In comparison, the higher-tier 16GB RAM/1TB storage variant retails for CNY 21,999 (approximately $3,300 or ₹3,15,000).