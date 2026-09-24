Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Chips Bring 2nm Process, 5GHz CPU

Qualcomm says the new 5GHz CPU represents a new milestone for mobile processors. The platforms also include 16MB of Oryon FlexCache and support up to 24GB of LPDDR5X or LPDDR6 memory at speeds of up to 5,300MHz, alongside UFS 5.0 storage.

Both chipsets feature 64-bit Oryon CPUs with two prime cores clocked at up to 5.0GHz and six performance cores reaching up to 4.0GHz.

Qualcomm has unveiled its latest flagship smartphone chipsets, introducing the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6. The new mobile platforms are built on a 2nm process and bring a major upgrade to Qualcomm's custom Oryon CPU architecture.

The two platforms share the same core architecture but target different levels of flagship performance.

The Extreme Gen 6 is positioned as Qualcomm's highest-end mobile platform, while the standard Gen 6 brings many new-generation features to a broader range of premium smartphones.

Qualcomm says both platforms are designed around a combination of performance, on-device AI, gaming and imaging improvements.

Performance And Efficiency Gains

According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 delivers up to 44% higher CPU performance, a 37% improvement in CPU power efficiency and a 35% improvement in NPU performance compared with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. It also brings a 33% increase in AI performance per watt.

The Extreme model also features a larger shared memory configuration for its Hexagon NPU, with Qualcomm citing a 50% increase over the previous generation.

The standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 offers a 10% CPU performance improvement, 37% better CPU power efficiency, 35% higher GPU performance and 14% improved NPU performance over the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Qualcomm also claims a 20% improvement in AI performance per watt.

AI Moves Further On-Device

AI is one of the biggest areas of focus for the new Snapdragon platforms. Qualcomm is positioning the Extreme Gen 6 around what it calls the era of agentic AI, with on-device systems designed to understand context and provide more personalised assistance.

The Extreme model combines its upgraded Hexagon NPU with Adreno Neural Fusion and dedicated Adreno matrix cores.

These technologies are designed to improve AI-assisted graphics, gaming and other on-device workloads while reducing the amount of processing that needs to be handled elsewhere.

Gaming And Graphics

The new chipsets also bring a redesigned Adreno GPU architecture. The Extreme Gen 6 adds Adreno Neural Fusion, which uses AI-based processing for graphics workloads such as super-resolution and frame generation.

Qualcomm is also highlighting hardware-accelerated ray tracing, Unreal Engine 5 features and improved graphics processing for demanding mobile games.

The company says the Extreme platform is designed to deliver more advanced visuals while improving efficiency during sustained gaming sessions.

Major Upgrade For Smartphone Video

Video recording receives another significant upgrade. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 supports 8K video recording at 60fps and 4K slow-motion recording at 240fps.

The standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 supports 8K recording at 30fps and 4K slow-motion video at 120fps. Qualcomm also says the Extreme platform supports Advanced Professional Video (APV), aimed at more advanced mobile video production workflows.

Connectivity Gets An Upgrade Too

Qualcomm has paired the new platforms with its X105 5G Modem-RF System and FastConnect 8800 connectivity system.

On the Extreme Gen 6, Qualcomm lists peak 5G download speeds of up to 14.8Gbps and Wi-Fi speeds of up to 11.6Gbps. The platform also supports next-generation connectivity features, including Wi-Fi 8.

The new Snapdragon platforms are expected to appear in upcoming flagship smartphones from brands including HONOR, iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, OPPO, REDMI, RedMagic, vivo and Xiaomi.