The Series B round was led by HCLTech, which committed $150 million through its strategic investment. Existing investors Khosla Ventures, Peak XV Partners, and Bessemer Venture Partners also participated in the round. Sarvam said it aims to raise $300 million in the funding round.

The funding marks one of the largest investments in India's AI ecosystem. It highlights growing efforts to build sovereign AI capabilities as countries seek greater control over critical AI technologies and computing infrastructure.

Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence startup Sarvam has become India's latest AI unicorn after raising $234 million in fresh funding at a $1.5 billion valuation.

Why the Funding Matters

The investment arrives at a time when governments and enterprises worldwide are increasingly concerned about relying on a small group of foreign AI providers for access to advanced models and computing resources.

Recent concerns about AI sovereignty intensified after Anthropic restricted access to some of its most advanced AI models for foreign nationals in response to U.S. government directives. The development highlighted how a handful of overseas companies can control access to cutting-edge AI systems.

Against this backdrop, Sarvam is positioning itself as one of India's strongest contenders in the race to develop homegrown foundation models and AI infrastructure.

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Building a Full-Stack AI Ecosystem

Unlike many startups that focus on a single AI product, Sarvam is building a full-stack AI platform covering:

Foundation AI model development

Inference and computing infrastructure

Enterprise AI applications

Voice and language technologies

Agentic AI systems

The company's models are specifically designed for Indian languages and local use cases, making them suitable for sectors such as banking, insurance, government services, agriculture, fintech, and defence.

Earlier this year, Sarvam launched open-source AI models in 30-billion- and 105-billion-parameter variants, strengthening its position in India's AI research ecosystem.

How Sarvam's AI Works

Sarvam develops large language models trained to understand and generate content across multiple Indian languages. These models power several AI products:

Conversational AI

The company's voice and chatbot systems can understand user queries, process information, and provide automated responses in multiple languages. The platform currently handles more than 2 million interactions every day.

AI Inference Platform

Sarvam's inference infrastructure allows businesses and developers to run AI models efficiently through APIs. The platform processes approximately 10 million API requests daily.

Speech AI

The company's speech recognition systems convert spoken language into text. These models currently transcribe over 500,000 hours of audio every month.

Document AI

Sarvam's document-processing technology extracts and digitizes information from physical and scanned records. The system has already helped digitize more than 35 million pages of documents.

Agentic AI

The startup is also investing heavily in agentic AI systems capable of performing complex tasks, making decisions, and executing multi-step workflows with minimal human intervention.

AI Already Operating at National Scale

Sarvam says its technologies are already being deployed across large-scale public- and private-sector projects.

Its multilingual voice agents have collected information from more than 17 million farmers on behalf of India's Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

The company also supported a nationwide insurance campaign that assisted in policy renewals for approximately 45 million policyholders.

In the financial sector, a major fintech company is using Sarvam's agentic AI platform to support a sales network of more than 350,000 representatives.

Strategic Partnership With HCLTech

A key aspect of the funding round is Sarvam's partnership with HCLTech.

The collaboration is expected to combine Sarvam's AI models with HCLTech's enterprise customer base, engineering workforce, and software assets.

Together, the companies aim to develop AI solutions for businesses, public institutions, and governments in India and abroad.

For Sarvam, the partnership provides both capital and a powerful commercialization channel that could accelerate enterprise adoption.

India's Growing AI Ambitions

India has rapidly emerged as one of the world's largest AI markets. Industry leaders, including OpenAI and Anthropic, have identified India as their second-largest market after the United States, driven by a vast community of developers, enterprises, and consumers adopting AI technologies.

However, despite its scale as an AI consumer, India has produced relatively few companies capable of developing frontier AI models. High computing costs and limited access to funding have traditionally made it difficult for local startups to compete with larger rivals in the United States and China.

Sarvam hopes to change that by building foundational AI technology within India.

What's Next?

The fresh funding will be used to develop the company's next-generation AI models, particularly in agentic AI, software coding assistance, and cybersecurity. Sarvam also plans to expand computing infrastructure to support growing enterprise and government deployments.

Founded by Vivek Raghavan and Pratyush Kumar, both formerly associated with AI4Bharat at IIT Madras, Sarvam says its long-term goal is to make advanced AI accessible across India.

The company believes that widespread adoption of locally developed AI can create significant value for citizens, small businesses, enterprises, and government institutions while strengthening India's technological independence in the AI era.