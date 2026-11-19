"It was one of those crazy perfect storms where there was a latent bug that got sort of found only during a particular traffic pattern," Nadella said.

Speaking about the incident, Nadella described it as an unexpected combination of technical problems that emerged under a specific pattern of user traffic. He also suggested that stronger system isolation could have prevented the failure from spreading across Microsoft's network.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has acknowledged that the company could have prevented last week's global Outlook outage with better software testing and stronger safeguards. He admitted that Microsoft should have identified the underlying software bug before it triggered a widespread disruption across its services.

He added that Microsoft should have conducted more thorough testing and built better safeguards to prevent a technical issue in one component from causing a global outage.

What Caused Microsoft's Global Outlook Outage?

The disruption began on November 12, initially affecting Outlook before spreading to several other Microsoft services, including Teams, Copilot, Microsoft 365, SharePoint and OneDrive.

The outage continued for more than 24 hours, affecting users across several countries, including India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

According to Microsoft's preliminary investigation, three factors contributed to the incident:

A software bug introduced in July

Increased traffic following a Microsoft Teams failover

Reduced server capacity

Microsoft ruled out a cyberattack as the cause. To restore services, the company deployed additional virtual machines, applied software patches and rolled back configuration changes.

Nadella Says Better Safeguards Could Have Contained the Outage

One of the key points in Nadella's comments was the need for stronger isolation mechanisms within Microsoft's infrastructure.

He referred to the software engineering concept of "bulkheads", which involves separating different components of a system so that a failure in one area does not affect the entire network.

In other words, even if a software bug affects one service, the remaining services should continue operating independently. Nadella's remarks suggest that better use of this approach could have limited the impact of the Outlook issue and prevented it from spreading to other Microsoft products.

His admission highlights the importance of not only identifying software bugs but also ensuring that individual technical failures do not turn into widespread service disruptions.

AI Is Helping Developers Find Bugs, but Updates Can Create Instability

Nadella also discussed how artificial intelligence is changing software development and maintenance. He said AI tools are helping developers identify vulnerabilities and bugs more quickly, allowing companies to accelerate the process of fixing software problems.

However, faster bug detection also means companies need to deploy more patches and updates. These changes can sometimes introduce instability, particularly when new software updates are applied to older technology infrastructure.

"The thing that AI has done is it allowed us to find these bugs and fix these bugs, but that means you have got to patch them then. That creates instability," he explained.

He suggested that the combination of ageing infrastructure and frequent software updates could create new reliability challenges for large technology companies.

Nadella Discusses AI-Based Software Pricing

Beyond the outage, Nadella spoke about how artificial intelligence could reshape the pricing of enterprise software.

He expects businesses to move toward usage-based pricing as customers increasingly adopt AI-powered services. Instead of relying entirely on traditional software licences or per-user subscriptions, companies may pay based on how much they use particular AI features and services.

Referring to Microsoft's business model, Nadella noted that a growing share of its revenue was coming from usage-based arrangements.

Microsoft Needs to Win Local Support for Data Centres

Nadella also addressed growing opposition to data centre construction, as technology companies expand their infrastructure to support AI services and cloud computing.

He said companies must demonstrate how these investments benefit the communities where new data centres are being built. Gaining public support, he suggested, will be essential for the industry's continued expansion.

"We have to win the hearts and minds and the votes one community at a time," Nadella said.

His comments underline the challenges facing technology companies as demand for AI computing power increases and new data centre projects require greater energy, land and infrastructure.

Overall, Nadella's remarks offer an insight into Microsoft's efforts to improve service reliability following the global outage. His admission that better testing and system safeguards could have prevented the disruption also highlights the growing importance of infrastructure stability as AI accelerates software development.