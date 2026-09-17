Snap SPECS Bring Standalone AR Computing to Everyday Glasses

The competition is becoming more interesting because both companies have been developing wearable computing for years, but from different starting points.

Specs are being positioned not simply as smart glasses, but as a standalone computer that can display digital content, provide navigation, translate conversations, support work, play games, and offer contextual assistance without requiring users to constantly look down at a phone.

Snap has taken another major step into augmented reality with the introduction of Specs, a pair of see-through augmented reality glasses designed to bring digital information directly into the user's surroundings.

Snap's roots are particularly strong in camera-based augmented reality.

Snapchat helped popularise AR lenses, while Snap has spent years building developer tools and Spectacle hardware.

Meta meanwhile has developed its Ray-Ban Meta glasses around cameras, audio, and AI while simultaneously researching more advanced AR hardware.

Its Orion prototype demonstrates a more ambitious AR direction, with a roughly 70-degree field of view, miniature sensors, and an EMG wristband designed for gesture-based control.

This means Specs arrive at an interesting point in the market.

The product sits between familiar smart glasses and larger AR or mixed-reality headsets, aiming to combine the portability of glasses with the visual capabilities of a much more powerful computing device.

Specs Are Also Being Aimed At Business

Snap is not limiting the glasses to entertainment.

The company is working with companies including Salesforce, Amazon Web Services, NVIDIA and other technology partners to explore workplace applications.

Potential uses include hands-free access to information, guidance, and collaboration in environments such as retail stores, factories, and field operations.

For workers, AR glasses could display instructions, measurements, product information or other data without requiring them to stop what they are doing to look at a computer or a phone.

Pricing Details and Pre-Orders

The pricing structure for the standalone Snap Specs augmented reality glasses marks a massive shift for the company, moving from their historical low-cost camera accessories to high-end spatial computing hardware.

The retail price for the Snap Specs is $2,195 (approximately ₹1,85,000+).

Following the detailed launch event in Los Angeles on September 16, 2026, Specs are now available for pre-order.

Customers can reserve a pair directly on the Official Specs Platform by placing a $200 fully refundable deposit.

Official retail shipments are scheduled to begin later this fall.

Geographic Availability

During the initial public commercial phase, Snap is prioritising three primary regions: the United States, the United Kingdom, and France.

Retail And Experience Strategy

AR technology requires hands-on evaluation; Snap is implementing physical demonstration points.

Demo units will roll out to selected Verizon Wireless stores.

This setup lets users try the device and explore custom wireless data plans designed for the glasses' cellular-enabled charging case.

Starting in October, consumers can test out the Specs live at the Westfield Century City shopping mall in Los Angeles.

Snap has also established telecommunications partnerships for data support and distribution with Orange in France and BT Group's EE in the United Kingdom.

Snap's specs show how quickly the definition of smart glasses is changing.

What began as glasses that could take a picture or play music is evolving into a category where digital screens, artificial intelligence, navigation, entertainment, education and computing can all appear in front of the user's eyes without completely blocking out the real world.